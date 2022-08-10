Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Top Things to see and do in North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerHigh Point, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
Enjoy a Day Trip to One of These Hand-Picked Wineries Near CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Get Pain Relief from Cupping Therapy at Paradox WellnessThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark
Driver Amber Lynn, agitating and adored, thrills crowds at NC track. 'She always has a target on her back …’
Her hard-charging style and, maybe, the fact she's one of the few women to compete and win make Amber Lynn arguably the most popular driver on Saturday nights at Bowman Gray Stadium. Whether she's nudging her way through the Sportsman Division field or crossing the finish line first, fans get...
wcti12.com
NBA power forward and High Point native gives back to his elementary school
High Point, NC — An NBA player with ties to the Triad stopped by his former elementary school this afternoon. Washington Wizards power forward and High Point native Anthony Gill returned to Parkview Village Elementary with World Vision USA to provide students with bookbags for the upcoming school year.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem landfill catches on fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firefighters battled a fire at the Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility Friday night. Click video player above to watch other WXII 12 News headlines. The Winston-Salem fire department was called to the landfill in the 300 block of W. Hanes Mill Road at 10:24 p.m., according to the fire department spokesperson.
secretcharlotte.co
A Guide To Our Favorite Apple Orchards 2 Hours Or Less From Charlotte
This month marks the beginning of apple picking season and we couldn’t be more excited. We’ve rounded up a list of 7 apple orchards that are opening this month and even better, they’re all 2 hours or less from Charlotte. 1. The Orchard at Altapass. One of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City of Winston-Salem state of emergency to remain in place
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — City of Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines plans to keep in place the state of emergency declared in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Joines said he intends to keep the state of emergency in place even if Gov. Roy Cooper lifts his state of emergency declaration for North Carolina next week.
wfmynews2.com
Winston-Salem Hop's location closes after nearly three years in business
The restaurant opened in October 2019. A sign on the door said it was closed for the foreseeable future.
Chris Kelly of ROCK 92’s ‘2 Guys Named Chris’ loses thousands in landscaping scam
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Somebody was at the front door of Chris Kelly’s house with an offer. “He said they’d just put pine needles down at my neighbor’s house and had some left over and he’d give me a good deal,” Kelly said. Chris Kelly, from ROCK 92’s “2 Guys Named Chris,” has a […]
Charlotte man wins $200,000 off $5 lottery scratch-off
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man is celebrating his $200,000 lottery win after he bought a $5 scratch-off in Mooresville, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said Alex Contreras bought his winning Bonus Bucks ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Brawley School Road. He traveled to lottery headquarters in Raleigh Monday […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Waughtown Street near Reynolds Park and Sprague Street closed in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash has led to a closed intersection in a busy area of Winston-Salem. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, all lanes in all directions of Waughtown Street are closed near Reynolds Park and Sprague Streets. Officials say that the roads are expected to be closed for around five hours. A vehicle […]
wallstreetwindow.com
Assistant County Manager For Rockingham County, North Carolina Takes Next Step in Career
Rockingham County announces Paul Murray’s move to Catawba County. Wentworth, NC (August 12, 2022) – Rockingham County Government sends its warmest wishes to Assistant County Manager, Paul Murray, as he takes the next step in his career. Murray has accepted the Assistant County Manager position in Catawba County where he will work with County Manager Mary Furtado and Assistant County Manager Alison Alexander. He is expected to begin this new role at the end of August.
Group wants ‘obscene’ books removed from Alamance-Burlington schools, echoing similar moves across nation
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The book banning controversy has come to the Piedmont Triad. The Burlington Times-News reported earlier this week that a group is working to get “obscene” books removed from libraries in the Alamance-Burlington School System. These complaints center around “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison and the graphic novel “Gender Queer” by […]
Greensboro small businesses struggling after copper thefts
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four small businesses in Greensboro couldn’t open their doors Friday after thieves cut and stole copper wire from their building. Pink Kotur Salon owners tell FOX8 that their stylists lost thousands of dollars after they had to cancel appointments. Friday is their busiest day of the week. Tamika Hughes got to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
triad-city-beat.com
EDITORIAL: In Greensboro, a news hole
This week’s piece by Margaret Moffett in the Assembly is not so much a takedown of the Greensboro News & Record, Moffett’s former employer, as it is a summation of every bad decision made by corporate, out-of-town owners since 2007, when Landmark Communications executed the first layoff in the paper’s history.
Blind Tiger moves forward with Thursday show after losing liquor license, charges filed against owner, manager
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As they say, the show must go on. After a deadly shooting led to the Blind Tiger losing its liquor license and charges being filed against its owner and manager, the popular Greensboro music venue is moving forward with a show scheduled for Thursday. At 7 p.m., the Blind Tiger’s doors […]
Why NC teachers are leaving their jobs
(WGHP) — Since she was in the fifth grade, Rebecca Rogers knew she wanted to be a teacher. So she worked hard to graduate from Meredith College in Raleigh and fulfilled that dream and began teaching at the high school level. In her second year, the pandemic broke out, and Rogers has since left teaching to […]
Mess in Mooresville: Intersection project finally gets new life
Every day, there's a traffic backup as far as the eye can see at the intersection of Faith Road and Highway 115.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WXII 12
Editorial: Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson is charting a new course
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Chief Catrina Thompson is retiring from the Winston-Salem Police Department and is setting off to serve as a U.S. Marshal. Thompson has been nominated to serve as a U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of North Carolina, according to the White House news release. The recent round of nominations also includes Terry Burgin, nominated for U.S. Marshal for the Western District of North Carolina, and Glenn McNeill, nominated for U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
New road will help flood-prone neighborhood in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Imagine being trapped in your home every time there’s heavy rain. Sometimes you can’t leave the house for 12 hours. That is the reality for some people living in the Foxwood Meadows subdivision in High Point. For years, they’ve asked the city to do something about the constant flooding that […]
Large power outage impacts High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A large power outage impacted the City of High Point on Tuesday. According to the High Point Facebook page, they were working on restoring power across the city after a “large” power outage. The power was restored around 2:40 p.m., according to the City of High Point. Officials are still […]
Driver charged in boat crash that left 3 injured at High Rock Lake
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing charges after three people were hospitalized following a boat crash on High Rock Lake. Officials with the NC Wildlife Commission said Adam Walker, the operator of the bass boat, was charged with reckless boat operation. It happened Saturday around 2 p.m....
FanSided
273K+
Followers
519K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2