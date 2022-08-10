WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A six-time convicted felon who served time for multiple assaults was sentenced to life in prison Thursday in the beating death of his cousin in Waco. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about 20 minutes Thursday before deciding that David Earl Johnson should spend the rest of his life in prison in the February 2020 beating death of Michael Washington, 58, at Washington’s residence on East Calhoun Street.

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO