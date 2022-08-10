Read full article on original website
Fatal shooting in Stockton on West Lane
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal shooting occurred in the 4900 block of West Lane in Stockton on Thursday, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that at 9:49 p.m., officers received calls that a man had been shot and was lying in a parking lot. First responders arrived on scene and attempted life-saving […]
2-year-old dies from fentanyl poisoning in San Joaquin County; father charged with homicide
Three adults were arrested in connection with the fentanyl-related death of a 2-year-old in San Joaquin County, the sheriff’s office said. Officials said that on April 27, deputies and fire officials responded to a home on the 2300 block of North Marine Avenue in Stockton for reports of a child in cardiac arrest.
Arson suspect arrested in Merced, CAL FIRE officials say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Cal Fire law enforcement officers arrested a suspect in Merced on Sunday in connection with a fire in Amador County, officials say. According to officials, Cal Fire with the help of the Merced Police Department arrested 31-year-old Michael Bradley Mincer on suspicion of arson. On July 21, fire and law enforcement […]
Drunk Driver Arrested After Colliding with Four Parked Vehicles
At about 12:34 am Sunday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported vehicle collision with unknown details in the 300 block of Lander Avenue, Turlock. When officers arrived on scene, they found five vehicles involved. The first was a white Infiniti sedan, the second was a black Mercedes-Benz sedan, the third was a gold Honda sedan, the fourth was a silver classic Ford sedan, and the fifth was a black Acura sedan.
David Faulkner, Jenny Faulkner, and Amandeep Toor Killed in Crash on Santa Fe Drive [Merced, CA]
Three Killed in Two-Vehicle Collision near Franklin Road. The accident occurred just before 6:00 a.m., near the intersection of Santa Fe Drive and Franklin Road. Investigators say the incident involved a Jeep Patriot driven by a David Faulkner and a 2017 Nissan Rogue, driven by Amandeep Toor. According to reports,...
Three men shot at Louis Park in Stockton during softball game
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said they found three men had been shot at Louis Park Softball Complex on Friday. Police say that the shooting occurred around 9:22 p.m. while a softball game was taking place. When first responders arrived they found two men who were shot and medical personnel transported the […]
Car Accident on Eastbound I-580 and Hopyard Road in Pleasanton
Authorities reported a crash on eastbound Interstate 580 and the Hopyard Road offramp in Pleasanton on the afternoon of Monday, August 8, 2022. The traffic collision occurred around 2:50 p.m. and involved four vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Crash on Interstate 580 and Hopyard Road...
Update | Three Killed in Car Accident on Santa Fe Drive in Merced County
A crash on Santa Fe Drive killed three parties on the morning of Sunday, August 7, 2022. The incident took place shortly before 6:00 a.m. on Santa Fe Drive just west of Franklin Road in Merced County, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Crash on Santa Fe Drive...
Police investigate 2nd homicide in 24 hours in Stockton
21-year-old Antioch man killed at Brentwood 24-Hour Fitness
BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A 21-year-old Antioch man was killed at a 24-Hour Fitness gym on Thursday morning, the coroner said. The Contra Costa County Coroner identified the man as Cesar Arana. Three others were wounded during the 2 a.m. shooting in the parking lot of the fitness center located on...
Police respond to shooting in San Jose
Police are currently on the scene of a shooting, according to a tweet from San Jose Police.
Teen caught going well over the legal speed limit in Merced
A teenager was cited after they were recently caught driving well over the legal speed limit in Merced. According to Merced Police, an 18-year-old behind the wheel of a Nissan Altima was pulled over on Wednesday after an officer caught them speeding 93 MPH on Olive Avenue near M Street.
Man arrested for suspicion of arson in Amador County fire
1 dead, 3 injured following shooting at 24 Hour Fitness in Brentwood, police say
San Jose police investigate early morning shooting
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating an early morning shooting Saturday that left one victim with non life threatening injuries, according to authorities.Police said they received the call regarding the shooting on the 200 block of Litchi Court at approximately 6:45 a.m. Saturday.Arriving officers found an adult male victim who suffered a non-life threatening injury. He has been transported to a local hospital.San Jose police tweeted about the shooting shortly after 8 a.m.Police said the suspect and motive in the shooting was currently unknown. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department.
Police searching for missing Ceres teenage girl
CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — The Ceres Police Department is searching for Camille Clemmer, 17, who was last seen on Wednesday at approximately 4 p.m. at Redwood Park. Witnesses told police that they last saw Clemmer leave the park with a group of males and went into an “older black four-door BMW.” Witnesses also said that […]
Man with Vehicular Manslaughter Warrant Arrested After Being Recognized by Officer
At about 8:38 am Saturday morning, a Turlock Police officer near the 300 block of Lane Street, Turlock, noticed a man which he recognized as Josue Leyva, 27, of Turlock, and believed to have a warrant, so he had his dispatcher run him. Sure enough, Leyva returned with a local...
Turlock woman, 38, among 3 killed in head-on crash near Merced
Duplex Fire Displaces Three Adults and Two Children
At about 10:06 pm Tuesday night, the Turlock Fire Department, Modesto Fire Department, Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigations Unit, Turlock Police Department, and American Medical Response were dispatched to a reported residential working structure fire in the 3300 block of Radcliff Way, Turlock. When crews arrived on scene, they found a...
Update: Teen arrested in deadly shooting at Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness; victim named
BRENTWOOD – A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one man and injured three others at a gym in Brentwood early Thursday morning.Police said on Friday that the teen has been booked into the Contra Costa Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of murder. The teen is a resident of Brentwood and his name is being withheld due to his age.A second person detained in connection with the incident was released after it was determined he was not a shooter, police said.The shooting was reported around 1:55 a.m. Thursday at the 24 Hour Fitness gym on Lone Tree Way, where Brentwood police said a fight broke out on or around the gym's basketball court and continued to its parking lot before shots were fired.According to the Contra Costa Coroner's office, 21-year-old Cesar Arana of Antioch was pronounced dead at the scene. "Our hearts go out to the family and friends impacted by his untimely death," police said Friday.The three other victims went to hospitals, police said.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Greene at (925) 809-7797.
