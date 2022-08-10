ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Loyalty Ventures LYLT shares increased by 7.7% to $3.2 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Loyalty Ventures's trading volume reached 52.3K shares. This is 6.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 39 companies reached new 52-week lows. PetroChina Co PTR was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. SciSparc SPRC was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. CS Disco LAW shares traded down 52.66% to reach its 52-week...
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Axcella Health AXLA shares rose 25.5% to $3.0 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. Fortress Biotech FBIO stock increased by 8.66% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is...
EXCLUSIVE: Qualcomm CFO Says Company Is 'Naturally Positioned' To Benefit From The Digital Transformation: 'The Opportunity In Front Of Us Is Unlimited'

QUALCOMM Inc QCOM shares surged in July leading up to the company's quarterly results. A strong earnings report from the chipmaker at the end of the month helped to reinforce the recent rally. "We had record revenue both in IoT and automotive, and within handsets, we saw tremendous year-over-year growth...
BUSINESS
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Taysha Gene Therapies. The company has an average price target of $18.25 with a high of $32.00 and a low of $5.00.
Where CrowdStrike Holdings Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 21 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for CrowdStrike Holdings. The company has an average price target of $222.43 with a high of $270.00 and a low of $181.00.
Inhibikase Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Inhibikase Therapeutics IKT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Inhibikase Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was down $1.36 million from the same...
Expert Ratings for Marriott Vacations

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Marriott Vacations VAC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Marriott Vacations. The company has an average price target of $180.83 with a high of $202.00 and a low of $136.00.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - PHAT

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Phathom" or the "Company") PHAT. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Phathom and certain...
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Gr JHG has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $22.2 versus the current price of Janus Henderson Gr at $26.715, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these...
What In The World Is Going On With Enovix Stock Today?

Shares of Enovix Corp EVNX are up during Thursday’s pre market session for various reasons. Enovix is known as the leader in the design and manufacturing of next generation 3D Silicon Lithium-ion batteries. On Wednesday, it was announced that the company had been awarded a follow-on contract with the US Army to build and test custom cells within the soldier’s central power source known as the Conformal Wearable Battery (CWB). The CWB was created by Inventus Power and it integrates into a soldier’s vest and powers vital communications and navigation equipment.
EXCLUSIVE: Gene Munster Shares Top 2023 Tech Picks With Benzinga, Why Loup Ventures Sold Netflix Stock

Loup Ventures is a tech centered hedge fund with a keen focus on frontier tech companies — or companies pushing the boundaries of technological capabilities. Managing partner Gene Munster caught up with PreMarket Prep host Joel Elconin Friday to discuss his thoughts on big tech’s second-quarter earnings season, his outlook for the remainder of 2022 and his top tech picks for 2023.
Bulls and Bears Of The Week: NVIDIA, Tesla, GameStop, AMC, And Why Disney Could Run 40% Higher

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets maintained an upbeat tone this week, as the S&P 500 notched its fourth consecutive weekly gain, adding 3.26% for the week. The Dow Industrials also had a positive week, closing 2.92% higher, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced by 3.08%.
