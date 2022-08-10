Read full article on original website
Two men arrested after robbery of Vacaville convenience store
Two men have been arrested following a robbery at a local convenience store, according to a Facebook post from Vacaville Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
Petaluma man allegedly enters home and touches woman while she slept, police said
PETALUMA, Calif. - Petaluma police are searching for a man who reportedly entered a woman's home and touched her leg while she was sleeping early Friday morning. Officers received a 911 call around 3:32 a.m. from a woman who claimed that an unknown man came into her home in the 700 block of B street, lifted the bed covers off, and touched her leg, police said.
Two arrested in another attempted armed Rolex robbery
WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – At least one victim in a spate of robberies and attempted robberies of Rolex watches may get justice, as Walnut Creek police announce two arrests in an attempted armed robbery Thursday. Around 4 p.m., a 911 caller at 1815 Ygnacio Valley Road reported someone bleeding in the parking lot of Ygnacio […]
Santa Rosa man arrested on suspicion of DUI after slow-speed chase
A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence late Friday night, according to a Nixle release from Santa Rosa Police Department.
Suspect armed with 2 folding knives arrested in fatal Santa Rosa stabbing
(KRON) — The suspect in a fatal stabbing in Santa Rosa on Thursday was taken into custody while holding a folding knife in each hand, according to a social media post from the Santa Rosa Police Department. On Thursday, Aug. 11, just before 10:30 p.m., the SRPD Communication Center received numerous calls regarding a stabbing […]
Fairfield man arrested in wake of fatal San Pablo hit-and-run crash
SAN PABLO -- A suspect was arrested in the wake of two separate hit-and-run crashes that killed a cyclist and injured a motorist early Saturday, police said.Anthony Greenwood, 23, of Fairfield, was arrested and will be booked into Contra Costa County Jail on suspicion of felony hit and run and vehicular manslaughter, according to police.The case began at 3:46 a.m. when officers responded to the 2400 block of Church Lane on a report of a hit-and-run collision involving a vehicle versus a bicyclist, police said. The officers found a 57-year old man with severe injuries lying in the road.The officers...
KTVU FOX 2
21-year-old Antioch man killed at Brentwood 24-Hour Fitness
BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A 21-year-old Antioch man was killed at a 24-Hour Fitness gym on Thursday morning, the coroner said. The Contra Costa County Coroner identified the man as Cesar Arana. Three others were wounded during the 2 a.m. shooting in the parking lot of the fitness center located on...
news24-680.com
“What’d I See?” – Lafayette Car Stop Attracts Attention Thursday
Thursday was another busy day in the 24/680 and several people saw things going on while we were tied up with breaking news elsewhere – writing us Friday to inquire as to what was going on. One of those “What’d I Just See” moments occurred on Pleasant Hill Road...
Richmond police patrol activity report: Aug. 8-11
The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: Aug. 8-11,...
KTVU FOX 2
Catalytic converter theft victims flock to get rebar cages
RICHMOND, Calif. - Chris Lutgen's Nissan Frontier made a horrendous loud noise after thieves stole his catalytic converter. "Certainly lets them know you're coming," Lutgen quipped as a mechanic moved his pickup truck into the garage of MGR Mufflers & Auto Repair on San Pablo Avenue in Richmond. He decided...
KMJ
Woman Identified in Deputy-Involved Shooting after Escaping Cuffs, Inside Patrol Vehicle
FRESNO, CA (KMJ – Fresno Police Department releases information about the Deputy Officer Involved Shooting on Thursday. A woman was injured after police say she opened fire at deputies after she escaped her handcuffs while inside a patrol vehicle in Northwest Fresno. Deputies were caring out an eviction when...
news24-680.com
Charges Brought Against Would-Be Rolex Thieves
Police in Walnut Creek announced the filing of charges against two men who allegedly pistol-whipped and attempted to steal a Rolex watch from a victim at the Ygnacio Plaza center Thursday. The charges were brought against Shaune Rogers, 34, and David Lopez, 33, both from Richmond. The pair remain in...
Vallejo homicide count at 12 for 2022 after early morning shooting
VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — A person was shot and killed early Friday morning in Vallejo, police said. Officers responded at 4:29 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Arkansas Street and discovered an adult suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital […]
Teenagers arrested for burglarizing business, Lodi police say
LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, an employee at a local Lodi business found that his place of employment had been burglarized when he arrived for work in the morning. According to a Facebook post from the Lodi Police Department, the business had been forcibly entered early Wednesday morning and cash along with other items […]
11 arrested after retail thefts in Pittsburg; meth and heroin seized
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A series of retail thefts were reported earlier this week in Pittsburg, police announced in a Facebook post on Thursday. A total of 11 arrests were made for theft-related crimes at Century Plaza Shopping Center located on Century Blvd and N. Park Blvd. The Pittsburg Police Department also recovered a firearm, […]
French bulldog stolen from boy at gunpoint in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 14-year-old boy was walking his French bulldog when men armed with a gun demanded that the boy hand over his pet. “Bella” the Frenchie was still missing on Friday evening following the August 2 dognapping. Bella is a female French bulldog with brindle-colored fur. Karmen Ayala said the frightening incident […]
crimevoice.com
Man and Two Teens Arrested after Robbery Witness Reportedly Shot At
UNION CITY — A man and two juveniles were arrested for allegedly robbing a woman and then shooting at a witness who followed them. The robbery and shooting occurred in Union City and the suspects were apprehended 15 miles away in East Oakland. UCPD officers were dispatched on August...
2 detained after deadly shooting at Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — One was killed and three injured at a shooting early Thursday outside a Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness, police confirmed to KRON4. There is a major law enforcement presence at and outside the gym, located at 5961 Lone Tree Way, and police are telling people to avoid the area. “BPD officers are […]
Fairfield police deploy armored barrier in arrest of man who threatened girlfriend with gun
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Officers arrested a man after receiving a call from a woman saying she had been assaulted at a hotel early Thursday morning, the Fairfield Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Around 5:43 a.m., 28-year-old Juan Mora Cirilo also threatened the woman, who police say is his girlfriend, with a handgun. […]
Woman’s death in Union City ruled a homicide
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A 28-year-old woman was shot to death on Medallion Drive in Union City just after midnight Friday, police said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 12:20 a.m. and found the woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was […]
