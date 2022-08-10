ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Electrical fire at occupied Toledo home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An electrical fire broke out at a home on the 1100 block of N Erie St., in Toledo overnight. Toledo Fire and Rescue told 13abc that the flames were contained in the basement of the home. All occupants, including pets, made it out safely. The Red...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Old South End Gateway Arch installation begins, DeWine to dedicate

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Installation of the Old South End Gateway Arch has begun and Governor Mike DeWine will be in Toledo for the dedication next week. The Gateway Arch, which will be located on Broadway just southwest of the I-75 overpass, is a signature project of the Broadway Corridor Coalition and was funded by the City of Toledo District Improvement Project. The Arch will arrive in Toledo and be installed on Aug 15.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Maumee City Schools holds community safety forum

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Parents, teachers, community members, and officials attended the Maumee High School Performing Arts Center for a community safety forum on Thursday. At the meeting officials discussed the Rescue Task Force, security measures, and Crisis Prevention Team among other topics. “When I was in school the biggest...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Hittin’ The Town: Magnificent estate along the Maumee River

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We have a lot of great interactive historic sites and parks to explore in our region and one of them is the 577 Foundation in Perrysburg. You can wander through the magnificent grounds or even take a class there. The 577 Foundation opened in 1988. It...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Howard Marsh prepares for major renovations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Howard Marsh is undergoing renovations to its parking lots and road. Metroparks Toledo announced that the park will be closed to vehicles from August 15 to August 18. The road improvement will consist of re-grading the existing stone roadway, reshaping to improve drainage, and resurfacing to provide...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

13abc Photos of the Week - August 12

Toledo Police Chief Kral announced his retirement this week. Josh Croup asked him about challenges in policing, his memories from his time with TPD, and more.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo police are reminding Jeep Fest visitors to play it safe

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Jeep lovers were already out in full force on the trails early Friday to enjoy the Jeep Off Course welcome party. Among the crowd were Jeep enthusiasts Randy and Tonya Carstensen. “I have a Jeep Gladiator 2021. We actually put a two-inch lift kit on it....
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Will the Conant Street construction affect the Maumee Summer Fair?

OhioARPATracker.org shows how the state has allocated nearly $5.5 billion in ARPA money. There's still roughly $1.9 million in unallocated funds. Lawsuit looks to refund 3.5 million Ohioans $1.50 BMV lamination fee. Updated: 6 hours ago. Anyone who used the BMV from July 2018 - July 2019 may be owed...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Thousands without power in Toledo after crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thousands of Toledo Edison customers are without power after a crash in Toledo. According to a representative with First Energy, approximately 1800 customers are without power after a crash on Reynolds Road affected power infrastructure. The company estimates power will be restored around 8:00 p.m. You...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Motorcycle crash sends one to hospital

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash last night put a motorcyclist in the hospital. It happened near Jackman Rd. and W Laskey Rd., after 10:00 p.m., and involved a car and a motorcycle. Toledo Police Department told 13abc that the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital. They...
13abc.com

TPD: one person shot on Hamilton St.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot Thursday evening. According to our media partner The Blade, the Toledo Police Department responded to the scene in the 1700 block of Hamilton St. just after 6:30 p.m. Neighbors reportedly heard multiple gunshots. At this time neither the victim’s name nor condition...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Jury convicts man in downtown Toledo fatal shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A jury convicted a man of several charges Friday in the murder of a 28-year-old in Toledo. According to court documents, Feymon Walker was convicted of murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence charges Friday in connection to the 2021 murder of 28-year-old Stormy Clere. According...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Digital lottery for “Hamilton” tickets begins

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Theatre Guild is holding a digital lottery where participants will have the chance to win discounted tickets to see “Hamilton” at the Stranahan Theatre. ATG says for each performance of “Hamilton,” there will be 40 tickets that only cost $10 that will...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

August 12th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Cedar Point looks to the past for new Boardwalk-themed area

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Cedar Point is revisiting its roots in the latest addition to the park. The Boardwalk will come to the Sandusky amusement park in 2023, which will be “a modern interpretation of the Cedar Point of yesteryear.”. The new themed area, just steps away from the...
SANDUSKY, OH

