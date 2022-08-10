Read full article on original website
Safford man sentenced to prison on human smuggling, firearms charges
A Safford convict was sentenced in a human smuggling and firearms case. He was sentenced to three years in prison.
Jail Booking Report for August 2 – 8
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Aug. 2 – 8, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. August...
Safford man sentenced to four years in prison for smuggling illegal aliens and possession of firearms
TUCSON – Last week, Jordon Mark Skinner, 29, of Safford, Arizona, was sentenced by United States District Judge Scott H. Rash to 48 months in prison, followed by 36 months of supervised release. Skinner previously pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Transport Illegal Aliens for the Purpose of Private Financial Gain, Transportation of Illegal Aliens for the Purpose of Private Financial Gain, and Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition by a Convicted Felon.
Bloodied man found lying on the road
GRAHAM COUNTY – A man who was found bloodied and lying on the highway Tuesday afternoon apparently fell while intoxicated. First responders were dispatched at about 3:50 p.m. to the 2000 E. block of U.S. Highway 70 east of Safford near the Tower Mobile Home & RV Park regarding a 60-year-old man covered in blood lying in the roadway.
Food thief evades capture
GRAHAM COUNTY — Graham County Sheriff’s deputies are on the lookout for a woman accused of stealing food from a man’s refrigerator. The victim said he returned to his home on Cottonwood Wash Road at about 9 p.m. July 27, to find the woman taking food from his refrigerator.
The Big Splash Bash returns to Pima on Saturday, August 13
PIMA – After being dark the past two years due to COVID-19, the Pima Fire Department proudly announces the return of the Big Splash Bash to the Pima Pool on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 5 – 9 p.m. Come one, come all to the fourth annual Big Splash...
Man dead after shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road
One person has died after a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road Monday evening. Police were investigating a scene around a vehicle.
Morenci at Thatcher scrimmage to gauge season progress Friday
Raymundo Frasquillo Photo/Gila Herald: Morenci linemen engage dummies as they exit a chute during the second week of practice sessions. Thatcher hosts Morenci for a scrimmage in John Mickelson Stadium on Friday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. The 2022 season opener is a week away. Morenci faces Scottsdale Christian in Lawson Stadium and Thatcher meets Round Valley in Eagar on Aug. 19.
