Suspected murder-suicide in Harlan County under investigation

HARLAN, Ky ( WATE ) — Kentucky State Police said Wednesday that the deaths of a married couple in Harlan County are being investigated as a murder-suicide.

On August 9, at 9:09 p.m. Kentucky State Police received a 911 call stating two people had been shot on Johnathan Drive in Harlan County. Troopers along with KSP detectives responded to the scene.

According to a release from KSP, the initial investigation shows Phoebe Cloud, 39, was shot by her husband Mitchell Cloud, 39. Investigators say that Mitchell then turned the weapon on himself.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Kevin Howard is in charge of the investigation as it continues.

