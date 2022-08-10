ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Grid? No Problem. Bowlus Volterra EV RV Lets You Live Off-Grid 'Indefinitely'

Luxury RV brand Bowlus announced a new, all-electric addition to its lineup, the Volterra, which claims to be the world's first production EV RV. With satellite internet, 480W solar panels, a 50-gallon fresh water tank, and a 17 kWh battery system, the Volterra is ready to take you on a lengthy, allegedly indefinite, journey.
yankodesign.com

ENGWE X26 E-bike conquers all terrains with its 1000W motor and dual batteries

Plenty of people have taken up biking or cycling recently, some to live a healthier lifestyle, others to escape the traffic of congested highways. Not all bikes are created equal, of course, and most are not equipped to handle different kinds of terrain. Even those that you could use to get to work and back aren’t always ready to face longer treks or rougher roads. Electric bicycles (not to be confused with electric scooters) can give you a leg up in terms of distance, but battery life and power will be perpetual concerns on the road. Whether you’re biking for sport or for work, you will probably want a bike that can handle anything and get you to your destination in comfort and in one piece, which is exactly what this monster of an E-bike brings to the table.
SlashGear

Starlink Got Hacked And SpaceX's Response Was Incredible

Who would have thought that all it would take to hack Starlink, SpaceX's worldwide internet service, would be a $25 modchip? Lennert Wouters, a security researcher from Belgium, was able to hack into Starlink's network as well as its communication links and explore the entire system freely. While that sounds pretty scary, he didn't do it maliciously. Before he ever talked about the hack in public, he made sure to report it to Starlink in full, and SpaceX's response to the hack was nothing short of incredible.
Inyerself

Do You Remember Vespa? Now They Offer Electric!

In this day and age, electricity is becoming more commonplace in just about all forms of transportation. Gas prices and never-ending inflation have made this option more and more appealing. So appealing that Vespa, a Piaggio Group Company, has jumped on the battery-powered moped bandwagon in the form of their Elettrica model.
Benzinga

Elon Musk On Why First Moon Landing Was An 'Anomaly'

SpaceX and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said recently that the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon-landing mission was an “anomalous situation.”. What Happened: “The fact that we were able to go to the Moon in '69 was such an anomalous situation it was like reaching into the future and bringing the technology forward,” said Musk on the "Full Send" podcast.
Inyerself

An Off-Roading Electric Motorcycle Like No Other!

When I first saw the EQUULEUS, I immediately equated it to the Batcycle from the Christopher Nolan Dark Knight movies. Perhaps it is the oversized tires or just the darkness of the motorcycle itself. Equuleus, in Latin, means "little horse" or foal. In either case, this motorcycle is a force to reckon with. Officially this is an Electric Mountain Patrol Motorcycle, and if it genuinely has to scale mountains, you better have one heck of a wheel (below).
Phys.org

Methane satellites find landfills with the same climate impact as several hundred thousand cars

Methane is almost thirty times more powerful as a greenhouse gas than CO2. Researchers from SRON Netherlands Institute for Space Research therefore scan the entire globe for large methane leaks. A landfill in Buenos Aires turns out to emit tens of tons of methane per hour, comparable to the climate impact of one and a half million cars. They also detect large emissions from landfills in India and Pakistan, identifying new low-hanging fruit in the battle against climate change. The work was published on August 10 in Science Advances.
Motor1.com

Kingsley Coach Motorhome Fuses Posh RV Living With A Peterbilt Rig

Compact motorhomes and trailers are so handy. Imagine having a living space in a small footprint, just enough to fit a typical garage. But not everyone's into small RVs. There are those who prefer Class A motorhomes that come with a lot of living space, practically bringing a house on road trips. For those people, this 1990 Kingsley Coach Motorhome should fit the bill. It's got a luxurious cabin with amenities anyone might need away from home. Even better, it's built atop a grunty Peterbilt semi.
