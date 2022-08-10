Read full article on original website
Gov. Parson appoints former Columbia mayor to state commission
Gov. Mike Parson announced the former Columbia mayor and another man were appointed to the State Highways and Transportation Commission. The post Gov. Parson appoints former Columbia mayor to state commission appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Columbia activist Lovelady to be sworn-in to city council on Saturday
A swearing-in ceremony is set for tomorrow (Saturday) morning for Columbia third ward councilman-elect Roy Lovelady. Mr. Lovelady, an activist, unseated veteran councilman Karl Skala in this month’s runoff election. Lovelady will be sworn-in at 9 am during a special council meeting at city hall. Outgoing Councilman Skala will...
School safety priority for new Jefferson City police chief
Jefferson City's new chief of police said he is working to keep students safe once school's back in session. The post School safety priority for new Jefferson City police chief appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Downtown Columbia’s Wabash station would no longer shelter homeless residents, under proposed budget
Monday (August 15) evening will be your first opportunity to testify about the Columbia city manager’s proposed $506-million proposed budget. De’Carlon Seewood’s budget proposes contracting with a provider to use a location for the homeless other than the Wabash station. “We’re still trying to determine. But we...
Columbia’s Citizens Police Review Board airs disagreements at meeting
Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board met on Wednesday to discuss where the board stands following a string of contentious meetings. The post Columbia’s Citizens Police Review Board airs disagreements at meeting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
More than 1 million Missourians lack internet but the issue in Columbia is reliability
Even in metropolitan areas, such as Columbia, access is not always reliable. The post More than 1 million Missourians lack internet but the issue in Columbia is reliability appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
2023 trial expected for accused Columbia murderer Keith Comfort
A Columbia man accused of strangling his wife to death in 2006 and then placing her body in an apartment dumpster is expected to go on trial next year. Boone County Circuit Judge Jeff Harris this week asked assistant prosecutor Nick Komoroski and public defender Kevin O’Brien to come up with available trial dates from January through June of 2023. A hearing was held this week at the Boone County Courthouse.
abc17news.com
Boone County prosecutor wants refocus on shootings, homicides
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County's new prosecutor wants the office to refocus its efforts on investigating and pursuing shooting and homicide cases. Roger Johnson said the 14 lawyers that make up the Boone County Prosecutor's Office have 26 homicide cases to deal with right now. Each one of them, Johnson said, compounds the work the office already has to do with prosecuting other crimes.
kjluradio.com
MoDOT to close Route 63 exit ramp coming into Jefferson City Monday night
MoDOT announces a road project, effecting motorists trying to get into Jefferson City, from southbound Route 63, will begin earlier than originally planned. The southbound exit ramp from 63 to westbound Route 54 was originally supposed to close to traffic on Tuesday, August 16. But MoDOT’s Central District announced earlier today the exit ramp will now close Monday night.
kjluradio.com
Persistent vandals causing extensive damage at Sedalia city park
Although vandalism in city parks isn’t an unusual event, a Pettis County park is dealing with an overabundance of it this summer. Sedalia Parks and Rec Director Amy Epple says she’s worked at parks in different cities and vandals usually strike about once or twice all summer. But over the past two months, someone is vandalizing the city’s Katy Park about three to four times a week.
Burglars cut hole in side of Ashland pharmacy building
Ashland police are looking for the people responsible for cutting a hole in the wall of a pharmacy to get inside early Thursday. The post Burglars cut hole in side of Ashland pharmacy building appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Some Columbia Public Schools sports teams asking for drivers for athletic events
Some Columbia Public Schools sports teams are asking for help to get kids to and from athletic events this year. The post Some Columbia Public Schools sports teams asking for drivers for athletic events appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on warrant out of Jefferson City
A Tina man was arrested by the Highway Patrol in Clay County the morning of August 12th on a felony warrant and other allegations. An arrest report shows the warrant for 40-year-old Lawrence Hart was from Probation and Parole of Jefferson City on property damage. The Patrol also accused him of tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, not having a driver’s license, and displaying plates of another vehicle.
Columbia charged with assault man at the Boone County Jail
Columbia man charged after hitting a man on a phone at the Boone County Jail. The post Columbia charged with assault man at the Boone County Jail appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Expansion is underway at Columbia’s Logboat Brewing
The second phase of Columbia’s popular Logboat Brewing’s expansion is underway. Logboat is located on Fay street, near College. Our Zimmer ‘Inside Columbia” magazine reports Logboat is prepping the east yard for new production space. The magazine reports the expansion will provide new production space to efficiently keep beer in stock, expand packaging sizes and potentially open more distribution across Missouri.
St. Louis man charged with animal abuse in Boone County
Witnesses told a Boone County Sheriff's deputy that they saw Foney kicking a pitbull, drag it across the ground and slam it against the side of a vehicle, according to a probable cause statement. The post St. Louis man charged with animal abuse in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Woman sentenced to probation for starting fire inside Jefferson City church
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Cole County judge sentenced a woman Tuesday for starting a fire inside a Jefferson City church. In October, the Cole County Prosecutor's Office charged Anne-Marie Mullins with breaking into Christian Fellowship Church on Beck Street in late May 2021. Mullins pled guilty at a court hearing Tuesday to amended misdemeanor The post Woman sentenced to probation for starting fire inside Jefferson City church appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City man charged with parental kidnapping
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man is facing a parental kidnapping charge after the mother reported their 3-year-old daughter missing on Friday. A Cole County prosecutor has charged Thomas Chee with one county of parental kidnapping. The child's mother called the police after Chee allegedly picked up the child from daycare but then The post Jefferson City man charged with parental kidnapping appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Burglars chop a hole to get inside an Ashland drug store
The hunt is on for burglars who hit an Ashland Pharmacy. Police say the burglars cut a hole into the Kilgore’s Pharmacy early Thursday morning. Jefferson City Police later spotted the suspects’ car and chased it. The suspects bailed out and ran from the scene. They’re still on the run. No one was hurt in the chase.
939theeagle.com
Columbia Police request public’s help in locating suspicious person
Columbia Police say a suspect who entered someone’s home Tuesday night in the 4300 block of Kentsfield lane “potentially poses a risk to the community.”. Columbia Police are appealing to the public for your help in locating the suspect, who’s described as an adult male, about six feet tall wearing a white hat, light-colored shoes and light-colored shorts.
