A baby giraffe was born outside in front of visitors at the Milwaukee County Zoo

By Amy Schwabe, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

A baby giraffe was born at the Milwaukee County Zoo on Aug. 4, the first born outdoors there in front of visitors since the 1990s.

Typically, zookeepers prefer animals to give birth indoors, but mom Ziggy's labor was progressing very quickly and she was unwilling to move to an indoor, off-exhibit area.

The unnamed male giraffe, who was 168 pounds and 5 feet 11 inches the day after he was born, is healthy, and zookeepers describe him as "strong and spunky and curious about his surroundings."

Ziggy and her calf are currently in the indoor habitat from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for the rest of the week, after which keepers will assess what their schedule and location will be as they become acclimated. Keepers say Ziggy, who is known to be protective, "tends to be a helicopter mom" and is keeping a close eye on her baby.

The calf's dad, Bahatika, sometimes watches his calf over the stall wall but is keeping his distance. This is typical for giraffe dads, who normally aren't involved in the care of their newborn calves.

Bahatika is also the dad of the baby giraffe born on May 27 to mom, Marlee.

