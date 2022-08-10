Read full article on original website
Rapper gets 6 years in prison for drug dealing in King, other counties
A legally blind rapper who was profiled in an Amazon Prime documentary, was sentenced Aug. 9 in U.S. District Court in Seattle to six years in prison. Wayne Frisby aka ‘Mac Wayne,’37, of Snohomish County, was arrested in December 2020, for his role in a large drug trafficking ring, according to an Aug. 9 U.S. Department of Justice news release.
Drug convicts could be first in line to open cannabis shops in Washington state
The state of Washington is mulling a “social equity license” that would give preference in cannabis shop licensing to those convicted and imprisoned on non-violent drug offenses. If the Washington State Liquor Cannabis Board adopts the rule, the city of Seattle would follow suit and also commit $1...
Two felony charges for Olympia woman allegedly found asleep in stranger’s home
A transient Olympia woman was charged with two felonies after she allegedly pried her way into a stranger’s home, slept on his couch, and stole his belongings. Erica Ricarla Doyle, 37, was charged with residential burglary and third-degree theft by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on August 9. Olympia...
Federal Way officer receives suspension for posting controversial TikTok video
A Federal Way officer who posted a controversial TikTok video last month received a suspension after the department found two conduct violations, according to the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD). Officer Breanna Straus is seen sitting inside a vehicle while in uniform in the video. Straus urges people to move...
Before fatal beating in Seattle, suspect threatened to kill Pierce Co. transit officer
SEATTLE — Days before a man was beaten to death in Seattle during an unprovoked attack, police say the suspect in that crime had threatened to kill a Pierce Transit Security Officer in Tacoma. Aaron Fulk, 48, was arrested in connection with the threats against the officer but a...
3 arrested for grisly Kitsap County murder after 16-year-long investigation
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - After a years-long investigation, Kitsap County Sheriff’s announced that three men involved in a brutal homicide in 2006 were all arrested this week. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), on Jan. 15, 2006, a body was found floating inside a plastic container in Puget Sound near Blake Island. A citizen reported the plastic container as a suspicious object, and officers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife made the gruesome discovery.
2022 fentanyl overdose deaths on outpacing 2021 fentanyl deaths
Seattle police are conducting emphasis patrols in an effort to combat the fentanyl crisis. According to the DEA, 4 of 10 illicit pills may contain a lethal dose of fentanyl.
Popular Black-owned coffee shop target of multiple racist, verbal attacks on the phone
SHORELINE, Wash. - A popular Black-owned coffee shop in King County is yet again the target of multiple racist attacks, this time over the phone. FOX 13 News talked with the owner and an employee at Black Coffee Northwest about the hateful phone calls. "This is happening on a regular...
Deputies recover stolen human remains after burglary in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - It’s among one of the odder things to steal but a brazen burglar ended up nabbing a woman’s urn with her ashes in it from a storage unit in Wenatchee last Saturday. It happened at a storage complex on McKittrick street. Over $10,000 of property was taken from the storage unit, including the ashes of the victim’s mother.
Police arrest serial shoplifter in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Most retailers like to see repeat customers come through their doors, but there’s at least one person Bellingham’s Target store hopes doesn’t return. Court records show that 27-year-old Anthony Phare has been making a habit of stealing merchandise from the store at Bellis...
Tukwila police recover drugs, cash while responding to call of stolen flatbed trailer
Police recovered drugs and cash Thursday after responding to a call from a person who said that they had spotted their stolen flatbed trailer being towed by an SUV, the Tukwila Police Department announced. Just after 1 p.m., officers responded to the call of the trailer being towed in the...
Mukilteo Police search for bank robbery suspect, FBI assisting in investigation
MUKILTEO, Wash. - Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened in Mukilteo Thursday afternoon, and authorities are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect. According to the Mukilteo Police Departmnet (MPD), at around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a bank robbery near the corner of...
King County Prosecuting Attorney's office cracking down on 'drug dealers,' fentanyl cases
SEATTLE — King County prosecutors are focusing on the never-ending problem that's flooded Seattle streets: fentanyl. In July, King County officials declared fentanyl a public health crisis. On Wednesday morning, three defendants were on the King County courthouse's docket for charges related to the deadly drug. Victor Hashim Tahir,...
‘Massive amount of stolen property’ found after shots fired in Yelm
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several stolen vehicles were found along with illegal or stolen guns and other stolen property in Yelm on Monday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a “suspicious circumstance” in the 14700 block of Regal Lane Southeast in Yelm around 11:50 a.m.
‘Why don’t you just kill yourself?’ Former 911 dispatcher charged with vehicular homicide
Cherise Ashley Denholm was once lauded by Tacoma mayor Victoria Woodards for her commitment to receiving and transmitting crisis calls. But after becoming the subject of a 911 call herself last September, she faces charges of vehicular homicide. Denholm, a former communications officer for South Sound 911, was summoned by...
Video shows moments King County Air Support catches suspect on the run in Tukwila
King County Air Support has shared the moments they caught a suspect on the run in Tukwila. It all happened Thursday night when a suspect ran from an officer for nearly two miles, then made their way into the Green River. Video from the King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian One...
Onalaska Man Accused of Striking Neighbor’s Door With Sword
An Onalaska man is facing charges in Lewis County District Court after he allegedly struck a neighbor’s front door with a sword on Monday. Clifford Lee Stone Jr., 51, is accused of going onto a neighbor’s property with a sword, attempting to open the door and, when the door wouldn’t open, striking it with the sword. He then reportedly fled on foot, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
