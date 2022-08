Known as the Dinosaur Capital of Texas, Somervell County’s Glen Rose is a charming small town with a larger-than-life spirit. Prehistoric wonders and wildlife safaris are par for the course at this destination, which can be found 60 miles southwest of Fort Worth. But its rolling hills are also perfect for hiking, biking, and spending time by the river.

SOMERVELL COUNTY, TX ・ 15 DAYS AGO