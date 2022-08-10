abc27 receives 14 Mid-Atlantic Emmy nominations

(WHTM) — The 2022 Mid-Atlantic Emmy nominees have been released, and abc27 is honored to have received 14 nominations.

The nominations include the following:

Producer Rachel Cherry, anchor James Crummel, and meteorologist Brett Thackara received a nomination in the Morning Newscast category for a show of abc27 News at Noon.

Reporter Taylor Tosheff and editor Anthony Durso were nominated in the Arts and Entertainment category for their submission “ Continue the Mission .”

Sports Director Allie Berube and photographer/editor Anthony Durso received a nomination in the Daily News Report category for “ 612 Days .” They were also nominated in the News Feature, Light category for “ The 20 Year Tradition .”

Photographer/editor Zackary Lang received a nomination for “ Fentanyl Crisis Hits Too Close To Home ” in the Societal Concerns category.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in October. Best of luck to all the nominees!

