Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
BREAKING: MLB All-Star Suspended For Rest Of Season And Part Of Next Year
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended for 80 games.
Joey Gallo takes shot at New York City
Joey Gallo’s struggles playing in New York for the Yankees were well-documented, and it seems that he has enjoyed living in Los Angeles much more than New York. The Yankees traded Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to the August 2 deadline for Double-A pitcher Clayton Beeter. Gallo...
Noah Syndergaard reveals big reason for leaving Mets
Noah Syndergaard passed on the opportunity to return to the New York Mets in the offseason, opting to sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels instead. On Friday, Syndergaard gave an intriguing insight into his reasons for doing so. Syndergaard, since traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, admitted he...
Joe Benigno doesn't want Mets to pay Jacob deGrom, wants Aaron Judge instead
Joe Benigno is back on the FAN, and he came out swinging, saying the Mets should splurge for Aaron Judge and not pay Jacob deGrom this offseason.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Mets, Phillies clash in battle of NL playoff contenders
The New York Mets' song following victories at home has long been Ace Frehley's "New York Groove." But the more appropriate classic rock hit for the Mets this season might be Bachman-Turner Overdrive's "Takin' Care of Business." The Mets will look to remain red hot Friday night, when they are...
Cristin Coleman, wife of former San Francisco Giants pitcher Tim Lincecum, dies
The San Francisco Giants announced on Thursday that Cristin Coleman, the wife of two-time Cy Young Award winning pitcher Tim Lincecum, has died.
FOX Sports
Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets meet in game 2 of series
Philadelphia Phillies (63-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-40, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (8-8, 3.17 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (1-0, 2.53 ERA, .47 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -197, Phillies +164; over/under is 6...
Yardbarker
Francisco Lindor Is Ready To Shatter A Mets Franchise Record
Francisco Lindor has been one of the major keys to the success of the New York Mets in 2022. New York is 73-39, which is the second-best record in the National League. Lindor is having himself quite a season too. “Mr. Smile” as he is affectionately known is hitting .270...
MLB・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Mets' ace Jacob deGrom, three relievers shut out Phils
Jacob deGrom outdueled Aaron Nola in an old-fashioned pitcher's duel Saturday night, striking out 10 over six scoreless innings to earn the win in his third start of the season as the Mets edged the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 1-0. Pete Alonso's first-inning RBI single brought home the game's only run...
Why Don't The New York Knicks Sign This Former 4th Overall Pick?
Josh Jackson was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns, and he is currently a free agent on August 12. I think the New York Knicks should consider trading for him.
Max Ferguson traded to Red Sox
Former Tennessee player Max Ferguson was traded to Boston Aug. 2. San Diego traded Ferguson, first baseman Eric Hosmer, outfielder Corey Rosier and cash to the Red Sox for pitcher Jay Groome. Ferguson has been assigned to the Greenville Drive. Greenville is a High-A affiliate of the Red Sox located...
Yankees Still Coping With Fallout From Covid
Paul O'Neill (left) and Derek Jeter share a laugh at the Yankee Stadium batting cage in pre-Covid days.Brian Marschhauser, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Paul O’Neill broadcasts Yankee games from his Cincinnati living room, 650 miles from Yankee Stadium.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Knicks Land Donovan Mitchell In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Sometimes, an event feels fated. Every part of you feels like it’s going to happen. It’s a matter of when not if. The NBA can be the same way. Perhaps the writing has been on the wall for too long, or there’s been too much smoke for there not to be fire. Use whichever cliche you like – there’s an air of inevitability around the event.
Nets Land Myles Turner In Intriguing Trade Scenario
It has been an eventful NBA offseason for the Brooklyn Nets. Kevin Durant has requested a trade. Meanwhile, the organization might be looking to move Kyrie Irving as well. If Ben Simmons got dealt, that wouldn’t be shocking either. The possibilities are endless. With that said, some outcomes are...
NBA・
Knicks 2022 Preseason Schedule Unveiled
The Knicks will get three trial runs at Madison Square Garden before the 2022-23 season gets underway.
NBA・
AthlonSports.com
Giants Starter Exits Preseason Game, Heads To Locker Room With Injury
Preseason is all fun and games, but goal No. 1 is to stay healthy. Unfortunately, a New York Giants starter just exited tonight's preseason game with an injury. That would be starting offensive guard Shane Lemieux. Lemieux has exited Thursday night's preseason game with what's being reported as a toe...
NFL・
NJ.com
NJ
204K+
Followers
117K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 1