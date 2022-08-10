ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

2 Mississippi Lottery players win big in Tuesday’s drawings

By Jaylan Wright
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Two Mississippi Lottery players won big on Tuesday night.

One player won the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot of $60,000, and a second player won $10,000 from the Mega Millions drawing.

The Mississippi Match 5 ticket was purchased at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort on Central Avenue in D’Iberville. The winning numbers drawn were 3-10-21-29-35. The jackpot for the Thursday, August 11 Mississippi Match 5 drawing has reset to an estimated $50,000.

The $10,000 Mega Millions winner purchased their ticket from Murphy Oil #7573 on Alexander Road in Holly Springs. The winning numbers drawn were 1-8-10-25-32 with a Mega Ball of 13 and a Megaplier of 3.

Back-to-Back: Mississippi Match 5 jackpots hit by 2 players

The jackpot for the Friday, August 12 Mega Millions drawing is an estimated $65 million, with a cash value of $37.9 million.

The jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing of Powerball is an estimated $35 million, with a cash value of $20.6 million.

Officials with the Mississippi lottery said two more drawings remain in the “ Summer of Fun ” promotion.

The next drawing will be on Monday, August 22 with a top prize of a Recteq 700 pellet grill. The last drawing of the summer occurs September 1, with a top prize of a 2022 Tracker bass boat.

Click here to receive the special entry form. Click here for the rules.

Angie Clements
3d ago

That's Awesome Maybe 1 Day I Could Win But O Yea I Don't Buy Tickets Lol So I Guess I Would Have A Better Chance If I Did Lol I Hope Everybody Wins Big And Has A Purrrfect Day 😻

