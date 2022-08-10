Read full article on original website
How the Foreclosure Rate in Georgia Compares to the Nation
Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.)
Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia
The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
Where’s Rudy? A Fulton County Court Wants to Know
It’s half past noon on a Tuesday in Atlanta, and Rudy Giuliani is nowhere in sight. That would be unremarkable on any other Tuesday. But on this Tuesday—Tuesday, Aug. 9—Giuliani’s conspicuous absence draws a throng of spectators to the eighth floor of the Lewis R. Slaton Courthouse in Fulton County, Georgia, where Judge Robert McBurney will decide if the former mayor of New York should get on the next plane (or train, or bus, or Uber) headed South.
Gov. Kemp proposes inflation relief for Georgians
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced two new proposals aimed at fighting inflation for homeowners in the state. Gov. Kemp announced another $1 billion tax rebate similar to the one Georgians received earlier this year. Eligible Georgians would receive anywhere from $250 to $500; $250 for single filers, $375 for a single filer who is head of household and a joint-filing couple would receive $500.
Metro Atlanta woman paid woman $24K in tax returns, only to have it immediately stolen
ATLANTA — A Georgia woman said thousands of dollars were taken from what is supposed to be a convenient alternative for people who don’t have checking accounts. Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray was in Midtown, where Julia Holland said someone stole more than $10,000 from her Netspend account. The money was part of $24,000 in IRS returns from a span of several years.
Atlanta City Council fighting to save longtime businesses being threatened by inflation
ATLANTA — Over the past two decades, Savage Pizza has become a staple in Atlanta’s Little Five Points neighborhood. Now the Atlanta City Council wants to help legacy businesses like Savage and others across the city survive inflation, rising rents and the city’s growth. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Stacey Abrams calling for legalized sports betting, constitutional amendment for casinos
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two days after delivering what her campaign called a major economic address, Democrat Stacey Abrams outlined her full plan calling for legalized sports betting in Georgia that she said would fully fund need-based financial aid and make technical college free to attend. On Thursday, Abrams also...
Delta Airlines sued for federal discrimination by former employee
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A lawsuit says in early 2021, a delta manager labeled Leondra Taylor’s posts as racially motivated resulting in her termination. Taylor alleges she was making “political statements,” and the airline discriminated against her because of her race. Officials released a statement saying:. The...
For Westside Residents, Fear of Gentrification Turns Lead Remediation Into ‘Two-Edged Sword’
This article originally appeared on Inside Climate News. It is republished with permission. Sign up for their newsletter here. Shade’ Jones did not want the Environmental Protection Agency to test for lead contamination in the soil under her rented home in Atlanta’s English Avenue community. To her, the cleanup cuts both ways: it makes the area a healthier place to live, and it invites gentrification that could make it more expensive.
INTERVIEW: Georgia film production impacts food industry
Better Call Harry: Their toddler needed help. The ambulance bill was $2,438. Ella was transported by American Medical Response (AMR) to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta-Scottish Rite, where she received oxygen and was later discharged from its emergency room. The Hawkins’ expected an ambulance bill in the hundreds of dollars but was shocked by the final $2,438 tab.
GPB evening headlines for August 11, 2022
Mourners gathered at an Atlanta church today for the funeral for Brianna Grier. Governor Brian Kemp unveils the first major policy announcement of his re-election campaign. Macon Bibb-County will release the cremated remains of about 166 people in county archives at public memorial. Tagged as:. GPB evening headlines for August...
Residents rally to stay in apartment complex amid mass eviction
DECATUR, Ga (CBS46) - Tenants of a Decatur apartment complex that face mass eviction are continuing to fight for help from DeKalb County elected leaders. It’s not the first time the tenants rallied and it likely won’t be the last if you ask them. The situation for families living at the Forest at Columbia seems more urgent than before.
$25 million revamp coming to MARTA Five Points Station
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - MARTA’s Five Points Station is getting a $25 million transformation, thanks to a new federal grant. Every MARTA rider CBS46 spoke to today told us the same four words, ‘It is about time!’. ”The heart of the MARTA system in the heart of the...
T.I. Presented with Oustanding Georgia Citizen Award
T.I. is always holding down Atlanta and the state of Georgia. For his long history of service, T.I. has been honored with the Oustanding Georgia Citizen Award. .I. was presented the award by Rep. Debra Bazemore at the Capitol building in Atlanta. Joining him for his special moment was his family.
Beware of casting call scams in Georgia’s booming film, TV industries
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s explosive film, TV and digital media industries have created lots of exciting opportunities for extras. Unfortunately, it’s also created opportunities for scams, as Myron McGhee, an Emory University librarian, found out. “I was simply looking for something fun to do,” McGhee, who’d been...
MARTA awarded $25M federal grant for Five Points station upgrades
MARTA has been awarded a $25 million federal grant to help transform the exterior of Five Points rail station. The funding will go toward an estimated $200 million project to upgrade the Downtown Atlanta station that opened more than 40 years ago. The $25 million comes from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity […] The post MARTA awarded $25M federal grant for Five Points station upgrades appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Abrams tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has COVID-19, her campaign said Wednesday. Abrams campaign spokesperson Alex Floyd said Abrams tested positive for the respiratory illness Wednesday morning after giving a public speech on the economy Tuesday night in Atlanta. Abrams tests daily for COVID-19, Floyd said, and had tested negative on Monday and Tuesday. The Abrams campaign requires visitors to its campaign headquarters to wear masks and take a rapid test for COVID-19.
City of Atlanta residents and employees get free zoo admission
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents and employees of the city of Atlanta or Fulton County will be able to get into Zoo Atlanta free Aug. 13-14. All they’ll need is proof of residence or employment, such as an ID card or utility bill. Free admission is available for two adults and four children per party.
Atlanta rapper T.I. honored with Presidential Lifetime Achievement award
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) — Atlanta rapper T.I. was honored with the Georgia Outstanding Citizen award and was recognized by President Joe Biden with the Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Award on Wednesday. Georgia House Chief Deputy Whip Rep. Debra Bazemore and Dr. Lenore Peterson of the Global International Alliance Program presented...
Ferrari to open lifestyle store in Lenox Square
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Ferrari must really be taking its F1 troubles to heart; it’s opening a lifestyle and fashion store in the Lenox Square mall. The store will be the third Ferrari boutique in the United States, following locations in Los Angeles and Miami. Ferrari’s new boutique will be 2,760 square feet in size and feature the store concept the iconic car brand debuted in 2021. The carmaker hopes that the store will help the brand maintain its relevance into the coming decades, calling Atlanta a “dynamic, vibrant city.”
