ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

Woman accused of stabbing victim 4 times in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was charged with attempted murder Friday evening after attacking someone with two knives in Seneca. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brittny Michelle Lamboy, 35, of Seneca following an investigation of a reported stabbing. Deputies were dispatched to Mormon Church Road around 5:50 p.m. Upon arrival, investigators found […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Multiple fights halt Upstate high school jamboree

GREENWOOD COUNTY (WSPA) – The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where several fights in the crowd halted a high school jamboree. According to Greenwood District 50, fights broke out between multiple juveniles from different schools. It happened near the concession stand at Greenwood High School. Multiple people were injured, and those with […]
WYFF4.com

'Large amount' of drugs found in home near school leads to arrest of Greenville man, police say

GREENWOOD, S.C. — A Greenville man was arrested and charged after authorities in another county say they found a large amount of drugs in a home near a school. Authorities with the Greenwood Police Department, Greenwood County Sheriff's Office and the ATF said they went to a home on Sumter Street Thursday morning to serve warrants on Jeremy John Smith, 36, of Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Crime & Safety
FOX Carolina

Greenwood District 50 releases statement on fights that canceled Jamboree

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The jamboree at Greenwood High School was canceled after multiple fights broke out near the concession stand, according to a spokesperson of Greenwood District 50. According to officials, law enforcement at the game responded to resolve the incident, but no shots were fired. On Saturday morning,...
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

New details on accidental drainage of Lake Edwin Johnson

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New details on what led to the accidental drainage of a Spartanburg County lake that killed thousands of fish. The Department of Natural Resources says Lake Edwin Johnson near Croft State Park was being kept 10 to 12 feet below-full while the dam was being repaired. The dam failed its most recent inspection in 2019.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for suspect accused of breaking into restaurant

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect accused of breaking into multiple buildings, including a restaurant. According to deputies, an unknown individual was seen driving to the Southport Bar and Grill at around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday in a dark sedan wearing a white shirt, jeans, and white shoes.
WBTW News13

3 teens who fled American Marine Institute facility in Georgetown County in custody

UPDATE: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Carter Weaver announced early Thursday morning three juveniles who ran away from the American Marine Institute on Wednesday afternoon are in custody. The three teens, all aged 14, were taken to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. No other details were provided. — GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — The Georgetown […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Quiktrip
WSPA 7News

Downtown break in leads to arrest

Officers were unable to contact any Lululemon employees at the time of the event, reporting that they left a note for staff and taped the location off with police tape until further contact could be made.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Officials seek info after puppy found in Spartanburg Co. dumpster

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Environmental Enforcement officers are seeking information from the public after they found a puppy inside of a dumpster Thursday. According to the Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department, officers responded to the 500 block of Willis Terrance Road after receiving a call about a dog in a dumpster. Once officers arrived […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old from Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Shariyah Harris, a runaway 15-year-old from Greenville County. Deputies said Harris reportedly left her house at around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. She was wearing a black shirt, black leggings and black Crocs. Deputies...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Several people injured in fights at high school jamboree, officials say

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Several fights broke out at the Greenwood High School football jamboree, according to the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office. Johnathan Graves, from Greenwood School District 50, said multiple fights took place near the concession stand. He said multiple people sustained injuries. Those with major injuries were transported by EMS to the Self Regional Medical Center.
GREENWOOD, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for person after Union Co. fire

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after an early morning fire on Monday. According to deputies, this person might have information about the fire that happened in the Monarch area on August 8. If anyone can identify the person...
UNION COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Lanes reopen after crash on I-85N in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash near mile marker 97 blocked all Northbound lanes on Interstate 85 Saturday morning in Gaffney. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:18 a.m. The crash involved 5 vehicles including a tractor-trailer according to troopers. All lanes were blocked according to troopers. The highway patrol […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Lake Lure Police Department

Spartanburg Co. District 4 getting new high school. Greenville County Schools releases COVID-19 protocols …. Freight train derails in Greenville Co.
LAKE LURE, NC
WSPA 7News

Swamp Rabbit Trail vandalized overnight in Greenville

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said a portion of the Swamp Rabbit Trail was vandalized overnight. Police said a large amount of graffiti had been painted on trash cans, trails, exercise equipment and more. The obscenities stretched from the tennis courts to the Julie Valentine memorial in the Cleveland Park area. […]
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect stole truck, trailer, excavator in Anderson, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect who stole from a business in Anderson overnight. Deputies said the suspect stole a truck, a trailer, and an excavator from Jimmy L. Davis Construction on Welpine Road around 2:30 a.m. Below is a...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner: Man dies weeks after crash in Spartanburg Co.

MOORE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner says one person is dead weeks after a crash in Moore. According to the coroner, the crash happened on Sunday, July 3, near 7601 Hwy. 221 in Moore. The coroner says the victim, 37-year-old Nicholas Sprouse Gregory, died at Spartanburg Regional...
MOORE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy