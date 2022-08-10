Read full article on original website
Tahoe Conservancy ramps up efforts to reduce fire risk on its properties
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Wesley Harcourt was working on the Dixie Fire in 2021 when he received an emergency call from his superiors to head south and help fight the Caldor Fire. The Cal Fire captain and his crew quickly relocated their efforts to the West Slope of...
From Compton to Incline: Cahill preps for 2nd year as principal
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Armed with 32 years of experience ranging from teaching inner city at-risk kids to leading a staff on Lake Tahoe’s North Shore, Tierney Cahill is preparing for her second year as principal at Incline Village High School. Born in Decatour, Illinois, Cahill was originally...
New ‘Take it Slow’ campaign launches at Lake Tahoe
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Take Care Tahoe, Lake Tahoe’s collaborative stewardship campaign, hosted the “Take it Slow, Tahoe” event at Sand Harbor on Wednesday, Aug. 10, to kick off their latest message encouraging responsible behaviors. The message is designed to capture the attention of drivers by incorporating artwork to remind them to drive slowly to protect people and animals.
Lisa Maloff: Angel of Tahoe
On the morning of Thursday, July 28, 2022, Lisa Maloff peacefully passed away at home with loved ones by her side and holding her hands. Known as “The Angel of Tahoe” news quickly spread through town and the city of South Lake Tahoe lowered flags to half-mast in her honor and bouquets of pink carnations appeared throughout town in her memory.
Tahoe mountain biker completes Everest Challenge
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — As the clock struck midnight on June 26, local mountain biker Harrison Biehl began his first of 15 laps up the Stanford Rock trail. Over the next 24 hours, he would experience moments of joy, as well as moments of self-doubt as he climbed 29,032 vertical feet to complete the Everest Challenge.
48th classic wooden boat show returns to Lake Tahoe
HOMEWOOD, Calif. — The most acclaimed and prestigious classic wooden boat show in North America makes its return this weekend to the docks Lake Tahoe. The 48th annual Lake Tahoe Concours d’Elegance is set for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-13, at historic Obexer’s Boat Company on Tahoe’s West Shore in Homewood.
Obituary: Kimberlee (Kim) Mongillo
Kimberlee (Kim) Mongillo passed away unexpectedly at Renown Hospital in Reno on June 18, 2022. Kim is survived by her son, Dominick (Nick) of Nevada and her mother, Betty Westerhaus of Arizona. Kim grew up in the Midwest and attended Wichita State University. She loved nature and the mountains and later moved to the Tahoe/Truckee area. Kim discovered her passion was hair and she worked many years as a hair designer and stylist in Incline Village.
Anniversary for Kevin & Jan Young
Bug culvert arrives in Markleeville for road repair
A 100-foot long, 8-foot-wide culvert has arrived in Alpine County, according to the California Department of Transportation. Workers were building the base required to shore up the culvert on Thursday where it will be installed beneath State Route 89 north of Markleeville. It will take two weeks to install, said Caltrans in a news release.
‘We need answers’: Rodni family pleads for safe return of daughter
TRUCKEE, Calif. — It’s been nearly a week since Truckee teenager Kiely Rodni went missing after a party attended by hundreds of teenagers and young adults at Prosser Family Campground. The lack of leads and clues as to what happened shortly after midnight on Saturday, Aug. 6, has...
Winning plays announced in WordWave playwright contest
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe’s WordWave, a one-act play competition, celebrating upcoming playwrights returns to Valhalla Tahoe Sept. 11 with a new set of winning plays. Produced as a staged reading, audiences will meet a psychologist on the brink of retirement who suddenly finds himself with...
Real Estate: Balance is returning to the market
Have you ever felt like real estate is a bit of a roller coaster? One minute you are building up the courage to step foot into the marketplace, you decide to make the leap, get excited about the process, reach the top of the climb, because finally, you entered into contract. Then, whoosh! Something happens, you fall out of escrow, and back down you go.
The Crystal Method, The Trip Out Tour at Whiskey Dick’s Saloon
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — For more than two decades, The Crystal Method has remained at the forefront of the worldwide dance music industry as pioneers of the big beat genre, innovators of the ‘90s electronica movement and current-day global ambassadors of the American electronic sound. The Crystal...
‘Our only concern is to get Kiely back’: Officials struggle to find clues in case of missing teen
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Law enforcement officials on Wednesday announced some new developments in the search for missing teenager Kiely Rodni. Rodni, 16, was last seen at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at a party attended by hundreds of kids near the Prosser Family Campground. Footage from a Truckee...
Drink of the Week: Ten Crows’ Blackberry Mint Bramble
In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin. While the original bramble cocktail was gin-based, anytime you can get...
EAT This Week: Sam Choy’s Ohana Diner’s Poke Tacos
To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next. I’m...
