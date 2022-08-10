ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Larry Brown Sports

Joey Gallo takes shot at New York City

Joey Gallo’s struggles playing in New York for the Yankees were well-documented, and it seems that he has enjoyed living in Los Angeles much more than New York. The Yankees traded Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to the August 2 deadline for Double-A pitcher Clayton Beeter. Gallo...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Noah Syndergaard reveals big reason for leaving Mets

Noah Syndergaard passed on the opportunity to return to the New York Mets in the offseason, opting to sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels instead. On Friday, Syndergaard gave an intriguing insight into his reasons for doing so. Syndergaard, since traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, admitted he...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Mets, Phillies clash in battle of NL playoff contenders

The New York Mets' song following victories at home has long been Ace Frehley's "New York Groove." But the more appropriate classic rock hit for the Mets this season might be Bachman-Turner Overdrive's "Takin' Care of Business." The Mets will look to remain red hot Friday night, when they are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets meet in game 2 of series

Philadelphia Phillies (63-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-40, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (8-8, 3.17 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (1-0, 2.53 ERA, .47 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -197, Phillies +164; over/under is 6...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Francisco Lindor Is Ready To Shatter A Mets Franchise Record

Francisco Lindor has been one of the major keys to the success of the New York Mets in 2022. New York is 73-39, which is the second-best record in the National League. Lindor is having himself quite a season too. “Mr. Smile” as he is affectionately known is hitting .270...
MLB
Yardbarker

Mets' ace Jacob deGrom, three relievers shut out Phils

Jacob deGrom outdueled Aaron Nola in an old-fashioned pitcher's duel Saturday night, striking out 10 over six scoreless innings to earn the win in his third start of the season as the Mets edged the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 1-0. Pete Alonso's first-inning RBI single brought home the game's only run...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Max Ferguson traded to Red Sox

Former Tennessee player Max Ferguson was traded to Boston Aug. 2. San Diego traded Ferguson, first baseman Eric Hosmer, outfielder Corey Rosier and cash to the Red Sox for pitcher Jay Groome. Ferguson has been assigned to the Greenville Drive. Greenville is a High-A affiliate of the Red Sox located...
BOSTON, MA
IBWAA

Yankees Still Coping With Fallout From Covid

Paul O'Neill (left) and Derek Jeter share a laugh at the Yankee Stadium batting cage in pre-Covid days.Brian Marschhauser, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Paul O’Neill broadcasts Yankee games from his Cincinnati living room, 650 miles from Yankee Stadium.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA Analysis Network

Nets Land Myles Turner In Intriguing Trade Scenario

It has been an eventful NBA offseason for the Brooklyn Nets. Kevin Durant has requested a trade. Meanwhile, the organization might be looking to move Kyrie Irving as well. If Ben Simmons got dealt, that wouldn’t be shocking either. The possibilities are endless. With that said, some outcomes are...
NBA
AthlonSports.com

Giants Starter Exits Preseason Game, Heads To Locker Room With Injury

Preseason is all fun and games, but goal No. 1 is to stay healthy. Unfortunately, a New York Giants starter just exited tonight's preseason game with an injury. That would be starting offensive guard Shane Lemieux. Lemieux has exited Thursday night's preseason game with what's being reported as a toe...
NFL
