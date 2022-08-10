Read full article on original website
This New Flying Car Could Hit the Market in Weeks After Getting FAA Approval
Click here to read the full article. A Ferrari-red flying car could soon become every commuter’s dream come true: It would fly over miles of gridlock to work, land and then drive a mile or two to their parking spaces. Samson Sky’s Switchblade, which has been 14 years in the making, is now ready for its next series of tests. Previously, we reported the Oregon-built vehicle was gearing up for road tests. On July 15, the Federal Aviation Administration determined it was safe for flight testing, so the flying car could be weeks away from going to market. The innovative vehicle was...
See inside a VIP Boeing 757 private jet that has a full bedroom and dining room
Private charter company Freedom II is the latest operator of a VIP Boeing 757-200 jet. The aircraft has a large payload and several living spaces, including a bedroom and dining room. Managing company ACC Aviation hopes the jet will lure large tour groups and sports teams. Private aviation has been...
The A380's biggest supporter is asking Airbus to build a new super jumbo
With the A380 out of production, the two biggest planes on the market are the Airbus A350-1000 and the upcoming Boeing 777-9, and deliveries for both are delayed. Emirates boss Tim Clark thinks they're too small to replace the A380s in his fleet.
Boeing delivers 1st Dreamliner to American Airlines in over a year
Boeing has delivered its first 787 Dreamliner since May 2021. This delivery marks the end of a blockage that has starved the manufacturer of cash, added $5.5 billion in costs, and led to a buildup
CNET
United Makes $10M Deposit on 100 Flying Taxis From Archer
Archer Aviation received a $10 million predelivery payment from United Airlines for 100 electric flying taxis, the startup said Wednesday. The move is the latest in a series of steps by commercial airlines to invest in the new hybrid aviation technology. California-based Archer Aviation is one of several companies seeking...
Delta Air Lines CEO just revealed a harsh truth about why your flight was canceled
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. So far, travel this summer has been characterized by long lines at airports, a spate of flight delays and cancellations, and unprecedented amounts of lost luggage. All of which make for one of the most chaotic travel seasons in recent memory.
Freethink
Flying sports car cleared for takeoff by FAA
A flying sports car has just been cleared for flight by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) — but to get behind the wheel of one, you’ll need to build it yourself. Samson Switchblade: Unlike the eVTOLs expected to one day ferry us across cities like airborne Ubers, Samson Sky’s Switchblade is designed to be a true flying car, capable of both flight and on-road driving.
World’s fastest jetliner dubbed ‘son of Concorde’ will cross Atlantic in 3.5 hours
HUMANS may be flying across the Atlantic ocean at unprecedented speeds thanks to a new airline company. Aviation company Boom Supersonic revealed at the Farnborough International Airshow mockups of its Overture aircraft. The jet features four engines, a new fuselage, and fewer passenger seats than traditional aircraft. What's more, Boom...
Business Insider
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
See inside the secret Boeing 787 Dreamliner cabin where pilots sleep during long-haul flights
Aviation regulators set the total hours pilots fly and how much sleep they must get between flights. During ultra-long-haul flights, pilots sleep in special cabins, which passengers can't access. Insider recently toured a Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 and saw where pilots sleep — take a look.
A former pilot with an American Airlines codeshare partner said he felt 'blackmailed' when asked to extend his flying time
A former pilot for Mesa Airlines said if he refused to fly extra hours, the airline did not provide a hotel and he'd have to sleep in the crew room.
Boeing 787 Dreamliner Has Been Cleared For Takeoff: FAA Clears Way For Delivery To Resume
The Federal Aviation Administration has announced that Boeing Co BA can resume delivery of its 787 Dreamliner after delivery had been halted for two years due to manufacturing flaws, CNBC reported. The suspension impacted United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL and American Airlines Group Inc AAL the most as the companies...
Only one plane was allowed to take off after all others grounded on 9/11
After two planes flew into New York's World Trade Centre on 9/11, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all flights except one, which managed to save a man's life. The first plane struck the skyscraper shortly before 9am on 11 September 2001, followed by the second little more than 15...
Airline seats have been getting smaller for years. Is the shrinking coming to an end?
There are no minimum standards for the size of airline seats. The FAA might change that.
Northrop Grumman chooses Firefly for its Antares rocket to replace the Russian engines
The firms will develop a fully domestic version of the Antares rocket. No details have been given on the financing of the deal. No details have been given about what the new rocket will look like. It’s been a busy time for U.S. space company Northrop Grumman. In December of...
Microsoft employees volunteer at Amsterdam Airport as travel chaos continues
Microsoft staff wearing bright pink vests at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport have been helping passengers in the terminal during the summer travel rush.
US Navy recovers jet blown off aircraft carrier from bottom of ocean
A US Navy team recovered a military jet from a depth of 9,500 feet in the Mediterranean Sea on August 3 after the aircraft had blown overboard during "unexpected heavy weather" in July, a release from US Naval Forces Europe-Africa said.
