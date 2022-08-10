SEATTLE, Wash., August 11, 2022 – A legally blind rapper who was profiled in an Amazon Prime documentary, was sentenced yesterday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to six years in prison, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Wayne Frisby aka “Mac Wayne,” 37, of Snohomish County, Washington was arrested in December 2020, for his role in a large drug trafficking ring. Investigators had numerous recorded phone calls of Frisby making drug deals and even one discussing his efforts to help a murder suspect hide from law enforcement. U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour imposed four years of supervised release to follow prison, noting “the massive size of the conspiracy and the huge quantity of drugs involved.”

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO