Fox11online.com
St. Norbert football striving to get back on top
DE PERE (WLUK) - Early Friday afternoon St. Norbert football wrapped up their 2nd practice of fall camp. An annual conference title contender, previous to the 2020 COVID season lost just one conference games over a five year stretch. Last year made the switch to the NACC, and finished 4-4 (5-5 overall). As Fox 11's Cody Krupp reports that's not good enough for the Green Knights, motivated to get back on top.
Fox11online.com
Kaukauna Library hopes to reduce back-to-school inflation stress with free supplies
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- Parents plan to spend an average of $661 for back to school shopping, according to Deloitte Insights. That's due to inflation, which is causing some panic as the new school year approaches. The Kaukauna Public Library hosted its fifth annual School Supply Drive and Pick Up event...
Behind the mystery monument in Doty Park
The mysterious star monument has been researched and repaired. Next to it sits a new monument telling the story of a nearly forgotten veteran.
wearegreenbay.com
Foundry in De Pere confirms death after Friday accident
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 24-year-old is dead after what a foundry in De Pere is calling an accident. According to a release sent by C.A. Lawton Co., the accident happened at the 1900 Enterprise Drive location on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Officials with the foundry now confirm...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Fond du Lac, WI man killed in motorcycle crash with bear
August 10, 2022 – Fond du Lac, WI – A Fond du Lac, WI man was reportedly killed in Montana after the Montana Highway Patrol said he was involved in a motorcycle crash with a bear. According to the Montana Highway Patrol the accident happened Sunday, August 7,...
Fox11online.com
Judge sends Wisconsin man to institution in hate crime crash
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge committed a man accused of targeting a motorcyclist in a fatal crash because of the victim's race to life in a mental institution Thursday. Daniel Navarro, a 27-year-old Mexican American from Fond du Lac, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree intentional...
Fox11online.com
Gunshots fired in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- The Fond du Lac Police Department responded to a report of gunshots being fired outside an apartment complex Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the Forest Mall Apartments at 10:13 for a report of two gunshots. Police say a 17 year old male from Fond...
Fox11online.com
Port Washington experiences two counterfeit bill incidents within minutes
PORT WASHINGTON (WLUK) -- The Port Washington Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects after the two allegedly paid with counterfeit $100 bills within minutes of each other at two different stores. One man allegedly purchased $10.03 worth of items at the chocolate shop using a fake bill...
seehafernews.com
Man Dead Following Incident at C.A. Lawton Foundry in De Pere
We now know why OSHA was called to investigate an incident at C.A. Lawton in De Pere. It has been revealed that a 24-year-old man died at the foundry on August 5th. His name has not been released, nor has any details about what happened at the foundry located at 1900 Enterprise Drive.
Fox11online.com
Crews put out fire at educational facility in Appleton
APPLETON (WLUK) -- No one was inside at the time of a fire at an educational facility in Appleton. Crews were called to the building in the 2300 block of E. Lourdes Drive before 11 p.m. Thursday. The call indicated a smoke detector was going off. First arriving crews saw...
Fox11online.com
Man arrested after robbing Oshkosh area business
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh police are investigating a robbery after a man entered multiple businesses Friday afternoon, demanding money. The 28-year-old man claimed to have a weapon and allegedly received cash from one of the businesses before running away. He robbed the area business in the 2000 block of Witzel Avenue around 2 p.m., according to police.
Fox11online.com
'This is a quiet neighborhood': Appleton residents react to officer-involved shooting
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice continues to investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Appleton Friday night. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Birchwood Avenue, for a domestic disturbance regarding a man who was armed with a handgun. "We were sitting watching TV...
Fox11online.com
DOJ investigating officer involved shooting in Appleton
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Appleton. The incident happened in the 1500 block of N. Birchwood Ave. Friday night just before 7:30. Appleton residents received a notification on their phones at approximately 8:11 p.m., instructing them to stay inside and away...
Fox11online.com
Suspect charged in 1992 Waupaca County double homicide
WAUPACA (WLUK) – A suspect has been charged with the 1992 murders of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in rural Waupaca County -- murders prompted by a snowmobile crash which killed the suspect’s father 15 years earlier. Tony Haase, 51, of Weyauwega, was charged with two counts of...
Fox11online.com
Winnebago County reports increase in overdose deaths for second consecutive year
WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WLUK) -- Winnebago County is reporting an increase in overdose deaths for the second year in a row. According to the county's annual overdose fatality review, 41 people died in the county due to drug overdose in 2021. This is an 11% increase compared to 2020. Fentanyl is...
Fox11online.com
Family of five evacuates Greenville house fire safely
GREENVILLE (WLUK) -- Greenville Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Saturday morning. According to the fire department's Facebook post, 5 people were inside at the time of the fire and were able to evacuate safely, crediting "properly placed and maintained smoke detectors." "Absent this device," the post read,...
