ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCEN

Teen arrest for shooting in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A 17-year-old is currently in jail for the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia. N'Gaojia was shot dead in March after Christian Lamar Weston, 17, shot her and another unidentified person who survived the shooting, according to police. On Aug. 13 Weston was arrested after the Bell...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Temple shooting under investigation

Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Saturday morning. Officers went to the 1800 block of East Ave. k around 1:30 a.m. to investigate reports of people hearing gunshots. While there, they found shell casings. Police then learned that someone...
TEMPLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Mclennan County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Mclennan County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Waco, TX
Crime & Safety
KWTX

One passenger killed in early morning Waco crash

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A person are dead after a crash on Saturday morning in Waco. Waco Police officers were called at 4:41 a.m. Aug. 13 to the 1600 Block of South 18th street and the 1800 Block of Jack Kultgen Expressway Northbound. When officers arrived, they learned a Chrysler...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Marijuana#Violent Crime#Waco Police
KWTX

One injured in early morning shooting incident

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. Around 1:32 a.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of E. Ave. K. Upon arrival, they found shell casings, and were notified about a man with gunshot wounds, who was being treated at Baylor Scott and White Hospital. We’re told his injuries are life-threatening.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Seven people involved in deadly crash, one in critical condition

WACO, Texas — Seven people were involved in a deadly crash Saturday morning, according to Waco PD. The crash happened between the 1600 Block of S. 18th street and 1800 Block of Jack Kultgen Expressway Northbound, according to reports. Officers arrived to the scene around 4:41 a.m. When officers...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Horrific scene leads to rescue of 17 dogs at Waco home

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An animal rescue went underway following a concerned call about pets in a Waco home. The McLennan County Sherriff’s Office responded at 4 p.m. Aug. 13 to an animal rescue call on Sacred Heart Road. Five sheriff vehicles and three animal control vehicles were on...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Texas felon gets life in prison in brutal sledgehammer killing of Waco cousin

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A six-time convicted felon who served time for multiple assaults was sentenced to life in prison Thursday in the beating death of his cousin in Waco. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about 20 minutes Thursday before deciding that David Earl Johnson should spend the rest of his life in prison in the February 2020 beating death of Michael Washington, 58, at Washington’s residence on East Calhoun Street.
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
borderreport.com

Temple police, FBI announce arrests and charges against suspected gang members

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police and the FBI announced new charges Wednesday against ten people in connection with Project Safe Neighborhoods. Chief Shawn Reynolds, FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jason Hudson, and several other law enforcement agents held a press conference Wednesday afternoon in Temple. In federal grand...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Saturday morning crash kills one, injures four

Waco (FOX 44) — Waco Police officers are investigating a deadly crash that took place around 4:41 a.m. It happened near the intersection of 1600 block of South 18th Street and 1800 block of Jack Kultgen Expressway. Officers say a Chrysler 300 was going east on S. 18th Street...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Waco Police’s Back to School Bash hands out 1600 backpacks

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Waco Police Department helped students jump back into school with it’s annual back to school bash. The back to school bash not only means a free backpack and school supplies, but it’s also a chance to make sure kids are ready for the new year.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Texas felon found guilty of murdering cousin with sledgehammer

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A six-time convicted felon who beat his cousin to death with a sledgehammer in 2020 was convicted of murder Wednesday. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about three hours before rejecting David Earl Johnson’s claims of self-defense and finding him guilty in the death of Michael Washington, 58, at Washington’s home in the 1200 block of East Calhoun Avenue.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen man held on multiple indecent exposure charges and more

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 30-year-old Killeen man remained in the Bell County Jail on bonds totalling $268,750 on multiple counts of indecent exposure and other charges after responses to social media helped Killeen Police identify him as a suspect. Jeremi Deshawn Guidry was first taken to the Killeen...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Crash in Falls County kills three people

Falls County, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas DPS Troopers say a crash involving a tractor trailer and a car ended with three people dead in Falls county. It happened on US 77, near Burlington, around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say a 2005 Toyota Corolla driven by 24-year-old Raul Julian...
FALLS COUNTY, TX
B106

Police Identify 21-Year-Old Drowning Victim in Temple, Texas

Temple, Texas police have released the identify of a man who drowned at Temple Lake Park Monday evening (August 8). In a news release issued this afternoon, the drowned man was identified as 21-year-old Jared Gomez. Police had been waiting until they'd notified his next of kin before releasing his name to the public.
TEMPLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy