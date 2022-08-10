ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

NBA power forward and High Point native gives back to his elementary school

High Point, NC — An NBA player with ties to the Triad stopped by his former elementary school this afternoon. Washington Wizards power forward and High Point native Anthony Gill returned to Parkview Village Elementary with World Vision USA to provide students with bookbags for the upcoming school year.
Winston-Salem landfill catches on fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firefighters battled a fire at the Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility Friday night. Click video player above to watch other WXII 12 News headlines. The Winston-Salem fire department was called to the landfill in the 300 block of W. Hanes Mill Road at 10:24 p.m., according to the fire department spokesperson.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Football
Winston-salem, NC
College Sports
City
Wake Forest, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
Charlotte man wins $200,000 off $5 lottery scratch-off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man is celebrating his $200,000 lottery win after he bought a $5 scratch-off in Mooresville, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said Alex Contreras bought his winning Bonus Bucks ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Brawley School Road. He traveled to lottery headquarters in Raleigh Monday […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Dave Clawson
Assistant County Manager For Rockingham County, North Carolina Takes Next Step in Career

Rockingham County announces Paul Murray’s move to Catawba County. Wentworth, NC (August 12, 2022) – Rockingham County Government sends its warmest wishes to Assistant County Manager, Paul Murray, as he takes the next step in his career. Murray has accepted the Assistant County Manager position in Catawba County where he will work with County Manager Mary Furtado and Assistant County Manager Alison Alexander. He is expected to begin this new role at the end of August.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
Group wants ‘obscene’ books removed from Alamance-Burlington schools, echoing similar moves across nation

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The book banning controversy has come to the Piedmont Triad.  The Burlington Times-News reported earlier this week that a group is working to get “obscene” books removed from libraries in the Alamance-Burlington School System. These complaints center around “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison and the graphic novel “Gender Queer” by […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
Greensboro small businesses struggling after copper thefts

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four small businesses in Greensboro couldn’t open their doors Friday after thieves cut and stole copper wire from their building. Pink Kotur Salon owners tell FOX8 that their stylists lost thousands of dollars after they had to cancel appointments. Friday is their busiest day of the week. Tamika Hughes got to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
EDITORIAL: In Greensboro, a news hole

This week’s piece by Margaret Moffett in the Assembly is not so much a takedown of the Greensboro News & Record, Moffett’s former employer, as it is a summation of every bad decision made by corporate, out-of-town owners since 2007, when Landmark Communications executed the first layoff in the paper’s history.
GREENSBORO, NC
Why NC teachers are leaving their jobs

(WGHP) — Since she was in the fifth grade, Rebecca Rogers knew she wanted to be a teacher. So she worked hard to graduate from Meredith College in Raleigh and fulfilled that dream and began teaching at the high school level. In her second year, the pandemic broke out, and Rogers has since left teaching to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Editorial: Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson is charting a new course

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Chief Catrina Thompson is retiring from the Winston-Salem Police Department and is setting off to serve as a U.S. Marshal. Thompson has been nominated to serve as a U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of North Carolina, according to the White House news release. The recent round of nominations also includes Terry Burgin, nominated for U.S. Marshal for the Western District of North Carolina, and Glenn McNeill, nominated for U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
New road will help flood-prone neighborhood in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Imagine being trapped in your home every time there’s heavy rain. Sometimes you can’t leave the house for 12 hours. That is the reality for some people living in the Foxwood Meadows subdivision in High Point. For years, they’ve asked the city to do something about the constant flooding that […]
HIGH POINT, NC
Large power outage impacts High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A large power outage impacted the City of High Point on Tuesday. According to the High Point Facebook page, they were working on restoring power across the city after a “large” power outage. The power was restored around 2:40 p.m., according to the City of High Point. Officials are still […]
HIGH POINT, NC
