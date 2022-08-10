Read full article on original website
Nassau fire officials: 7 NICE buses catch fire
The News 12 newsroom received multiple calls about black billowing smoke near Cedar Creek Park in Seaford.
NBC Connecticut
Cat Dies in Milford Trailer Home Fire: Officials
Fire crews said a cat died in a trailer home fire in Milford Friday morning. Officials were called to the home after getting a report that the rear of the trailer was up in flames. Firefighters forced the front door open and extinguished the blaze quickly. A cat passed away...
Man in wheelchair escapes Brewster fire
Fire officials say they were called to Shore Drive and found the man outside -- a safe distance away from his home.
News 12
Alert Center: Fire destroys Blooming Grove home
Fire totally destroyed a home in Blooming Grove overnight. The Woodbury Fire Department posted photos of the flames engulfing the home on Craigville Road. The department says this was a two-alarm fire. There haven't been any reports of injuries. The cause of the fire has not been released yet.
Police investigate Route 9 crash involving mini school bus in Dutchess County
Police are investigating a serious crash involving a school that shut down a major road in Dutchess County on Friday.
NECN
Person Struck by Train After Falling Onto Tracks at Conn. Train Station
A person was struck by a train after falling onto the tracks at the Bridgeport Train Station on Saturday morning. Emergency officials said dispatchers received a report of someone who fell onto the tracks and was then struck by a train around 9:13 a.m. Authorities have not released details about...
Inspector ordered crews out of Meriden building just hours before it collapsed
MERIDEN, Conn. — Crews are thankful no one was injured after a building partially collapsed on Broad Street in Meriden Wednesday evening. That building was torn down to prevent any damage to nearby homes. Now the long process starts to pick up the pieces. But it's the timing that...
Register Citizen
‘Adored’: Durham family mourns 17-year-old killed in Middlefield crash
DURHAM — A Durham family is mourning the loss of their son and brother, killed Wednesday in a crash in Middlefield. Noah Ram, 17, was a young man of uncommon talent and dedication, according to an obituary issued Friday by Christine Foster, a friend of the family. To meet...
Eyewitness News
Deadly crash under investigation in Waterbury
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in Waterbury Saturday morning. Police said the crash happened in a private parking lot in the area of 909 East Main Street around 8:18 a.m. A driver struck a wall, said police.
Bridgeport shooting leaves one dead, two seriously injured
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A shooting on Barnum Avenue in Bridgeport has left one man dead and two others with serious injuries. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday. A Bridgeport police officer witnessed the shooting and began pursuing the Chevrolet sedan from which the shots were fired. The driver of the fleeing vehicle […]
State police respond to overturned car, fluid leak on I-95
WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police responded to a rollover crash on I-95 northbound in Westbrook Friday morning. According to police, the crash occurred in the area of Exit 64 where a car was reported to be on fire just before 12 p.m. EMS and the local fire department responded to the scene. DEEP […]
ALERT CENTER: Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Cold Spring Harbor
According to police David Kashetta, 40, of Lloyd Harbor, was driving a truck northbound on Shore Road, near Main Street, when he struck a female pedestrian around 6:15 p.m.
Trailblazer Ready For Next Mission
Smoke was everywhere: Erika Bogan couldn’t see. But she could feel the stairs below her. And she discovered — yes, she could do this job. Bogan made that discovery when she helped put out her first fire as a New Haven firefighter. More than two decades later, Bogan...
Eyewitness News
Restaurant owner arrested in Waterbury homicide
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury restaurant owner was charged with murder after a shooting overnight, police said. Authorities said it happened at Mikey’s Jamaican Restaurant on East Main Street around 1:40 a.m. Officers found a 28-year-old man lying on the ground outside of the restaurant. He was...
First responders called to fallen hiker rescue at Gillette Castle State Park
EAST HADDAM, Conn. — First responders have been dispatched to Gillette Castle State Park in East Haddam for a report of a fallen hiker Thursday afternoon, Valley Shore Dispatch confirmed to FOX61. Connecticut state police are responding to assist. The extent of any injuries is not known at this...
Eyewitness News
Historic Meriden building torn down after partial collapse
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A historic but unoccupied building in Meriden was torn down Wednesday night following a partial collapse. Meriden firefighters said they received a report of a building collapse around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Meriden police said Broad Street was closed between Liberty Street and East Main Street.
One dead, one in critical condition after Waterbury car crash
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car struck a wall in a private parking lot on East Main Street in Waterbury Saturday morning, resulting in the death of the passenger and the hospitalization of the driver. The driver, a 26-year-old male from Waterbury, was brought to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he is in critical condition. The […]
Bronx man dies in apparent drowning in Orange County
Divers found Wandel Hernandez, 20, of the Bronx, underwater.
Man Found Burning Near Busy Roadway In New Canaan
A man lying horizontally was found burning after police in Fairfield County responded to a call for a possible fire near a popular park. The incident took place in New Canaan around 8:45 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the area of Lapham Road near Waveny Park. Preliminary evidence "does support...
NBC Connecticut
Report of Fire Leads Police to Find Man's Body in New Canaan
New Canaan police are investigating the death of a man found on fire in the woods late Wednesday night. They said, based on the preliminary evidence, he appears to have died by suicide. Police received a call at 8:46 p.m. Wednesday about a possible fire in the woods in the...
