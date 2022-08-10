ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgehampton, NY

danspapers.com

CBS Radio Alum Louis Alfonzo Coppola of Southampton Dies at 86

Born June 12, 1936 in Indianapolis, retired comedian, author and radio engineer Louis Alfonzo Coppola died on July 16, in Southampton. He was 86. A son of southern Italian immigrants, Louis, or Luigi as he was affectionately known, grew up in...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
danspapers.com

Radio Legend Howard Stern Discusses His Third Dan’s Papers Cover

This week's cover was presented to us by radio icon Howard Stern, in partnership with the North Shore Animal League America. This marks Stern's third Dan's Papers cover to date. Here, he discusses the inspiration for this piece, evoking emotion with art and more.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
danspapers.com

What’s New to Eat & Drink in Westhampton Beach

The Village of Westhampton Beach boasts a beautiful downtown with a lively dining and shopping scene that gets better every day as new businesses open in the community and surrounding area. Sure, celebrity chef Ina Garten's Barefoot Contessa shop is great,...
WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY
danspapers.com

A Summer Affair: WHBPAC Hosts Fundraiser Gala Saturday

Chic summer attire is the dress code for A Summer Affair, the nonprofit Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (WHBPAC) fundraiser gala on August 13 at a private waterfront Remsenburg estate. The event will help ensure that the venue is able to...
WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY
danspapers.com

Oh Deer! Pols Urge NY to Combat Overpopulation of White Tails

An overpopulation of white-tailed deer is fueling vehicle crashes and tick-borne illnesses such as Lyme disease, and they're eating crops — an issue that has reached crisis proportions on the North Fork, according to East End elected officials. Officials...
SOUTHOLD, NY

