A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Hall of Famer John Smoltz worked ‘Field of Dreams Game' same day his father died
The annual MLB "Field of Dreams Game" that shares the name with the beloved baseball movie is bound to elicit strong emotions from pockets of viewers around the country. Thursday's edition that saw the Chicago Cubs defeat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 did just that. Fox Sports did well to begin...
Joey Gallo takes shot at New York City
Joey Gallo’s struggles playing in New York for the Yankees were well-documented, and it seems that he has enjoyed living in Los Angeles much more than New York. The Yankees traded Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to the August 2 deadline for Double-A pitcher Clayton Beeter. Gallo...
Yardbarker
Jack Flaherty Is Getting Back To Work
When Jack Flaherty went down in late June with what was described as a “dead arm” the prognosis from the St. Louis Cardinals was that he was going to be out until late August at the earliest. With Steven Matz out for the season, St. Louis was forced...
numberfire.com
Tommy Edman hitting sixth for Cardinals on Friday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is starting in Friday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Edman will operate second base after Nolan Gorman was given a breather versus their division competitors. numberFire's models project Edman to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,300.
BREAKING: MLB All-Star Suspended For Rest Of Season And Part Of Next Year
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended for 80 games.
Yardbarker
Matt Carpenter Revealed The Latest On His Injury
Matt Carpenter‘s bounce-back season with the New York Yankees hit a snag on Monday night when he fouled a pitch off of his foot, which caused a fracture. Carpenter is expected to be out 6-8 weeks as he recovers from the injury. After his tenure with the St. Louis...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Mike Brosseau out of Milwaukee's Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Mike Brosseau is not starting in Saturday's contest against the St. Louis Cardinals. Brosseau will watch from the bench after Luis Urias was shifted to third base and Kolten Wong was aligned at second. According to Baseball Savant on 77 batted balls this season, Brosseau has...
Sports world reacts to Harry Caray hologram at ‘Field of Dreams’ game
FOX had an interesting way to spice up the seventh inning stretch during Thursday’s “Field of Dreams” game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds in Dyersville, Iowa. “Field of Dreams” is a movie that conjures up the memories of past historic baseball figures, most notably Shoeless...
MLB Odds: Brewers vs. Cardinals prediction, odds, pick – 8/12/2022
The Milwaukee Brewers take on the St. Louis Cardinals. Check out our MLB odds series for our Brewers Cardinals prediction and pick. Eric Lauer takes the ball for the Brewers, while Jordan Montgomery goes to the hill for the Cardinals. Eric Lauer has a 3.59 ERA. He stumbled to a 6.83 ERA in June, but […] The post MLB Odds: Brewers vs. Cardinals prediction, odds, pick – 8/12/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
Cardinals open 3-game series against the Brewers
Milwaukee Brewers (60-50, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (61-50, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (8-3, 3.59 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (4-3, 3.53 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -162, Brewers +139; over/under is 8...
FOX Sports
Montgomery comes up big again as Cardinals beat Brewers 3-1
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Montgomery pitched six strong innings for second straight scoreless outing for his new team, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado both homered, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 Friday night. St. Louis, which has won 11 of 14, pushed its lead...
Video: Cardinals prospect hits extremely rare ‘home run cycle’
St. Louis Cardinals infield prospect Chandler Redmond made history on Wednesday with a performance that has yet to be accomplished in the major leagues. While a standard cycle in baseball occurs when a player hits a single, double, triple and home run in the same game, Redmond took that feat to a whole other level.
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman out of Cardinals' lineup against Brewers
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not starting in Friday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Gorman will watch from the bench after Tommy Edman was named Friday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 138 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 15.2% barrel rate and...
Veteran ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
M. A. Voepel will receive a prestigious Basketball Hall of Fame award next month as his authentic self.
Report: Hall of Fame Chiefs QB Len Dawson Enters Hospice Care
The Hall of Fame quarterback is one of the preeminent figures in Chiefs football history.
