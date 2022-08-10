ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Larry Brown Sports

Joey Gallo takes shot at New York City

Joey Gallo’s struggles playing in New York for the Yankees were well-documented, and it seems that he has enjoyed living in Los Angeles much more than New York. The Yankees traded Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to the August 2 deadline for Double-A pitcher Clayton Beeter. Gallo...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Jack Flaherty Is Getting Back To Work

When Jack Flaherty went down in late June with what was described as a “dead arm” the prognosis from the St. Louis Cardinals was that he was going to be out until late August at the earliest. With Steven Matz out for the season, St. Louis was forced...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Tommy Edman hitting sixth for Cardinals on Friday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is starting in Friday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Edman will operate second base after Nolan Gorman was given a breather versus their division competitors. numberFire's models project Edman to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,300.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Matt Carpenter Revealed The Latest On His Injury

Matt Carpenter‘s bounce-back season with the New York Yankees hit a snag on Monday night when he fouled a pitch off of his foot, which caused a fracture. Carpenter is expected to be out 6-8 weeks as he recovers from the injury. After his tenure with the St. Louis...
MLB
numberfire.com

Mike Brosseau out of Milwaukee's Saturday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Mike Brosseau is not starting in Saturday's contest against the St. Louis Cardinals. Brosseau will watch from the bench after Luis Urias was shifted to third base and Kolten Wong was aligned at second. According to Baseball Savant on 77 batted balls this season, Brosseau has...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Brewers vs. Cardinals prediction, odds, pick – 8/12/2022

The Milwaukee Brewers take on the St. Louis Cardinals. Check out our MLB odds series for our Brewers Cardinals prediction and pick. Eric Lauer takes the ball for the Brewers, while Jordan Montgomery goes to the hill for the Cardinals. Eric Lauer has a 3.59 ERA. He stumbled to a 6.83 ERA in June, but […] The post MLB Odds: Brewers vs. Cardinals prediction, odds, pick – 8/12/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Cardinals open 3-game series against the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (60-50, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (61-50, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (8-3, 3.59 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (4-3, 3.53 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -162, Brewers +139; over/under is 8...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Montgomery comes up big again as Cardinals beat Brewers 3-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Montgomery pitched six strong innings for second straight scoreless outing for his new team, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado both homered, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 Friday night. St. Louis, which has won 11 of 14, pushed its lead...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Nolan Gorman out of Cardinals' lineup against Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not starting in Friday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Gorman will watch from the bench after Tommy Edman was named Friday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 138 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 15.2% barrel rate and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

