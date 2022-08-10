Read full article on original website
Few Sonoma County Residents Eligible for Free Internet Taking Advantage
About 10-percent of Sonoma County households eligible for free high-speed internet service have signed up. The free service is being provided by a federal subsidy called the Affordable Connectivity Program. To be eligible for the program, you must have a household income of $53,000 or less for a family of four ($9,000 for additional family members). Additionally, you can qualify if a member of your household is enrolled in support services for Indigenous communities or in a federal assistance program. The Press Democrat reports that over 71,000 households are eligible in Sonoma County but only about 10-percent take advantage of the program. Neighboring Marin and Napa counties have similarly low enrollment while Mendocino and Lake Counties have signed up 13 and 26-percent of those eligible respectively. For more information and to apply, go to InternetForAllNow.org.
Update on water resources in Mendocino County
As of Friday morning, there was just above 48,150 acre-feet of storage in Lake Mendocino, and at the beginning of August, the reservoir was described as being only “62.9 percent of its Target Water Supply Curve,” according to data shared by the Mendocino County Water Agency. On Monday,...
FEMA Gives $2.6-Million to Sonoma County for Kincade Fire Costs
Sonoma County is set to receive some federal aid to cover costs of the 2019 Kincade Fire. Congressmen Mike Thompson and Jared Huffman have announced that the county will be getting $2.6-million from FEMA to cover costs connected with the fire. Most of it will be reimbursing the county for the 21 shelters that were opened, as well as funding to cover the Emergency Operating Center. As part of a statement, Congressman Huffman said “It’s a welcome relief to see this funding from FEMA to support the shelters and emergency centers that did – and will continue to – save lives.” The Kincade Fire was the largest wildfire in California in 2019, burning over 77,000 acres, threatening over 90,000 structures and causing widespread evacuations throughout Sonoma County.
Petaluma Planning Commission Recommends Scott Ranch Housing Plan
After 18 years of disagreements, the Petaluma Planning Commission is recommending the city approve the controversial Scott Ranch housing development. The final environmental impact report for the project was approved this week, and now its future is in the city council’s hands. The nearly 59-acre property in rural west Petaluma was bought by a developer in 2003. It was originally just supposed to serve as a housing development with close to 100 homes. But, in 2018, a group agreed to buy 47-acres of the land to protect open space. That purchase won’t be approved until the city council approves both elements of the project.
Reduction in Cannabis Gardens, Potter Valley Project and Water Security, PG&E Tree Trimming—Highlights from the Redwood Valley MAC Meeting
The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council met on August 10, 2022 at 5:00 pm in a hybrid live/Zoom meeting at the Redwood Valley Grange. Discussion included water security, Mendocino County’s financial situation, the county’s cannabis program, and the future of the Redwood Valley School property. Sheriff’s Update.
After Athena House closes, what next for Sonoma County treatment?
Where can people struggling with substance abuse in Sonoma County go to get help? And who will provide it? Just some of the questions being raised after Athena House, the thirty-three year-old treatment center in Santa Rosa, closed its doors in July. For Jasmine Palmer, a former patient at Athena House, its closure will leave a large void. “Our county is number three in the state for the most fatal overdoses…so this population, they need more services," Palmer told KRCB News. "And it’s near and dear to my heart because I went through the program in 2011, and I know what it’s...
Humane Society of Sonoma County Gala Raises Big Bucks
The Humane Society of Sonoma County says a recent gala raised more than $240-thousand for the organization. The Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate in Santa Rosa played host to the group’s annual Wags, Whiskers & Wine gala last week. A cake auction featuring ten cakes from local bakeries helped raised some big bucks. One cake decorated with a fondant puppy face and macaroons fetched $30-thousand. The funds raised will go toward buying food and supplies for the Humane Society’s shelters in Santa Rosa and Healdsburg.
County issues update on water advisory, cyanotoxin testing
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A drinking water advisory remains in effect for households with individual water systems which use private intakes to draw from Clear Lake along the shoreline of the Lower and Oaks arms. County officials said there is no simple remedy if you are getting your water...
Golden Gate Meat Company to Close at San Francisco Ferry Building
San Francisco’s Golden Gate Meat Company will soon close its doors at the Ferry Building. Though the owner declined to comment on the closure, employees confirm the last day will be on August 20th. That’s nearly 20 years of business at the waterfront. Golden Gate Meat is best known for its locally raised and grass-fed meats, including their Sonoma County pork and peppered cuts of bacon. No word on whether the Santa Rosa location will be impacted by this closure.
Feds Target Marin County ‘Wellness’ Gurus Accused of Fraudulent Business and $2 Million In Unpaid Taxes
The author of Skinny, Tan and Rich: Unveiling the Myth, and her husband, stand accused of dodging a $2 million tax bill, and federal prosecutors allege they set up an LLC scheme to hide their assets. Hey, anyone can fall a little behind on their taxes. But if you published...
Drought Takes Toll on Northern California Rice Fields
A loping breeze tugged and pulled at the straw colored weeds, the only things in motion in Donald Bransford's drought-stricken fields in Colusa County, which this time of year would normally be carpeted with a verdant green blanket of rice shoots. "I’ve been farming since 1980," Bransford said surveying the...
Two Sonoma County Wineries Among Best New Wineries of 2022
Two wineries in Sonoma County rank among the nation’s ten best new wineries of 2022. USA Today lists Windsor’s Bricoleur Vineyards ninth best, and Healdsburg’s Orsi Family Vineyards eighth best in its readers’ choice travel awards. Nominees were picked by a panel of USA Today experts. Readers then voted on their favorites for four weeks.
Legionnaires' disease outbreak traced to two more Napa County sites
NAPA COUNTY -- An outbreak in Napa County of the bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease has been traced to two more sites, county health officials said Thursday. Legionella is a bacteria that can cause illness when inhaled and can be found in aerosolized water such as from fountains, hot tubs and air conditioning units in large buildings. Thirteen people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires' that they contracted in Napa County and one person has died from it since July 11. Currently, 10 people have recovered from the ailment and two remain in the hospital, the county said. On Aug. 3,...
Small Vegetation Fire Flares Up Near Ukiah’s Water Treatment Plant
Scanner traffic around 10:52 a.m. indicates that vegetation is burning in the area of Ukiah’s 300 Plant Road towards the south end of town near the water treatment plant. The Incident Commander reported that the fire is a “small spot” 50’x50′ in size burning at a slow rate of spread in grass.
Chicken Ranch Tribe Wins Legal Case Against Governor Newsom
Jamestown, CA — An appeals court judge recently sided with Chicken Ranch Rancheria and four other tribes in a lawsuit aimed at Governor Gavin Newsom and the state of California. The Tribes argued that Governor Newsom was negotiating in bad faith on gaming compacts. An initial ruling, a year...
Sixth person who died in Vallejo’s Project RoomKey identified
VALLEJO – A sixth participant who died during Vallejo’s Project RoomKey program, which was designed to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been identified as Pia Sorrell, according to an email obtained by the Vallejo Sun through a public records request. Shayne Kaleo of Shelter...
Dog dies in residential fire, 200K in damages
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A residential structure fire in Santa Rosa resulted in the death of one dog early Friday morning, according to Santa Rosa Fire Department. A small, unconscious dog was found after firefighters were able to enter the home. The dog was taken outside and pronounced dead at the scene. KRON On […]
Woman Killed in Multi-Vehicle Accident on State Route 12 [Sonoma County, CA]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA (August 12, 2022) – Wednesday morning, one woman was pronounced dead after a multi-vehicle accident on State Route 12. Officers received reports around 8:00 a.m., on the eastbound lanes of SR-12 near the Dutton Avenue off-ramp. According to reports, an eastbound box-truck struck the left rear...
Destination California: Autocamp Russian River Park
(KTXL) — They’ve been a treasured symbol of road tripping and camping adventures for generations of Americans. Your dad or granddad maybe even had one of their own, but it’s not the 70s anymore, and this isn’t your granddad’s retro trailer. “Custom, Autocamp swagged out...
Sonoma’s Layla Restaurant Takes a Time Out
Renovations and an employee shortage have temporarily closed the upscale Layla restaurant at MacArthur Place in Sonoma, according to company representatives. Brunch, lunch and dinner service are on hold, although guests of the hotel can have breakfast at the restaurant. There is no reopening date at this time. The Bar at MacArthur also is closed to outside visitors but remains open for guests.
