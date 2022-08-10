ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAAY-TV

Mixed opinions among parents regarding new CDC school guidelines

Kids exposed to COVID can now stay in the classroom without getting tested. It's one of the major changes the CDC made earlier this week when updating their COVID guidelines. There are some mixed opinions among parents on the new CDC guidelines. While some parents are thankful things are moving...
WAFF

2.7 magnitude eathquake recorded near Hazel Green

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A 2.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Hazel Green Saturday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey website, an earthquake was recorded around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The website shows that the quake occurred just under four miles northwest of Hazel Green but was...
WAAY-TV

Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other. The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday night. See more details HERE. The second was a 2.7...
FOX54 News

Decatur's Carrie Matthews Center awaiting its fate

DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur's Carrie Matthews Center may soon be just another part of River City history. Clarence Holmes, a lifelong Decatur resident, says, "When it opened, we played morning, noon and night every day. That was a great group of people that came down to play all the time. All the staff was great." Holmes was born and raised in Decatur and has been coming to this rec center since he was 12 years old. He's now 67.
WAFF

Airplane makes emergency landing at Huntsville International Airport

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A small twin-engine airplane was forced to make an emergency landing at the Huntsville International Airport Friday morning. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), anyone that was on the plane at the time of the crash was able to make it out safely.
WAFF

Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity, old co-worker speaks in rememberance

TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have been detained while law enforcement investigates a body that was found in Trinity. Deputies detained the people near the designated search area for Taylor Haynes. A missing person report was filed in Decatur for Haynes on July 8. At 1:40 p.m., investigators located...
AL.com

‘Floating in the air’: Huntsville skybridge anchors major downtown project

This being Huntsville, an elevated pedestrian bridge over a busy highway is not merely an effort to get from here to there. This being Huntsville, it’s also to dazzle and amaze. It’s to make eyebrows arch and jaws drop. It’s to address a problem and make it an asset, to give Alabama’s largest city one more layer to its prosperous personality.
WAAY-TV

Slim Chickens opening in Huntsville

Huntsville is getting its own piece of Slim Chickens. A new location of the restaurant is set to open Aug. 15 at 11594 Memorial Parkway South. It joins two other Madison County locations. Both of those are in the city of Madison. All three are owned by experienced restaurateurs Alan Renfroe and Dana Price of Legends Development LLC.
WAAY-TV

Bonus for Retired City Employees

Huntsville City Council approves nearly $1 million in bonuses for retired city employees. Retired Huntsville city employees are getting a big bonus, paid for with taxpayer dollars. Thursday night, Huntsville city council approved nearly $1 million to go towards retirement bonuses in the form of a one-time, lump sum payment.
