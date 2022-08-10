Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Actress Roseanna Christiansen has passed awayCheryl E Preston
My Most Life-Affirming Night Took Place in My Favorite So Cal Bookstore: Vroman’s in PasadenaJoel EisenbergPasadena, CA
Wärtsilä & Utah Attack: Mismanaged Solar Energy Systems Can Pose Threat to Security, but Researchers are Two Steps AheadDOPE Quick ReadsUtah State
Antelope Valley Press
Unity Tent Revival event is coming, next week
LANCASTER — The Unity Tent Revival will return to Deputy Pierre Bain Park, next week, for three days of speakers, singers, testimonies and activities. This year’s free event runs Aug. 19 to 21, with services set for 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., on Aug. 19 and 20, and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., on Aug. 21, at the northeast end of the park, at 45045 Fifth St. East. Spanish services will be offered at 2 p.m., each day.
Here Are 10 Back to School Drives That Are Offering Free Supplies to Students
For most students, summer vacation will be coming to an end this weekend, and while some may be ready to return to school, many are still doing some last-minute shopping for school supplies. Although back-to-school shopping can be exciting— having to choose a new cool notebook, or a new backpack...
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [8-13-2022]
There’s nothing like a Saturday in the city of angels. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (August 13) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you make it a good one!. Things To Do For Saturday...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County woman gives caregivers chance to take a break
Carletta Cole is on a mission to give back to those who give so much of themselves for their loved ones. Cole had to care for her mother, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. “I searched and searched for help for myself as a caregiver, a home caregiver of my mom and I didn’t find any resources,” she said.
theavtimes.com
Ribbon cutting ceremony planned for Rancho Vista Park on Aug. 16
PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale invites the entire community to celebrate the grand opening of newest park, located at 40437 35th Street West, on the corner of Town Center Drive and 35th St. West. A ribbon cutting ceremony for Rancho Vista Park will be held Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 8:30 a.m.
spectrumnews1.com
Parents are shelling out more money for back-to-school spending
SANTA ANA, Calif. — Parents are shelling out big bucks for back-to-school shopping with the school year around the corner. As inflation rises to a 40-year-high, parents are ponying up an estimated $660 this back-to-school shopping season, an 8% increase from the previous year, global consulting firm Deloitte reported.
westsidetoday.com
Former Fox Hills Plaza Mall Sells for $56 Million
The former Fox Hills Plaza Mall has finally been sold to a new buyer for $56 million as reported by The Real Deal.com. A division of company M.C. Strauss was the seller and the property, at 6221-99 Bristol Plaza Parkway, and the property was purchased by Henry Shahery’s Bristol Parkway Propco. Judging by the name of the company, it sounds like the company’s main purpose is the purchase and possible development of this specific property. The sale was originally reported by The Los Angeles Business Journal.
SPCALA reducing adoption fees for Clear the Shelters event
SPCALA will offer reduced adoption fees in an effort to "Clear the Shelters."From August 12 through 21, pet adoption fees will be $25 for qualified adopters. Meanwhile, the first 50 qualified adopters will have no adoption fees at all.The annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation event returns for the eighth consecutive year. "During the month-long initiative, at least 70 animal shelters and nonprofit rescue organizations throughout Southern California are partnering with the stations to create awareness about pet adoptions and raise funds to support animal welfare. The initiative has resulted in tens of thousands of local adoptions since its inception in 2015," according to SPCALA.Those looking to adopt can visit spcaLA pet adoption centers during business hours. Adoptable pets are available to view at spcaLA.com/adopt.
This Long Beach Store Is A Candy Shop Of The World's Most Wacky Snacks and Drinks
Snack nation: This Long Beach's exotic food and drinks store is a dream come true for snack lovers. (Los Angeles, CA) - Looking for something truly unique to bite into? Read on to find out where you can find some of the most interesting snacks and drinks in Los Angeles County.
NBC Los Angeles
Things to Do This Weekend: Nisei Week Japanese Festival
Nisei Week Japanese Festival: Two weekends brimming with traditions, uplifting performances, powerful Taiko drumming, anime displays, a coronation, a car show, and the beloved Ondo street dance? This Little Tokyo festivity has become a spirited and celebratory focal point of August over the decades. There's a lot happening around the neighborhood during the fest, so do consult the schedule first, to make sure you see the presentations you have in mind. The cultural exhibits, including bonsai and calligraphy? Those will be at the Japanese Americal Cultural & Community Center plaza, all weekend long, while the Grand Parade will roll later in the day on Aug. 14. All of the details, including locations? Find them here.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Trenton Heights, a New-home Community in Highly Desirable Santa Clarita, California
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Trenton Heights, a new, single-family home community situated in highly desirable Santa Clarita, California. The new neighborhood is located at the corner of Sierra Highway and Dockweiler Drive near Newhall Road and Highway 14, providing easy access to Interstate 5, the Newhall Metrolink ® station and the greater Los Angeles area’s major employment centers. Trenton Heights is also close to Old Town Newhall for shopping, dining and entertainment and Angeles National Forest for hiking, biking and horseback riding. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005096/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Trenton Heights, a new-home community in highly desirable Santa Clarita, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
LA foodie events you shouldn't miss
Food is an art form in Los Angeles. There are so many amazing places to dine out and enjoy wonderful food options, but sometimes there are more events than we can get our hands on. These events span a wide variety of cuisines and offerings, whether it be dining out or hosting your foodie event.
tmpresale.com
Bad Bunny Night (Reggaeton and Latin Dance Party)s show in Los Angeles, CA Aug 27, 2022 – presale password
WiseGuys has the Bad Bunny Night (Reggaeton and Latin Dance Party) pre-sale passcode! With this Bad Bunny Night (Reggaeton and Latin Dance Party) presale password everyone who has the code has the chance to buy tickets before the public. Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to personally see Bad Bunny Night...
beverlypress.com
LAUSD superintendent lays out district’s future
Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho welcomed the Los Angeles Unified community back to school for the 2022-2023 school year with his first opening of schools address titled “Imagine the Possibilities.”. The event was held in downtown Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater in advance of...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood trash driver caught throwing trash on residents yard
INGLEWOOD – The trash company contracted to service Inglewood residents was caught on camera throwing trash on a residents yard. Republic Services, a division of Consolidated Waste, has a multi-year contract with the City that came under scrutiny for the high price to residents. Former councilwoman Judy Dunlap alerted the District Attorney’s office that Mayor James T. Butts voted twice to enter into exclusive negotiations with Republic after they hired his brother.
TMZ.com
L.A. Shelter Frustrated by Kanye, Please Deliver What You Promised
10:43 AM PT -- Troy Vaughn, President and CEO of Los Angeles Mission, tells TMZ ... "We have absolutely had collaborative discussions with Ye about improving the lives of the unhoused on Skid Row, especially through design as he mentioned in his tweet. We are extremely optimistic that Ye will be an instrumental force in helping us launch The Skid Row Revitalization Project in the coming months."
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Automotive Business in Vermont Square Area of Los Angeles
A fire at an automotive tire shop in the Vermont Square area of Los Angeles Friday was quickly extinguished by firefighters, and no one was hurt. Firefighters sent to the 4700 block of South Western Avenue at 6:55 a.m. doused the flames in about 25 minutes, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Public school enrollment is declining statewide. Here's how SoCal districts are responding
Last year, the number of students enrolled in public school dropped by more than 110,000, the second largest one-year decrease in over a decade. Reasons include declining birth rates, migration, as well as shifts to private and home education.
Headlines: Rainwater Is No Longer Safe to Drink; Burning Body Found Hanging in Tree in Griffith Park
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Rainwater is no longer safe to drink ANYwhere on Earth, due to PFAs, say scientists. [EuroNews]. —Protests at a...
José Velasquez Missing Since July; Family Seeks Public’s Help, $15K Reward Offered
Los Angeles County, CA: Family members are desperately seeking the public’s help in locating José Velasquez, 35, who was reported missing at the end of July, 2022.… Read more "José Velasquez Missing Since July; Family Seeks Public’s Help, $15K Reward Offered"
Comments / 0