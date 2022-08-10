ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Red Flag Warning, Wind Advisory for several islands

By Stephanie Shinno, Chevy Chevalier
 3 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for leeward areas in Hawaii on Wednesday, Aug. 8.

The warning will go into effect from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

According to NWS, the combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and low relative humidity will result in elevated fire danger.

NWS said any fires that develop could display extreme fire behavior and will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control. Winds are expected east to the northeast from 20 to 30 miles per hour with higher gusts with around 45% humidity in the afternoon.

In addition, a wind advisory was issued on Wednesday for Maui and the Big Island at 3:04 a.m. and will remain in effect until 10 p.m. in the evening.

NWS said winds are expected to also pick up from 20 to 30 miles per hour with higher gusts for portions of the Big Island, Maui, Lanai and Kahoolawe.

Breezy to locally windy trades will continue through Thursday as a weak low or surface trough slides by to the south of the state.

The trades will ease back to moderate and locally breezy levels Friday through the weekend and perhaps ease even further early next week.

Fairly dry trade wind weather will prevail during the next 7 days, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas mainly at night and during the early morning hours.

A stray shower may reach leeward areas at times, but most areas should remain dry.

