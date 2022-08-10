ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Mar-a-Lago raid is going to undermine the FBI's legitimacy: Rich Zeoli

By Audacy Staff
Talk Radio 1210 WPHT
Talk Radio 1210 WPHT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FlIFS_0hBwIkVp00

After the FBI raided former President Donald Trump’s home on Monday, the president has claimed that the Department of Justice is being weaponized against him to stop him from running for president in 2024.

Rich Zeoli, the host of The Rich Zeoli Show on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, shared that same sentiment, adding that the raid is “going to undermine the legitimacy” of the FBI.

“The reality of the situation is that when you’ve got 30 to 40 armed agents showing up at the home of a former president of the United States, and all they are looking for are documents... and there were legitimate legal disputes over those items, it’s absurd,” Zeoli said.

Zeoli slammed a story from NPR that accused right-wing media of snapping to the defense of Trump, but he remembers something similar happening not too long ago.

“Do we not remember how the media did exactly that with Hillary Clinton?” Zeoli asked. “They did exactly that with Hillary Clinton when she had all the classified stuff. Explaining why it wasn’t a crime, it was no big deal. No one got hurt.”

Pointing out that he was not among those calling for Clinton to be locked up, Zeoli says he stands by what he said then that you have to be careful of prosecuting political enemies, noting that “you have to make sure you have them dead to rights.”

When Trump took office, despite calls surrounding Clinton to “lock her up,” Zeoli pointed out that the former president never went after her.

But meanwhile, when Trump is working to find out what items he can have in his possession and what things he can’t, while also working through returning items, they move forward to raid his house. Zeoli says the actions were “completely unwarranted and unjustified.”

“I would like to know what exactly was the justification for this,” Zeoli said.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Donald Trump
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Mar A Lago#Legitimacy#The Department Of Justice#The Rich Zeoli Show#Npr
The Independent

Trump’s lawyer claims all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024

Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024. “I’ve said it 100 times – if he's not leading in the polls – I've sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,’” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told Real America’s Voice.Mr Trump is facing at least four major investigations: The probe into the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Talk Radio 1210 WPHT

Talk Radio 1210 WPHT

Philadelphia, PA
439
Followers
194
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Philadelphia region, plus 24-hour traffic and weather updates.

 https://www.audacy.com/1210wpht

Comments / 0

Community Policy