Police investigating after man found with gunshot wound on his driveway
SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound laying on his driveway. Officers were called out to the 200 block of Joe Blanks near Old Highway 90 on the west side around 12:30 a.m. Saturday for a shooting in progress. When...
KSAT 12
Man shot, injured while installing carpet in North Side building, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A group of workers was installing carpet at a North Side building when one of them pulled a gun and shot and injured their coworker, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called to the shooting around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 15600 block of Huebner...
KSAT 12
Mother calls police after 18-year-old son returns from party with gunshot wounds, police say
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a shooting after a teenager was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside his home. At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, the teen’s mother called 911 for help at their home in the 200 block of Joe Blanks Street.
KSAT 12
San Antonio police seek tips in fatal East Side shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers and San Antonio police are asking the public for clues into a fatal shooting on the city’s East Side. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Aug. 8 in the 100 block of Gabriel Street. Police said they received a call about a...
KSAT 12
Man dies at hospital after he was found shot on East Side street
SAN ANTONIO – Police are still looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning at an East Side intersection. According to information from SAPD, neighbors called for help after hearing shots fired. Officers arrived at the intersection of N. Polaris & Canton St. just after 1:30 a.m. to find a man in a pool of blood.
foxsanantonio.com
Young man leaves long blood trail to his apartment after being shot on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A young man is in the hospital after being shot while walking on the Northwest Side. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday along Woodstone Drive near Interstate 10. Police said the 18-year-old was walking along the sidewalk in front of an apartment complex when someone...
KSAT 12
Man accused of shooting woman’s car five times; steering wheel stopped bullet, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police said he allegedly shot at a woman as she drove away from his house. An arrest warrant affidavit states that 28-year-old Paul Riojas opened fire on the car, striking the vehicle five times on June 14. The woman...
KSAT 12
Group arrested after allegedly trying to smash open North Side ATM
SAN ANTONIO – At least four people are in custody facing criminal charges in connection with the attempted burglary of an ATM on the city’s North Side Friday morning. San Antonio police tracked down the suspects as they allegedly tried to run from the scene of the crime in the 5200 block of Blanco Road.
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Suspects gunned down 2 people outside Northwest Side bar
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in catching the suspects who gunned down two people in a parking lot of a Northwest Side bar. Police said Jasmine Scott, 27, and Evan Scott, 41, were sitting in a vehicle just after 9:30 p.m. on Apr. 27 in the parking lot off Fredericksburg Road not far from Medical Drive.
KTSA
Dozens of shots fired in neighborhood on San Antonio’s West side, wounding a man while he slept
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are searching for whoever fired dozens of shots in a West side neighborhood, resulting in a man being hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the face. It was just before 3 A.M. Thursday in the 700 block of South San Bernardo...
KSAT 12
Shooter takes aim at man walking along NW Side street
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to learn more about the person who took aim at a man as he walked along a Northwest Side street late Thursday night. Thy say the 18-year-old was shot three times, twice in his backside and once in his arm. He...
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers seeks clues from public about shooting deaths of 2 teenage cousins
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers of San Antonio is appealing to the public for clues regarding a shooting that left two young teenage cousins dead. According to police, officers responding to a shooting on July 23 at 2:27 a.m. found the victims inside a vehicle. Edgar Rojas, 14, was...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot in jaw after someone fires off dozens of rounds in West Side neighborhood
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being shot in the jaw on the West Side. The shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. Thursday at a makeshift shack off South San Bernardo Avenue near South Gen. McMullen Drive. The victim told police that he was sleeping in the shack...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for suspect, crime scene after stabbing on SE Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was stabbed on the city’s Southeast Side early Wednesday morning. Officers were called around 4:45 a.m. to the 1900 block of Dollarhide Avenue, not far from Interstate 37 and Pecan Valley Drive after receiving word of a person wounded.
KSAT 12
Authorities searching for suspect who shot, killed 2 teens at South Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Two teens were shot and killed last month at a South Side apartment complex. Now, San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers need the public’s help in tracking down the suspect responsible. On Friday, July 29, Angel Ray Garcia, 15, and Gregorio Ricardo Cordova-Mejia, 19, were...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after drive-by shooting at barbecue gathering, records show
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a suspect accused of shooting up a man’s vehicle during a barbecue. An arrest warrant affidavit states that on Tuesday, people were having a gathering at a house when the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Jonathan Edward Trevino, drove by and opened fire.
KSAT 12
Man accused of killing two goes free - for now
SAN ANTONIO – Richard Montez was supposed to go to trial for capital murder on Aug. 1, almost exactly four-and-a-half years after prosecutors say he and two other men killed a teenager and an elderly man in a robbery. Instead, with several witnesses unavailable and the judge unwilling to...
Family says San Antonio father carjacked, murdered while waiting for tacos
SAN ANTONIO — A family says a San Antonio father was carjacked and murdered while waiting for his food. San Antonio Police put out brand new surveillance photos. Investigators are looking for a Cadillac seen in the pictures they released today. The victim, Luis Flores had been on waiting on tacos when we was attacked, according to the family.
KSAT 12
Woman arrested after threatening to shoot Victoria’s Secret employees during robbery at Ingram Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a woman who they say stole from a Victoria’s Secret in Ingram Park Mall and threatened to shoot the people inside. Anna Marie Apreciado, 44, was taken into police custody. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, on June 7 Apreciado...
KSAT 12
Eyewitness reveals horrific details of woman’s death involving a machete, ax, on the witness stand
SAN ANTONIO – **Warning details in this story are graphic. A jury on Thursday heard horrific details of the moments a woman was killed with a machete and ax. Rafael Castillo is on trial for murder in the death of Nicole Perry. The jury was shown images of the...
