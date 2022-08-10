Read full article on original website
Woman accused of stabbing victim 4 times in Oconee Co.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was charged with attempted murder Friday evening after attacking someone with two knives in Seneca. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brittny Michelle Lamboy, 35, of Seneca following an investigation of a reported stabbing. Deputies were dispatched to Mormon Church Road around 5:50 p.m. Upon arrival, investigators found […]
Multiple fights halt Upstate high school jamboree
GREENWOOD COUNTY (WSPA) – The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where several fights in the crowd halted a high school jamboree. According to Greenwood District 50, fights broke out between multiple juveniles from different schools. It happened near the concession stand at Greenwood High School. Multiple people were injured, and those with […]
WYFF4.com
'Large amount' of drugs found in home near school leads to arrest of Greenville man, police say
GREENWOOD, S.C. — A Greenville man was arrested and charged after authorities in another county say they found a large amount of drugs in a home near a school. Authorities with the Greenwood Police Department, Greenwood County Sheriff's Office and the ATF said they went to a home on Sumter Street Thursday morning to serve warrants on Jeremy John Smith, 36, of Greenville.
Deputies searching for 2 suspected motorcycle thieves
Deputies in Rutherford County are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole seven motorcycles Saturday.
FOX Carolina
Greenwood District 50 releases statement on fights that canceled Jamboree
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The jamboree at Greenwood High School was canceled after multiple fights broke out near the concession stand, according to a spokesperson of Greenwood District 50. According to officials, law enforcement at the game responded to resolve the incident, but no shots were fired. On Saturday morning,...
FOX Carolina
New details on accidental drainage of Lake Edwin Johnson
SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New details on what led to the accidental drainage of a Spartanburg County lake that killed thousands of fish. The Department of Natural Resources says Lake Edwin Johnson near Croft State Park was being kept 10 to 12 feet below-full while the dam was being repaired. The dam failed its most recent inspection in 2019.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for suspect accused of breaking into restaurant
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect accused of breaking into multiple buildings, including a restaurant. According to deputies, an unknown individual was seen driving to the Southport Bar and Grill at around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday in a dark sedan wearing a white shirt, jeans, and white shoes.
3 teens who fled American Marine Institute facility in Georgetown County in custody
UPDATE: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Carter Weaver announced early Thursday morning three juveniles who ran away from the American Marine Institute on Wednesday afternoon are in custody. The three teens, all aged 14, were taken to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. No other details were provided. — GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — The Georgetown […]
Downtown break in leads to arrest
Officers were unable to contact any Lululemon employees at the time of the event, reporting that they left a note for staff and taped the location off with police tape until further contact could be made.
Officials seek info after puppy found in Spartanburg Co. dumpster
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Environmental Enforcement officers are seeking information from the public after they found a puppy inside of a dumpster Thursday. According to the Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department, officers responded to the 500 block of Willis Terrance Road after receiving a call about a dog in a dumpster. Once officers arrived […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old from Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Shariyah Harris, a runaway 15-year-old from Greenville County. Deputies said Harris reportedly left her house at around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. She was wearing a black shirt, black leggings and black Crocs. Deputies...
WYFF4.com
Several people injured in fights at high school jamboree, officials say
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Several fights broke out at the Greenwood High School football jamboree, according to the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office. Johnathan Graves, from Greenwood School District 50, said multiple fights took place near the concession stand. He said multiple people sustained injuries. Those with major injuries were transported by EMS to the Self Regional Medical Center.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for person after Union Co. fire
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after an early morning fire on Monday. According to deputies, this person might have information about the fire that happened in the Monarch area on August 8. If anyone can identify the person...
Lanes reopen after crash on I-85N in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash near mile marker 97 blocked all Northbound lanes on Interstate 85 Saturday morning in Gaffney. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:18 a.m. The crash involved 5 vehicles including a tractor-trailer according to troopers. All lanes were blocked according to troopers. The highway patrol […]
wspa.com
Lake Lure Police Department
Spartanburg Co. District 4 getting new high school. Greenville County Schools releases COVID-19 protocols …. Freight train derails in Greenville Co.
Swamp Rabbit Trail vandalized overnight in Greenville
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said a portion of the Swamp Rabbit Trail was vandalized overnight. Police said a large amount of graffiti had been painted on trash cans, trails, exercise equipment and more. The obscenities stretched from the tennis courts to the Julie Valentine memorial in the Cleveland Park area. […]
Lawsuit: Fmr. Upstate deputy accused of shooting disabled teen with stun gun 17 times
The family of a teenager with autism said he was wrongfully shot with a stun gun last August.
Drugs, guns found in Greenwood home; 3 charged
Three people were facing charges after police seized drugs and guns from a home Wednesday morning in Greenwood.
FOX Carolina
Suspect stole truck, trailer, excavator in Anderson, deputies say
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect who stole from a business in Anderson overnight. Deputies said the suspect stole a truck, a trailer, and an excavator from Jimmy L. Davis Construction on Welpine Road around 2:30 a.m. Below is a...
FOX Carolina
Coroner: Man dies weeks after crash in Spartanburg Co.
MOORE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner says one person is dead weeks after a crash in Moore. According to the coroner, the crash happened on Sunday, July 3, near 7601 Hwy. 221 in Moore. The coroner says the victim, 37-year-old Nicholas Sprouse Gregory, died at Spartanburg Regional...
