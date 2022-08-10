Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
Related
WOOD
Berger Chevrolet gives back to the community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Berger Chevrolet not only takes pride in their family owned business – but in giving back to the community. Berger has been family owned and operated since 1925 right here in West Michigan. Through their Berger Gives Back campaign, their team gets involved...
Mastodon bones unearthed during construction project in West Michigan (PICTURES, VIDEO)
Multiple bones were unearthed from the area. University of Michigan researchers determined they belonged to a mastodon, most likely a male who passed away between the age of 12 and 20, according to multiple sources.
WOOD
Macatawa Water Festival happening this weekend in Holland
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A few weeks ago, Rachael got the chance to visit Windmill Island as a part of our focus on Holland-area activities. We wanted to remind you about a special event happening there this weekend – the Outdoor Discovery Center Network, who we also visited a few weeks ago, is hosting the Macatawa Water Festival tomorrow from 9am until 1pm.
Grand Rapids club to get new home after fire
A Grand Rapids social club displaced by fire is one step closer to having a new permanent home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOOD
Oaks of Rockford could be your perfect next home
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Are you an empty nester and looking for the next place to call home? Or maybe you’re just looking to downsize. Oaks of Rockford may be the place for you! Today we have Jill from Oaks of Rockford along with two residents, Roger & Rita, to talk about what it’s like living there!
Red Hot Inn owner to launch food truck
An iconic piece of food history is coming back to Grand Rapids.
How to help Muskegon Pride raise money for 2023 festival, find new home
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A solid opportunity to pay it forward and get a little work done on the car while you're at it this weekend for those who live in the Muskegon area: a car wash benefitting Muskegon Pride. On the heels of the successes of the city's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Monroe Center Block Party happening Saturday
If you're looking for some fun, head to Monroe Center for a free block party. The party goes from 3PM-9PM
Fox17
Mastodon bones unearthed in Kent City
KENT CITY, Mich. — Road crews stumbled upon a major find in Kent City this week!. A set of mastodon bones were unearthed near an intersection along 22 Mile Road, according to Ken Yonker with the Kent County Drain Commission. Yonker tells FOX 17 contractors initially believed they had...
WOOD
Celebrate & support GR parks tonight
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Grand Rapids is home to so many beautiful parks and green spaces and each year, we get the chance to celebrate and help support them! Friends of Grand Rapids Parks is hosting its 11th Annual Green Gala tonight at Richmond Park and Stacy joins us today to talk about it!
Beloved Grand Rapids’ Restaurant Returning as Food Truck
An iconic Grand Rapids' diner know for its chili dogs is making a comeback. Owner Jim Koukios shared to Facebook on Friday he'll be reviving the longtime Grand Rapids' Restaurant in the form of a food truck. After 35 years in business at the corner of Leonard and the East...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sturgeon spotted swimming along the pier in Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A lakeshore woman captured video of something you don't see every day — a sturgeon swimming along the pier in Grand Haven!. Jenna Benson shared the video on Facebook. She was walking on the pier yesterday with a friend when a fisherman called their attention to it.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Ryke’s Bakery, Catering and Cafe food makes ‘mouthwatering memories’
MUSKEGON, MI - Ryke’s Bakery, Catering and Cafe has been a culinary cornerstone in West Michigan since 1937, promoting having “the most delectable baked goods and deliciously inspired cuisine.”. The bakery, which is also known for savory sandwiches and soups, started by selling its famous butter-thin cookies throughout...
WOOD
Huge Drop in Lake Michigan Water Temperatures
There was a classic case of upwelling along the east shore of Lake Michigan from Thursday to Friday. Look at what happened to the water temperature at Grand Haven State Park! The water temperature there on Thursday was a pleasant 70°. Just 24 hours later, the water temperature fell to 45° – a drop of 25°. Water that cold can be dangerous. You might now know the water is that cold. It’s can be tempting to jump off a pier or jump from a boat. If you jump into water that cold, it’s quite a shock to your body. It’s also easy to get hypothermia.
WOOD
KCAS Pets of the Week: Salt and Larry
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter include a cuddly cat and a smart dog. Salt is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair mix. The shelter said she was not adjusting well to living in the busy shelter cattery so she was moved to her own suite: the shelter’s veterinarian’s office.
LOOK: West Michigan Mansion with Infinity Pool, Private Beach For Sale For $3.6M
Well, if you're a person like me who can't get enough of stunning Lake Michigan, it would be a dream, beachside residence. There's just the small issue of the price tag... An impressive, modern mansion in Holland, Mich., is on the market for $3,600,000. Yeahhhh, that's just a *teensy* bit over my budget...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Fresh Thyme Market reopens
Fresh Thyme Market recently reopened the doors of its Grand Rapids location. The newly remodeled store, at 2470 Burton St. SE, features more than 4,000 new items, including hundreds of new beer, wine and liquor products from Michigan and Grand Rapids vendors. There’s also a new sushi counter with sushi to go, a flower section and self-checkout counters.
Black-owned business showcase returns to Woodland Mall
August is National Black Business Month and Woodland Mall is bringing nearly 20 Black-owned businesses together across the region to showcase their products inside the shopping center.
iheart.com
Shops at Centerpoint reportedly sold for $63.5 million
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - The Shops at Centerpoint in Grand Rapids have new owners. MiBiz reports that Stonemar Properties sold the shopping center for for $63.5 million. The selling price was $4.5 million less than what Stonemar paid in 2014. Centerpoint has nearly three dozen businesses, including Chick-fil-A and Dunham's...
Comments / 0