Christopher Dahl
3d ago
what we get with all the new developments like Ethan collier hooterville aka mill town all the development off of broad all the development in Jefferson heights area. it's pooagedean
Mark My Words
3d ago
It's basic hydrology. You destroy the higher ground and the lower ground floods. The "CITY" planners should know this but were probably in someone's pocket like every other politician.
WDEF
City announces money for new Wilcox Boulevard Bridge
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga officials say they have landed one of the largest transportation investments in the city’s history. The Federal Government will send $25 million from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure program to replace the aging Wilcox Boulevard Bridge over the railyards. The 70 year old bridge can...
WTVC
The water may be gone, but Chattanoogans still clean up the mess from Wednesday's flooding
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The water may be gone from around Chattanooga, but many people are still cleaning up the mess from Wednesday's flooding. We showed you a video of that high water, all across the city that caused serious problems. For some people, the flooding caused serious damage to...
WTVC
Chattanooga mechanic gives tips on dealing with water damaged cars due to flash flooding
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Strong storms caused flash flooding throughout the Chattanooga viewing area, leading to closed off streets. And for some, their cars were submerged in the flood waters. Charlie Pearman works at a business near Main Street, where some of the severe flooding happened, and says he struggled...
WDEF
Buses Carrying Migrants Frequenting Lookout Valley
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — This morning, police received numerous calls about two buses that were parked next to the comfort inn and suites in Lookout Valley. The buses were similar to those that stopped in Rising Fawn, Georgia, on Thursday while carrying migrants from Texas. “It’s my understanding that the...
chattanoogacw.com
Federal dollars to replace Wilcox Boulevard Bridge in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — At long last, work to replace a dilapidated bridge on Wilcox Boulevard will start soon, which is good news for many residents in east Chattanooga. About $25 million in federal funds will help crews in Chattanooga replace the Wilcox Street Bridge. City officials made the news...
WTVCFOX
Multiple shots fired at a Cleveland home, 1 person injured Saturday morning
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Multiple gunshots were fired at a Cleveland home early Saturday morning, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). The sheriff's office says it happened on Zion Hill Road, in southeast Cleveland, at around 2 a.m. (Note: The pin in the below Google Maps embed is not the exact address).
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for August 13
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. The caller advised a homeless male was loitering in front of the business and refusing to leave. On scene police spoke with the male. He decided to leave the property. 22-011295- 5615 Clemons Road- AOA/Fallen Tree- Police responded...
WDEF
City responds to Migrant Bus reports
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Mayor Tim Kelly’s Chief of Staff is commenting on the migrant buses going through our area from Texas to the Northeast. We are aware that Chattanooga is apparently a stopping point for charter buses sent by the State of Texas to the East Coast carrying migrants following the legal process of asylum.
WDEF
Body Found on Grove Street
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga police say that the body of a woman was found late last night on Grove Street in Chattanooga.According to CPD, the body appears to have been there for a period of there and was unidentifiable. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of her death.
thedunlap-tribune.com
$14.6 million highway grant for Dunlap
$14.6 million grant awarded: The City of Dunlap has received a federal grant of $14.6 million for U.S. Highway 127 improvements and additions. Dunlap Mayor Clint Huth said there is no timetable on using the funds, which will include contract and engineering phases plus require Tennessee Department of Transportation approval, but the award will have long-last benefits for Dunlap and area residents. For more, see the August 18 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.
WTVC
Shot fired into community health center in Chattanooga Friday morning, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Someone fired a gun through a window of the Dodson Avenue Community Health Center Friday morning, according to police. The incident happened just before 9 a.m. The bullet went through one of the building's windows, according to a release. People were inside the building working at...
WTVC
After Chattanooga Save A Lot closes, residents are left in food desert once again
After its grand opening last year, the Save A Lot on Glass Street in Chattanooga is now officially closed. With the area considered to be a food desert, this leaves few options for shoppers once again in the community. We spoke with those in the community to see what needs...
WDEF
Residents Sign Petition Against North Hickory Creek Development
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Property Developer R.M. Investments LLC is asking Hamilton County to rezone 53.9 acres on North Hickory Valley Road from rural residential to multi-family residential. Next Wednesday, the County Commission is expected to vote on the rezoning request, which would allowing 13 units of housing per acre.
WTVC
Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center
Tish Gailmard talks about how the Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center is a nonprofit arboretum, botanical garden, nature center and historical site located at 400 Garden Road, Chattanooga, Tennessee. Stay connected with Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as...
WTVC
Metro Plumbing, Heating and Air: 3 quick things to do to "re-set your house"
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's Back to School time and we're all re-setting our routines for the school year, sports, and extracurriculars. From Metro Plumbing Heating & Air, Drew Hardin has three quick things every homeowner should do to "re-set your HOUSE." Stay connected with Metro Plumbing, Heating & Air.
Government Technology
Chattanooga, Tenn., Nets $4.57M Grant for EV Management
(TNS) — Chattanooga was awarded a $4.57 million federal grant Wednesday for an integrated, smart transportation management system for electric vehicles so drivers can find charging stations. Mina Sartipi — director of the Center for Urban Informatics and Progress, one of the city's partners in the project — said...
Grundy County Herald
Tracy City celebrates two businesses
Tracy City Mayor Nadene Moore, TC Aldermen Sara Brown, Stacie Hutcheson and Jimmy Harris, and Mickey MacLeod, TC Town Clerk, celebrated two more family owned and run businesses in Tracy City. This ribbon cutting tour included Rosie’s Farmhouse Kitchen and Big John’s Trading Post. Though both have been open for...
WDEF
Jeep driver ejected in Brainerd Road crash
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A driver is recovering after being ejected from his jeep this evening in a crash. It happened just before 9 PM near the intersection of Brainerd and Shallowford roads. Police say the Jeep was heading towards Chattanooga on Brainerd Road when it rear-ended another vehicle. The...
Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together
Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
WTVCFOX
Woman's body found on Grove Street Wednesday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a woman's body was found on Grove Street Wednesday night. Police have yet to identify her. CPD says the cause of her death is unknown at this time. This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.
