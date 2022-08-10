Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Teen arrest for shooting in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A 17-year-old is currently in jail for the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia. N'Gaojia was shot dead in March after Christian Lamar Weston, 17, shot her and another unidentified person who survived the shooting, according to police. On Aug. 13 Weston was arrested after the Bell...
Overnight crash kills active-duty soldier in Killeen: Police
Killeen police are investigating a fatal early Saturday hit-and-run crash at Mohawk Drive and South Clear Creek Road.
Unidentified Temple man dropped off at hospital with gunshot wounds
TEMPLE, Texas — Video's above and below are segments related to other Temple crime in the area. Temple police say a man was dropped off at a hospital after being shot early Saturday morning. Around 1:32 a.m. police were called to the 1800 block of East Avenue K in...
fox44news.com
Temple shooting under investigation
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Saturday morning. Officers went to the 1800 block of East Ave. k around 1:30 a.m. to investigate reports of people hearing gunshots. While there, they found shell casings. Police then learned that someone...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waco police investigating fatal early Saturday crash
Waco police are investigating an early Saturday crash leaving one dead and four confirmed injured.
KWTX
Detectives piece together witness information to identify hitchhiker accused of killing Temple man
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Justin Glen Boswell, 31, is charged with murder in the killing of Rowdy Mays, 25, a man who picked up Boswell at a Taco Bell in Temple before he was stabbed and killed, an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX reveals. Temple Police officers responded at around...
‘Unprovoked’: Arrest made in murder of 70-year-old Florence grandmother
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the murder of a 70-year-old Florence grandmother.
KWTX
One passenger killed in early morning Waco crash
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A person are dead after a crash on Saturday morning in Waco. Waco Police officers were called at 4:41 a.m. Aug. 13 to the 1600 Block of South 18th street and the 1800 Block of Jack Kultgen Expressway Northbound. When officers arrived, they learned a Chrysler...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX
One injured in early morning shooting incident
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. Around 1:32 a.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of E. Ave. K. Upon arrival, they found shell casings, and were notified about a man with gunshot wounds, who was being treated at Baylor Scott and White Hospital. We’re told his injuries are life-threatening.
Seven people involved in deadly crash, one in critical condition
WACO, Texas — Seven people were involved in a deadly crash Saturday morning, according to Waco PD. The crash happened between the 1600 Block of S. 18th street and 1800 Block of Jack Kultgen Expressway Northbound, according to reports. Officers arrived to the scene around 4:41 a.m. When officers...
KWTX
Horrific scene leads to rescue of 17 dogs at Waco home
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An animal rescue went underway following a concerned call about pets in a Waco home. The McLennan County Sherriff’s Office responded at 4 p.m. Aug. 13 to an animal rescue call on Sacred Heart Road. Five sheriff vehicles and three animal control vehicles were on...
KWTX
Texas felon gets life in prison in brutal sledgehammer killing of Waco cousin
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A six-time convicted felon who served time for multiple assaults was sentenced to life in prison Thursday in the beating death of his cousin in Waco. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about 20 minutes Thursday before deciding that David Earl Johnson should spend the rest of his life in prison in the February 2020 beating death of Michael Washington, 58, at Washington’s residence on East Calhoun Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
borderreport.com
Temple police, FBI announce arrests and charges against suspected gang members
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police and the FBI announced new charges Wednesday against ten people in connection with Project Safe Neighborhoods. Chief Shawn Reynolds, FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jason Hudson, and several other law enforcement agents held a press conference Wednesday afternoon in Temple. In federal grand...
fox44news.com
Saturday morning crash kills one, injures four
Waco (FOX 44) — Waco Police officers are investigating a deadly crash that took place around 4:41 a.m. It happened near the intersection of 1600 block of South 18th Street and 1800 block of Jack Kultgen Expressway. Officers say a Chrysler 300 was going east on S. 18th Street...
fox44news.com
Waco Police’s Back to School Bash hands out 1600 backpacks
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Waco Police Department helped students jump back into school with it’s annual back to school bash. The back to school bash not only means a free backpack and school supplies, but it’s also a chance to make sure kids are ready for the new year.
KWTX
Texas felon found guilty of murdering cousin with sledgehammer
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A six-time convicted felon who beat his cousin to death with a sledgehammer in 2020 was convicted of murder Wednesday. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about three hours before rejecting David Earl Johnson’s claims of self-defense and finding him guilty in the death of Michael Washington, 58, at Washington’s home in the 1200 block of East Calhoun Avenue.
fox44news.com
Killeen man held on multiple indecent exposure charges and more
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 30-year-old Killeen man remained in the Bell County Jail on bonds totalling $268,750 on multiple counts of indecent exposure and other charges after responses to social media helped Killeen Police identify him as a suspect. Jeremi Deshawn Guidry was first taken to the Killeen...
fox44news.com
Crash in Falls County kills three people
Falls County, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas DPS Troopers say a crash involving a tractor trailer and a car ended with three people dead in Falls county. It happened on US 77, near Burlington, around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say a 2005 Toyota Corolla driven by 24-year-old Raul Julian...
Police Identify 21-Year-Old Drowning Victim in Temple, Texas
Temple, Texas police have released the identify of a man who drowned at Temple Lake Park Monday evening (August 8). In a news release issued this afternoon, the drowned man was identified as 21-year-old Jared Gomez. Police had been waiting until they'd notified his next of kin before releasing his name to the public.
Comments / 0