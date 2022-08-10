ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schwarber's status adds wrinkle to prove-it set vs. Mets

PHILADELPHIA -- This certainly wasn't the way the Phillies wanted to go into one of their biggest series against the rival Mets in recent memory. Along with having their seven-game winning streak snapped in a 3-0 loss to the Marlins on Thursday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park, the Phils watched as National League home run leader Kyle Schwarber exited in the fifth inning due to a mild right calf strain.
Larry Brown Sports

Joey Gallo takes shot at New York City

Joey Gallo’s struggles playing in New York for the Yankees were well-documented, and it seems that he has enjoyed living in Los Angeles much more than New York. The Yankees traded Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to the August 2 deadline for Double-A pitcher Clayton Beeter. Gallo...
Yardbarker

Francisco Lindor Is Ready To Shatter A Mets Franchise Record

Francisco Lindor has been one of the major keys to the success of the New York Mets in 2022. New York is 73-39, which is the second-best record in the National League. Lindor is having himself quite a season too. “Mr. Smile” as he is affectionately known is hitting .270...
FOX Sports

Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets meet in game 2 of series

Philadelphia Phillies (63-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-40, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (8-8, 3.17 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (1-0, 2.53 ERA, .47 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -197, Phillies +164; over/under is 6...
Darin Ruf
Daniel Vogelbach
Pete Alonso
Buck Showalter
ClutchPoints

MLB odds: Phillies vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick – 8/12/2022

The New York Mets are set to host the Philadelphia Phillies today in the first matchup of a three-game set at Citi Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Phillies-Mets prediction and pick we have laid out below. New York is on pace for […] The post MLB odds: Phillies vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick – 8/12/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS News

DeGrominant: deGrom dominates again as Mets edge Phils 1-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom struck out 10 in six dominant innings and Edwin Díaz earned his 200th career save, helping the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0 on Saturday night. Pete Alonso hit an early RBI single as the NL East leaders improved to...
Axios

The Yankees and Mets are the new kings of New York

Major League Baseball's Big Apple franchises have combined for one of the best seasons in the city's history. The only question now is which team will end up on top,. Driving the news: The 73-39 Mets (.652) surpassed the 71-41 Yankees (.634) for New York's best record this week, the first time since April that's been the case.
Yardbarker

The Mets Have A Clear Path To An Impressive Milestone

The New York Mets busted out of the gates this year with a ton of talent on their roster and began winning a ton of ballgames. Since the beginning of the season, the Mets have been in first place in the National League East division. Right now, they sit seven...
IBWAA

Yankees Still Coping With Fallout From Covid

Paul O'Neill (left) and Derek Jeter share a laugh at the Yankee Stadium batting cage in pre-Covid days.Brian Marschhauser, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Paul O’Neill broadcasts Yankee games from his Cincinnati living room, 650 miles from Yankee Stadium.
