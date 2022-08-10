Read full article on original website
Vandalism suspect arrested in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A vandalism suspect in Decatur was arrested for spray painting downtown Decatur. The 38-year-old suspect is a Decatur resident and was taken into custody Friday morning. Police say the suspect is also linked to damaging property at St. Patrick School, which happened on Thursday morning.
Missing central Illinois woman found dead in car
NORMAL, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It was a tragic end in the search for a missing central Illinois woman. Police say they found Brittany Mitchell, 46, of Normal, dead this week. Mitchell was last heard from on Sunday. Aug. 7. The Normal Police Department said they believed she was endangered.
Man shot at while driving near intersection
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is recovering after being shot at Thursday night. Decatur Police say it happened a little after 11 p.m. when the man was driving near the intersection of West Wood Street and South Haworth Avenue. We're told the suspect(s) started firing at the vehicle.
Large, illegal party problems in Iroquois County
WATSEKA, Ill. (WICS) — The Iroquois County Sheriff's Department is issuing a warning against large parties where underage drinking is happening. The warning comes after deputies have broken up illegal parties over the past several weeks. One of the parties happened Saturday, Aug. 6. The sheriff's office received information...
Local law enforcement receive upgrades
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) used $450,000 of Federal Homeland Security Grant funds to provide crisis negotiator phone systems and ballistic shields to units across Illinois. Applicant agencies participated in a competitive application process. They were awarded the equipment based on several factors. Twenty...
Decatur asks ambulance company candidates to serve bordering towns
DECATUR, Ill. (WCCU) — As the City of Decatur reviews the potential ambulance agencies to provide service to Macon County, the city is also requesting the candidate organizations to also give care to cities right outside the county border, such as Cerro-Gordo in Piatt County and Dalton City in Moultrie County.
West Nile Virus-positive mosquito in Macon County
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Some mosquitoes in Macon County have tested positive for West Nile Virus. The Macon County Health Department (MCHD) says a batch of mosquitos tested positive for West Nile Virus after being collected by the Macon Mosquito Abatement District in a roaming trap. Out of 162...
DREAAM back to school shoe drive
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — DREAAM House is holding a back-to-school shoe drive for the entire community. The local non-profit organization works with boys and young men by providing resources and mentoring from a young age. The goal of its back-to-school shoe drive is to collect 500 pairs of shoes...
U of I organization accepting unwanted items
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign's Y.M.C.A is working with the Department of Animal Sciences to decrease trash in the area and save you money. The organizations are accepting unwanted items such as furniture, clothes, and small kitchen appliances in your home for their annual...
Illinois wide receiver Brian Hightower says redshirting 2021 season was "a blessing"
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - In two weeks Illinois football will go to sleep knowing when they wake up the season begins. For one player, wide receiver Brian Hightower, he may be more excited than the rest since it's been a hot minute since he played in a game. Last year he played in four games then asked to redshirt, which made him inactive for the rest of the season. Hightower says he didn't feel like himself and didn't think he could help the team at that moment. You can't blame him. He transferred to Illinois right when COVID-19 started in 2020. He just got a new coaching staff, which was his fourth receiver coach and now fifth offensive coordinator in his college career. Then he had to deal with the stresses of everyday life and school. It's a lot for one person. The junior is glad he stepped away because now he is focused on working hard with a fresh mindset.
Carle Health restarts job assistance program
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Carle Health is bringing back a program to help the community get back into the workforce. In the fall of 2019, Carle began a 10 week returnship program but had to cancel the program just a few months later due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now the program is finally returning to help those who’ve been out of the job market for some time.
