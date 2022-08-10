ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls police say man shot and killed by officers fired gun at law enforcement

By Alfonzo Galvan, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 3 days ago

A man who was shot and killed by officers on Tuesday night in west-central Sioux Falls fired a weapon at a police officer and a sheriff's deputy before officers returned fire, police chief Jon Thum said.

Authorities stopped the vehicle in the area of 12th Street and Kiwanis Area at 5:37 p.m. Thum said the vehicle was stopped because subjects in the vehicle were wanted and on parole.

The drug task force pulled the vehicle over in a Burger King parking lot, Thum said. Three subjects ran, including one man who got out and fired a gun at police, Thum said. The fourth subject drove away in the car.

"In the course of running from the vehicle, there were shots exchanged," Thum said.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was transported to a hospital and was pronounced dead, Thum said.

The Department of Criminal Investigation, as per policy, is leading the investigation into the shooting.

It's the fifth police shooting that's occurred within the city since the end of March, and the seventh since October 2021. Four of those seven have involved the death of a person, according to Argus Leader reporting .

An Argus Leader journalist near the scene at the time said they heard about a dozen shots fired, saw an officer with a gun drawn and also saw an ambulance leaving the area with lights and sirens blaring.

Witnesses on scene, including Burger King employees, say they heard at least 10 shots, and officers also brought out a K-9 to search the area as well.

Two of the four people in the vehicle at the time have been accounted for, Thum said. A third was the man who was shot and killed and a fourth is still being sought after he fled from the scene in the initial vehicle that was pulled over. No names have been released.

The police officer and sheriff's deputy who fired their weapons are on administrative leave during the investigation, Thum and Milstead said.

'Extremely fortunate no officers were injured'

Thum said no officers or members of the public were injured.

"We are extremely fortunate no officers were injured," Thum said. "The willingness of people willing to use firearms (against officers) is alarming. These people are trying to kill our officers, and that's something we are very concerned about."

Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said the incident is one of many going on nationwide where law enforcement officers are targeted in violent acts.

"We came very close to losing an officer yesterday, possibly more than one," Milstead said.

Thum said three of the four individuals, one woman and two men, were accounted for, one of them being the deceased male.

The last subject in the incident, a man, is still unaccounted for. Thum said the police department would be releasing information on him and the vehicle he was using to the public on Wednesday.

The person in question is considered to be dangerous, Thum said.

The MCSO and SFPD will work to capture the last individual involved in the incdient. Meanwhile DCI will handle the shooting investigation.

Witness recounts moments after shooting

Steven Carrillo was inside the Burger King, with his partner and three children, when the shooting happened. He said there was about 20 people inside the building, including two young teenagers who rode their bikes there to eat ice cream.

Burger King workers gave the kids frozen drinks to calm them. Carrillo’s family hid in the bathroom during the shooting, he said.

“I felt gunless,”he said. "We were in there for like an hour we didn’t even eat afterward.”

He said he’s glad the shooting happened outside the restaurant and not inside.

“I was mostly worried about my kids, man…” Carrillo said, shaking his head.

His three kids range in age from 4-9 years old.

“It’s like Grand Theft Auto out here,” Carrillo recalls telling his brother over the phone after the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with argusleader.com for updates.

