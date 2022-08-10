ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isabel Coixet
Person
Jane Austen
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Bill Nighy
Person
Naomie Harris
Person
David Oyelowo
Person
Chiwetel Ejiofor
The Guardian

Black and Female by Tsitsi Dangarembga review – a woman’s defiant fight to write

Zimbabwean writer Tsitsi Dangarembga is the much-heralded author of numerous novels, including the Booker-shortlisted This Mournable Body and Nervous Conditions, winner of the Commonwealth writers’ prize. In this short, serious and powerful nonfiction piece, she undertakes a deep dive into the consequences of racism and misogyny on her development as an author, a thinker and a woman in the world. She is inextricably shaped by sex, race, nationality and class – and yet writing also enables her to adjust and transcend these categories, to establish counter-narratives and expanded viewpoints.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy