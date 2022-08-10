ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

SEATTLE, Wash., August 11, 2022 – A legally blind rapper who was profiled in an Amazon Prime documentary, was sentenced yesterday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to six years in prison, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Wayne Frisby aka “Mac Wayne,” 37, of Snohomish County, Washington was arrested in December 2020, for his role in a large drug trafficking ring. Investigators had numerous recorded phone calls of Frisby making drug deals and even one discussing his efforts to help a murder suspect hide from law enforcement. U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour imposed four years of supervised release to follow prison, noting “the massive size of the conspiracy and the huge quantity of drugs involved.”
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

3 arrested for grisly Kitsap County murder after 16-year-long investigation

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - After a years-long investigation, Kitsap County Sheriff’s announced that three men involved in a brutal homicide in 2006 were all arrested this week. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), on Jan. 15, 2006, a body was found floating inside a plastic container in Puget Sound near Blake Island. A citizen reported the plastic container as a suspicious object, and officers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife made the gruesome discovery.
ifiberone.com

Deputies recover stolen human remains after burglary in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE - It’s among one of the odder things to steal but a brazen burglar ended up nabbing a woman’s urn with her ashes in it from a storage unit in Wenatchee last Saturday. It happened at a storage complex on McKittrick street. Over $10,000 of property was taken from the storage unit, including the ashes of the victim’s mother.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpug1170.com

Police arrest serial shoplifter in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Most retailers like to see repeat customers come through their doors, but there’s at least one person Bellingham’s Target store hopes doesn’t return. Court records show that 27-year-old Anthony Phare has been making a habit of stealing merchandise from the store at Bellis...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Chronicle

Onalaska Man Accused of Striking Neighbor’s Door With Sword

An Onalaska man is facing charges in Lewis County District Court after he allegedly struck a neighbor’s front door with a sword on Monday. Clifford Lee Stone Jr., 51, is accused of going onto a neighbor’s property with a sword, attempting to open the door and, when the door wouldn’t open, striking it with the sword. He then reportedly fled on foot, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
ONALASKA, WA

