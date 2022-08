Pictured are Bari Beasley, Heather Kantor, Cordia Harrington in the back row, and Julie Roberts, Kay Awalt Musgrove, Dawn Dellos, and Judy Fox Jackson in the front row. The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN gathered a group of volunteers to prepare the 49th Annual Heritage Ball invitations to be mailed. Several of the volunteers touted this had been a tradition for them for more than a decade or two. On hand was Heritage Foundation CEO Bari Beasley and ball co-chair Cordia Harrington. The black tie fundraiser will be held Saturday, October 1 at Eastern Flank Battlefield Park.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO