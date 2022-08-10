Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - In two weeks Illinois football will go to sleep knowing when they wake up the season begins. For one player, wide receiver Brian Hightower, he may be more excited than the rest since it's been a hot minute since he played in a game. Last year he played in four games then asked to redshirt, which made him inactive for the rest of the season. Hightower says he didn't feel like himself and didn't think he could help the team at that moment. You can't blame him. He transferred to Illinois right when COVID-19 started in 2020. He just got a new coaching staff, which was his fourth receiver coach and now fifth offensive coordinator in his college career. Then he had to deal with the stresses of everyday life and school. It's a lot for one person. The junior is glad he stepped away because now he is focused on working hard with a fresh mindset.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO