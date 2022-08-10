Read full article on original website
electrek.co
This 50 MPH fully-enclosed electric vehicle offers car-like convenience in a motorcycle size
Two of the most cited reasons for car commuters shunning smaller vehicles like bikes, scooters and motorcycles are safety and weather. But the Nimbus One with its fully-enclosed design and car-like safety features is trying to solve both of those issues at once. That’s the big idea, as the company...
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
Lucid Stealth Look Could Save The Air Electric Car From The Inevitable Wrap
Lucid Motors has revealed a new exterior design package for its all-electric Air, with the new Stealth Look option giving the luxury sedan a moodier twist.
CAR AND DRIVER
No Grid? No Problem. Bowlus Volterra EV RV Lets You Live Off-Grid 'Indefinitely'
Luxury RV brand Bowlus announced a new, all-electric addition to its lineup, the Volterra, which claims to be the world's first production EV RV. With satellite internet, 480W solar panels, a 50-gallon fresh water tank, and a 17 kWh battery system, the Volterra is ready to take you on a lengthy, allegedly indefinite, journey.
yankodesign.com
ENGWE X26 E-bike conquers all terrains with its 1000W motor and dual batteries
Plenty of people have taken up biking or cycling recently, some to live a healthier lifestyle, others to escape the traffic of congested highways. Not all bikes are created equal, of course, and most are not equipped to handle different kinds of terrain. Even those that you could use to get to work and back aren’t always ready to face longer treks or rougher roads. Electric bicycles (not to be confused with electric scooters) can give you a leg up in terms of distance, but battery life and power will be perpetual concerns on the road. Whether you’re biking for sport or for work, you will probably want a bike that can handle anything and get you to your destination in comfort and in one piece, which is exactly what this monster of an E-bike brings to the table.
Starlink Got Hacked And SpaceX's Response Was Incredible
Who would have thought that all it would take to hack Starlink, SpaceX's worldwide internet service, would be a $25 modchip? Lennert Wouters, a security researcher from Belgium, was able to hack into Starlink's network as well as its communication links and explore the entire system freely. While that sounds pretty scary, he didn't do it maliciously. Before he ever talked about the hack in public, he made sure to report it to Starlink in full, and SpaceX's response to the hack was nothing short of incredible.
Do You Remember Vespa? Now They Offer Electric!
In this day and age, electricity is becoming more commonplace in just about all forms of transportation. Gas prices and never-ending inflation have made this option more and more appealing. So appealing that Vespa, a Piaggio Group Company, has jumped on the battery-powered moped bandwagon in the form of their Elettrica model.
Elon Musk On Why First Moon Landing Was An 'Anomaly'
SpaceX and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said recently that the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon-landing mission was an “anomalous situation.”. What Happened: “The fact that we were able to go to the Moon in '69 was such an anomalous situation it was like reaching into the future and bringing the technology forward,” said Musk on the "Full Send" podcast.
Elon Musk's Starlink Just Hit A Major Roadblock
Elon Musk's Starlink (SpaceX) just got an expensive rejection from the FCC. Here's why they were turned down and what we could expect to see in the future.
I towed a caravan with an electric car and it was a DISASTER – you’re still better off with diesel
SCHOOL’S out. Sun’s in the sky. Time for an August long weekender in the caravan at the seaside. Just one problem, though. I’m test-driving an electric car at the moment. With a big SUV with 280 miles in the battery, I thought I had the perfect wagon...
Pole-mounted electric vehicle chargers can make charging more accessible, and their convenience may get more people driving EVs
Compared to traditional electric vehicle charging stations on the ground, pole-mounted stations cost 70% less to install.
Why Nuclear Fuel Recycling Is Banned In America
Despite not being a popular option with Greenpeace, nuclear power is often praised as a solution to energy problems. It does come with a waste problem, though.
The best walkie talkies in 2022 for hiking, camping, boating, and using at work
Keep in touch with others, without needing a mobile signal, using the best walkie talkies
Which Electric Cars Qualify For The New EV Tax Credit?
Electric car incentives are set to increase, but it's not all good news for new EV buyers. Confusion over just which models qualify could cost you thousands.
I’ve driven Mercedes’ new electric car and it only needs plugging in once a MONTH – but there’s a catch
MERCEDES has a big range of electric cars. But I wouldn’t buy one yet. They’re either inefficient because they are adapted petrol cars – the EQA, EQB and EQC. Or they’re excellent but ultra-expensive – the EQE and EQS. Never mind. Merc has proved it’ll...
An Off-Roading Electric Motorcycle Like No Other!
When I first saw the EQUULEUS, I immediately equated it to the Batcycle from the Christopher Nolan Dark Knight movies. Perhaps it is the oversized tires or just the darkness of the motorcycle itself. Equuleus, in Latin, means "little horse" or foal. In either case, this motorcycle is a force to reckon with. Officially this is an Electric Mountain Patrol Motorcycle, and if it genuinely has to scale mountains, you better have one heck of a wheel (below).
Phys.org
Methane satellites find landfills with the same climate impact as several hundred thousand cars
Methane is almost thirty times more powerful as a greenhouse gas than CO2. Researchers from SRON Netherlands Institute for Space Research therefore scan the entire globe for large methane leaks. A landfill in Buenos Aires turns out to emit tens of tons of methane per hour, comparable to the climate impact of one and a half million cars. They also detect large emissions from landfills in India and Pakistan, identifying new low-hanging fruit in the battle against climate change. The work was published on August 10 in Science Advances.
Kingsley Coach Motorhome Fuses Posh RV Living With A Peterbilt Rig
Compact motorhomes and trailers are so handy. Imagine having a living space in a small footprint, just enough to fit a typical garage. But not everyone's into small RVs. There are those who prefer Class A motorhomes that come with a lot of living space, practically bringing a house on road trips. For those people, this 1990 Kingsley Coach Motorhome should fit the bill. It's got a luxurious cabin with amenities anyone might need away from home. Even better, it's built atop a grunty Peterbilt semi.
Only 1 Pickup Truck Has a Gear Tunnel — and It Can Fit a Human
The all-electric Rivian R1T is a groundbreaking pickup truck. Along with its phenomenal performance, it offers many unique features, including a gear tunnel. The post Only 1 Pickup Truck Has a Gear Tunnel — and It Can Fit a Human appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Confirmed: California Team Achieved Ignition
If we could harness fusion to generate electricity, it would be one of the most efficient and least polluting sources of energy possible.
SlashGear
