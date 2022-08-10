TUCSON – Last week, Jordon Mark Skinner, 29, of Safford, Arizona, was sentenced by United States District Judge Scott H. Rash to 48 months in prison, followed by 36 months of supervised release. Skinner previously pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Transport Illegal Aliens for the Purpose of Private Financial Gain, Transportation of Illegal Aliens for the Purpose of Private Financial Gain, and Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition by a Convicted Felon.

SAFFORD, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO