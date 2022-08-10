Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
13abc.com
Mercy College of Ohio holds White Coat Ceremony for Physician Assistant students
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy College of Ohio held its White Coat Ceremony for its inaugural class of Physician Assistant students on Friday. Mercy College of Ohio says 19 Physician Assistant students received their white coats at the ceremony on Aug. 12. According to Mercy College, the White Coat Ceremony...
13abc.com
Electrical fire at occupied Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An electrical fire broke out at a home on the 1100 block of N Erie St., in Toledo overnight. Toledo Fire and Rescue told 13abc that the flames were contained in the basement of the home. All occupants, including pets, made it out safely. The Red...
13abc.com
Old South End Gateway Arch installation begins, DeWine to dedicate
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Installation of the Old South End Gateway Arch has begun and Governor Mike DeWine will be in Toledo for the dedication next week. The Gateway Arch, which will be located on Broadway just southwest of the I-75 overpass, is a signature project of the Broadway Corridor Coalition and was funded by the City of Toledo District Improvement Project. The Arch will arrive in Toledo and be installed on Aug 15.
13abc.com
Maumee City Schools holds community safety forum
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Parents, teachers, community members, and officials attended the Maumee High School Performing Arts Center for a community safety forum on Thursday. At the meeting officials discussed the Rescue Task Force, security measures, and Crisis Prevention Team among other topics. “When I was in school the biggest...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13abc.com
Hittin’ The Town: Magnificent estate along the Maumee River
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We have a lot of great interactive historic sites and parks to explore in our region and one of them is the 577 Foundation in Perrysburg. You can wander through the magnificent grounds or even take a class there. The 577 Foundation opened in 1988. It...
13abc.com
Howard Marsh prepares for major renovations
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Howard Marsh is undergoing renovations to its parking lots and road. Metroparks Toledo announced that the park will be closed to vehicles from August 15 to August 18. The road improvement will consist of re-grading the existing stone roadway, reshaping to improve drainage, and resurfacing to provide...
13abc.com
13abc Photos of the Week - August 12
Toledo Police Chief Kral announced his retirement this week. Josh Croup asked him about challenges in policing, his memories from his time with TPD, and more.
13abc.com
Toledo police are reminding Jeep Fest visitors to play it safe
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Jeep lovers were already out in full force on the trails early Friday to enjoy the Jeep Off Course welcome party. Among the crowd were Jeep enthusiasts Randy and Tonya Carstensen. “I have a Jeep Gladiator 2021. We actually put a two-inch lift kit on it....
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com
Will the Conant Street construction affect the Maumee Summer Fair?
OhioARPATracker.org shows how the state has allocated nearly $5.5 billion in ARPA money. There's still roughly $1.9 million in unallocated funds. Lawsuit looks to refund 3.5 million Ohioans $1.50 BMV lamination fee. Updated: 6 hours ago. Anyone who used the BMV from July 2018 - July 2019 may be owed...
13abc.com
Jeep Fest teams up with Metroparks Toledo to offer campsite for festival
Toledo Police Chief George Kral discusses what's next after retirement. 13abc interviews TPD Chief Kral ahead of his retirement. Toledo Police Chief Kral announced his retirement this week. Josh Croup asked him about challenges in policing, his memories from his time with TPD, and more.
13abc.com
Thousands without power in Toledo after crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thousands of Toledo Edison customers are without power after a crash in Toledo. According to a representative with First Energy, approximately 1800 customers are without power after a crash on Reynolds Road affected power infrastructure. The company estimates power will be restored around 8:00 p.m. You...
13abc.com
TPD: Motorcycle crash sends one to hospital
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash last night put a motorcyclist in the hospital. It happened near Jackman Rd. and W Laskey Rd., after 10:00 p.m., and involved a car and a motorcycle. Toledo Police Department told 13abc that the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital. They...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13abc.com
Jeep Fest 2022 rolls into town with country singer Justin Moore taking the stage
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a celebration of all things Jeep!. Jeep Fest 2022 kicked off Friday and reached a fever pitch that night with a big country concert at Promenade Park. Jeep enthusiasts and country music fans alike gathered to listen to Justin Moore. The concert set the...
13abc.com
TPD: one person shot on Hamilton St.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot Thursday evening. According to our media partner The Blade, the Toledo Police Department responded to the scene in the 1700 block of Hamilton St. just after 6:30 p.m. Neighbors reportedly heard multiple gunshots. At this time neither the victim’s name nor condition...
13abc.com
Jury convicts man in downtown Toledo fatal shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A jury convicted a man of several charges Friday in the murder of a 28-year-old in Toledo. According to court documents, Feymon Walker was convicted of murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence charges Friday in connection to the 2021 murder of 28-year-old Stormy Clere. According...
13abc.com
8/12/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Toledo Police Chief Kral announced his retirement this week. Josh Croup asked him about challenges in policing, his memories from his time with TPD, and more.
13abc.com
Digital lottery for “Hamilton” tickets begins
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Theatre Guild is holding a digital lottery where participants will have the chance to win discounted tickets to see “Hamilton” at the Stranahan Theatre. ATG says for each performance of “Hamilton,” there will be 40 tickets that only cost $10 that will...
13abc.com
August 12th Weather Forecast
Toledo Police Chief Kral announced his retirement this week. Josh Croup asked him about challenges in policing, his memories from his time with TPD, and more.
13abc.com
Cedar Point looks to the past for new Boardwalk-themed area
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Cedar Point is revisiting its roots in the latest addition to the park. The Boardwalk will come to the Sandusky amusement park in 2023, which will be “a modern interpretation of the Cedar Point of yesteryear.”. The new themed area, just steps away from the...
Comments / 0