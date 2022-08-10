ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Letter: Peter Scupham obituary

By Gavin Selerie
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LKFBX_0hBwJ9AW00
Peter Scupham Photograph: Margaret Steward

Neil Powell’s obituary of Peter Scupham mentions his witty and learned book catalogues. Peter was the only bookseller I have encountered who actively discouraged me from buying something from their shelves or catalogue. The item in question was a seven-volume set of the “ horrid novels ” that inspired Jane Austen’s Northanger Abbey, very reasonably priced.

First he said: “You’re sure you want this, are you?” Then: “It is a fine set … I suppose they deserved rescuing from oblivion … I wonder, yes, I can see a good sentence or two … You ARE sure you want the set?” And so on, with a few sighs.

Secretly, perhaps, he had enjoyed reading these works.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Colbert on Trump investigations: ‘It’s always what you thought but worse’

Stephen Colbert was “still all hot and bothered about that FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago” on Wednesday evening, he said on the Late Show. “Turns out my kink is consequences.”. The surprise FBI search of Trump’s private residence in Florida, for which they had a search warrant, was part of a long-running investigation into whether the former president took classified records from the White House. “Spoiler: he did. We already know he did,” Colbert said.
POTUS
The Guardian

I am sleeping with my housemate. This was a bad idea, but I am very attracted to him

Due to a combination of shyness, insecurity and finding intimacy painful, I am far less experienced when it comes to relationships than my age (early 30s) would suggest. I have only had one serious, long-term relationship. A few months after it ended, I started a casual relationship with one of my housemates. I knew from the start that this was a bad idea, but I was (still am) very attracted to him.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Austen
The Guardian

Jerry Hall and Rupert Murdoch finalise divorce

Jerry Hall is expected to receive tens of millions of pounds and a £11m Oxfordshire mansion as part of her divorce settlement with the billionaire Rupert Murdoch. The couple have this week concluded proceedings, less than two months after they separated. As part of the settlement, it has been reported that Murdoch will give Hall Holmwood House, a sprawling Georgian country estate between Reading and Henley-on-Thames.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Guardian

The Republican party has reason to fear the midterms

Donald Trump’s week from hell has turned red hot. On Friday, reports emerged that he was under suspicion of having violated the Espionage Act, removing or destroying records and obstructing an investigation. Separate inventory receipts reflect that FBI agents hauled-off a trove of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Palm Beach domicile and club.
ELECTIONS
The Guardian

David Walsh obituary

Dave Walsh (known as Walshie), who has died of a kidney infection aged 73, was a prominent figure in Teesside politics for decades, including as the Labour leader of Redcar and Cleveland. Dave was known with respect and affection by many on Teesside. He wanted to create a better world and he was, in later life, an inspiration to many. I met Dave in the mid-1980s when I served as a councillor in Middlesbrough.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Liz Truss is easy to mock, but she could do more damage than Boris Johnson ever did

Liz Truss loves maths. She loves it so much that she used to fire mental arithmetic questions at civil servants during meetings, and once told an audience of female high-flyers that her best advice for their ambitious daughters was to study the subject. She loves maths so much, indeed, that she approaches political decisions like an equation to be solved. The maths professor’s daughter works methodically through every possible option, including some that others would consider beyond the pale; she likes to test every argument, sometimes to exhausting lengths. (As one of her aides used to joke: what’s the difference between a rottweiler and Liz Truss? A rottweiler eventually lets go.) Her logical, dispassionate mathematician’s approach makes her a formidable negotiator and an unsentimental strategist, swift to abandon positions that no longer serve her.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

400K+
Followers
92K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy