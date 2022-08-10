ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Man shot, injured while installing carpet in North Side building, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A group of workers was installing carpet at a North Side building when one of them pulled a gun and shot and injured their coworker, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called to the shooting around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 15600 block of Huebner...
KSAT 12

San Antonio police seek tips in fatal East Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers and San Antonio police are asking the public for clues into a fatal shooting on the city’s East Side. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Aug. 8 in the 100 block of Gabriel Street. Police said they received a call about a...
KSAT 12

Man dies at hospital after he was found shot on East Side street

SAN ANTONIO – Police are still looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning at an East Side intersection. According to information from SAPD, neighbors called for help after hearing shots fired. Officers arrived at the intersection of N. Polaris & Canton St. just after 1:30 a.m. to find a man in a pool of blood.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Group arrested after allegedly trying to smash open North Side ATM

SAN ANTONIO – At least four people are in custody facing criminal charges in connection with the attempted burglary of an ATM on the city’s North Side Friday morning. San Antonio police tracked down the suspects as they allegedly tried to run from the scene of the crime in the 5200 block of Blanco Road.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

REWARD: Suspects gunned down 2 people outside Northwest Side bar

SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in catching the suspects who gunned down two people in a parking lot of a Northwest Side bar. Police said Jasmine Scott, 27, and Evan Scott, 41, were sitting in a vehicle just after 9:30 p.m. on Apr. 27 in the parking lot off Fredericksburg Road not far from Medical Drive.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Shooter takes aim at man walking along NW Side street

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to learn more about the person who took aim at a man as he walked along a Northwest Side street late Thursday night. Thy say the 18-year-old was shot three times, twice in his backside and once in his arm. He...
KSAT 12

SAPD searching for suspect, crime scene after stabbing on SE Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was stabbed on the city’s Southeast Side early Wednesday morning. Officers were called around 4:45 a.m. to the 1900 block of Dollarhide Avenue, not far from Interstate 37 and Pecan Valley Drive after receiving word of a person wounded.
KSAT 12

Man accused of killing two goes free - for now

SAN ANTONIO – Richard Montez was supposed to go to trial for capital murder on Aug. 1, almost exactly four-and-a-half years after prosecutors say he and two other men killed a teenager and an elderly man in a robbery. Instead, with several witnesses unavailable and the judge unwilling to...

