abc27 receives 14 Mid-Atlantic Emmy nominations

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

(WHTM) — The 2022 Mid-Atlantic Emmy nominees have been released, and abc27 is honored to have received 14 nominations.

The nominations include the following:

  • Producer Rachel Cherry, anchor James Crummel, and meteorologist Brett Thackara received a nomination in the Morning Newscast category for a show of abc27 News at Noon.
  • Reporter Taylor Tosheff and editor Anthony Durso were nominated in the Arts and Entertainment category for their submission “ Continue the Mission .”
  • Sports Director Allie Berube and photographer/editor Anthony Durso received a nomination in the Daily News Report category for “ 612 Days .” They were also nominated in the News Feature, Light category for “ The 20 Year Tradition .”
  • Photographer/editor Zackary Lang received a nomination for “ Fentanyl Crisis Hits Too Close To Home ” in the Societal Concerns category.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in October. Best of luck to all the nominees!

abc27 News

Dan Pastore calls on Mike Kelly to release communications surrounding 2020 election

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Democratic Congressional candidate Dan Pastore has called on Congressman Mike Kelly to release communications surrounding the 2020 election. Pastore and his supporters stood outside Congressman Kelly’s Erie office Thursday, demanding he tell the truth about his involvement in the attempt to overturn the election. He said the people of the 16th […]
ERIE, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon.

