lptv.org
2022 Primary Election Results for Lakeland Viewing Area
Voters went to the polls on Tuesday all across Minnesota for the state’s primary election, which narrowed the candidate pools in several races, including some in the Lakeland viewing area. Below are winners for city, county, and state races, along with U.S. Representative races for Districts 7 and 8:
lptv.org
MnDOT Awarded $18 Million for Reconstruction of Highway 197 in Bemidji
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has been awarded $18 million through Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grants for the reconstruction of Highway 197 in Bemidji. MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger states that these grants will go toward improving safety, enhancing business access, and adding sidewalks and lighting for...
Lightning Zaps Car In NW Minnesota
Lightning can be a pretty scary thing but I always heard that you were safe in a car because the rubber tires grounded the vehicle. Not sure if that is true but sounds logical to me. However, it is possible to have your vehicle struck by lightning. According to WCCO...
kfgo.com
Cargo van crashes into horse-drawn buggy carrying 7 in MN’s Polk County
MCINTOSH, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a collision with injuries after a cargo van crashed into the rear of a horse-drawn carriage near McIntosh in Polk County. There were seven people from Fosston in the buggy, including a 5-year-0ld boy and a 46-year-old man who were...
bemidjinow.com
Cass Lake man arrested after traffic stop
A 29-year-old man was arrested earlier this month after a traffic stop in Cass Lake. The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department searched the vehicle on 160th St. and 65th Ave. and found suspected methamphetamine, gabapentin pills and ammunition. The following day, investigators found a handgun near that roadway, consistent with...
bemidjinow.com
Two arrested after drug bust in Cass Lake
Two were arrested after a search warrant for illegal drugs in Cass Lake Tuesday. The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department says investigators searched a residence on Elm Avenue and found needles, paraphernalia and illegal controlled substances. Two women, 22-year-old Kaelynne Anderson and 27-year-old Miranda Wilson, were arrested and have charges...
Appeal: Woman missing from Bemidji since Saturday
Police have put an appeal out to find a missing 32-year-old woman who was last seen this past weekend. The Bemidji Police Department said Alanna McLean was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 6 and was officially reported missing on Tuesday. Police did not specify where McLean was last seen. McLean...
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Aug. 8, 2022
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
willmarradio.com
Van collides with horse-drawn buggy with 7 people aboard
(McIntosh MN-) A van crashed into a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County Thursday morning, sending two people to the hospital. The state patrol says the buggy was eastbound on Highway 2 in a construction zone in the town of McIntosh when it was rear-ended by a van driven by 53-year-old James Simon of Moorhead. Simon was not injured. The buggy was driven by 18-year-old Amos Miller of Fosston, and he had 6 passengers who appeared to be members of his family, ranging in age from 3 to 46. Two passengers were taken to the Crookston Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash was reported at 10:32 a.m.
