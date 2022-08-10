ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
ksro.com

Few Sonoma County Residents Eligible for Free Internet Taking Advantage

About 10-percent of Sonoma County households eligible for free high-speed internet service have signed up. The free service is being provided by a federal subsidy called the Affordable Connectivity Program. To be eligible for the program, you must have a household income of $53,000 or less for a family of four ($9,000 for additional family members). Additionally, you can qualify if a member of your household is enrolled in support services for Indigenous communities or in a federal assistance program. The Press Democrat reports that over 71,000 households are eligible in Sonoma County but only about 10-percent take advantage of the program. Neighboring Marin and Napa counties have similarly low enrollment while Mendocino and Lake Counties have signed up 13 and 26-percent of those eligible respectively. For more information and to apply, go to InternetForAllNow.org.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
mendocinobeacon.com

Update on water resources in Mendocino County

As of Friday morning, there was just above 48,150 acre-feet of storage in Lake Mendocino, and at the beginning of August, the reservoir was described as being only “62.9 percent of its Target Water Supply Curve,” according to data shared by the Mendocino County Water Agency. On Monday,...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

FEMA Gives $2.6-Million to Sonoma County for Kincade Fire Costs

Sonoma County is set to receive some federal aid to cover costs of the 2019 Kincade Fire. Congressmen Mike Thompson and Jared Huffman have announced that the county will be getting $2.6-million from FEMA to cover costs connected with the fire. Most of it will be reimbursing the county for the 21 shelters that were opened, as well as funding to cover the Emergency Operating Center. As part of a statement, Congressman Huffman said “It’s a welcome relief to see this funding from FEMA to support the shelters and emergency centers that did – and will continue to – save lives.” The Kincade Fire was the largest wildfire in California in 2019, burning over 77,000 acres, threatening over 90,000 structures and causing widespread evacuations throughout Sonoma County.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Petaluma Planning Commission Recommends Scott Ranch Housing Plan

After 18 years of disagreements, the Petaluma Planning Commission is recommending the city approve the controversial Scott Ranch housing development. The final environmental impact report for the project was approved this week, and now its future is in the city council’s hands. The nearly 59-acre property in rural west Petaluma was bought by a developer in 2003. It was originally just supposed to serve as a housing development with close to 100 homes. But, in 2018, a group agreed to buy 47-acres of the land to protect open space. That purchase won’t be approved until the city council approves both elements of the project.
PETALUMA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sonoma County, CA
Government
County
Sonoma County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sonoma, CA
mendofever.com

Reduction in Cannabis Gardens, Potter Valley Project and Water Security, PG&E Tree Trimming—Highlights from the Redwood Valley MAC Meeting

The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council met on August 10, 2022 at 5:00 pm in a hybrid live/Zoom meeting at the Redwood Valley Grange. Discussion included water security, Mendocino County’s financial situation, the county’s cannabis program, and the future of the Redwood Valley School property. Sheriff’s Update.
REDWOOD VALLEY, CA
KRCB 104.9

After Athena House closes, what next for Sonoma County treatment?

Where can people struggling with substance abuse in Sonoma County go to get help? And who will provide it? Just some of the questions being raised after Athena House, the thirty-three year-old treatment center in Santa Rosa, closed its doors in July. For Jasmine Palmer, a former patient at Athena House, its closure will leave a large void.  “Our county is number three in the state for the most fatal overdoses…so this population, they need more services," Palmer told KRCB News. "And it’s near and dear to my heart because I went through the program in 2011, and I know what it’s...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Humane Society of Sonoma County Gala Raises Big Bucks

The Humane Society of Sonoma County says a recent gala raised more than $240-thousand for the organization. The Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate in Santa Rosa played host to the group’s annual Wags, Whiskers & Wine gala last week. A cake auction featuring ten cakes from local bakeries helped raised some big bucks. One cake decorated with a fondant puppy face and macaroons fetched $30-thousand. The funds raised will go toward buying food and supplies for the Humane Society’s shelters in Santa Rosa and Healdsburg.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

County issues update on water advisory, cyanotoxin testing

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A drinking water advisory remains in effect for households with individual water systems which use private intakes to draw from Clear Lake along the shoreline of the Lower and Oaks arms. County officials said there is no simple remedy if you are getting your water...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Greenhouse Gas#Carbon Sequestration#Carbon Neutrality
ksro.com

Golden Gate Meat Company to Close at San Francisco Ferry Building

San Francisco’s Golden Gate Meat Company will soon close its doors at the Ferry Building. Though the owner declined to comment on the closure, employees confirm the last day will be on August 20th. That’s nearly 20 years of business at the waterfront. Golden Gate Meat is best known for its locally raised and grass-fed meats, including their Sonoma County pork and peppered cuts of bacon. No word on whether the Santa Rosa location will be impacted by this closure.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Drought Takes Toll on Northern California Rice Fields

A loping breeze tugged and pulled at the straw colored weeds, the only things in motion in Donald Bransford's drought-stricken fields in Colusa County, which this time of year would normally be carpeted with a verdant green blanket of rice shoots. "I’ve been farming since 1980," Bransford said surveying the...
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Two Sonoma County Wineries Among Best New Wineries of 2022

Two wineries in Sonoma County rank among the nation’s ten best new wineries of 2022. USA Today lists Windsor’s Bricoleur Vineyards ninth best, and Healdsburg’s Orsi Family Vineyards eighth best in its readers’ choice travel awards. Nominees were picked by a panel of USA Today experts. Readers then voted on their favorites for four weeks.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS San Francisco

Legionnaires' disease outbreak traced to two more Napa County sites

NAPA COUNTY -- An outbreak in Napa County of the bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease has been traced to two more sites, county health officials said Thursday.  Legionella is a bacteria that can cause illness when inhaled and can be found in aerosolized water such as from fountains, hot tubs and air conditioning units in large buildings.  Thirteen people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires' that they contracted in Napa County and one person has died from it since July 11. Currently, 10 people have recovered from the ailment and two remain in the hospital, the county said.  On Aug. 3,...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Small Vegetation Fire Flares Up Near Ukiah’s Water Treatment Plant

Scanner traffic around 10:52 a.m. indicates that vegetation is burning in the area of Ukiah’s 300 Plant Road towards the south end of town near the water treatment plant. The Incident Commander reported that the fire is a “small spot” 50’x50′ in size burning at a slow rate of spread in grass.
UKIAH, CA
mymotherlode.com

Chicken Ranch Tribe Wins Legal Case Against Governor Newsom

Jamestown, CA — An appeals court judge recently sided with Chicken Ranch Rancheria and four other tribes in a lawsuit aimed at Governor Gavin Newsom and the state of California. The Tribes argued that Governor Newsom was negotiating in bad faith on gaming compacts. An initial ruling, a year...
JAMESTOWN, CA
vallejosun.com

Sixth person who died in Vallejo’s Project RoomKey identified

VALLEJO – A sixth participant who died during Vallejo’s Project RoomKey program, which was designed to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been identified as Pia Sorrell, according to an email obtained by the Vallejo Sun through a public records request. Shayne Kaleo of Shelter...
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Dog dies in residential fire, 200K in damages

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A residential structure fire in Santa Rosa resulted in the death of one dog early Friday morning, according to Santa Rosa Fire Department. A small, unconscious dog was found after firefighters were able to enter the home. The dog was taken outside and pronounced dead at the scene. KRON On […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
Fox40

Destination California: Autocamp Russian River Park

(KTXL) — They’ve been a treasured symbol of road tripping and camping adventures for generations of Americans. Your dad or granddad maybe even had one of their own, but it’s not the 70s anymore, and this isn’t your granddad’s retro trailer. “Custom, Autocamp swagged out...
GUERNEVILLE, CA
sonomamag.com

Sonoma’s Layla Restaurant Takes a Time Out

Renovations and an employee shortage have temporarily closed the upscale Layla restaurant at MacArthur Place in Sonoma, according to company representatives. Brunch, lunch and dinner service are on hold, although guests of the hotel can have breakfast at the restaurant. There is no reopening date at this time. The Bar at MacArthur also is closed to outside visitors but remains open for guests.
SONOMA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy