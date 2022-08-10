Read full article on original website
ksro.com
Few Sonoma County Residents Eligible for Free Internet Taking Advantage
About 10-percent of Sonoma County households eligible for free high-speed internet service have signed up. The free service is being provided by a federal subsidy called the Affordable Connectivity Program. To be eligible for the program, you must have a household income of $53,000 or less for a family of four ($9,000 for additional family members). Additionally, you can qualify if a member of your household is enrolled in support services for Indigenous communities or in a federal assistance program. The Press Democrat reports that over 71,000 households are eligible in Sonoma County but only about 10-percent take advantage of the program. Neighboring Marin and Napa counties have similarly low enrollment while Mendocino and Lake Counties have signed up 13 and 26-percent of those eligible respectively. For more information and to apply, go to InternetForAllNow.org.
ksro.com
Petaluma Planning Commission Recommends Scott Ranch Housing Plan
After 18 years of disagreements, the Petaluma Planning Commission is recommending the city approve the controversial Scott Ranch housing development. The final environmental impact report for the project was approved this week, and now its future is in the city council’s hands. The nearly 59-acre property in rural west Petaluma was bought by a developer in 2003. It was originally just supposed to serve as a housing development with close to 100 homes. But, in 2018, a group agreed to buy 47-acres of the land to protect open space. That purchase won’t be approved until the city council approves both elements of the project.
ksro.com
Humane Society of Sonoma County Gala Raises Big Bucks
The Humane Society of Sonoma County says a recent gala raised more than $240-thousand for the organization. The Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate in Santa Rosa played host to the group’s annual Wags, Whiskers & Wine gala last week. A cake auction featuring ten cakes from local bakeries helped raised some big bucks. One cake decorated with a fondant puppy face and macaroons fetched $30-thousand. The funds raised will go toward buying food and supplies for the Humane Society’s shelters in Santa Rosa and Healdsburg.
norcalpublicmedia.org
More Sonoma County Nurses grapple with pay issues
America’s healthcare system is stretched thin and that was before the myriad stresses of Covid. Now for some Providence Health nurses, payroll errors are adding to the pile of issues. Missing paid time off, base pay reductions, and unpaid hours are among the payroll issues at six Providence Health...
SFist
Feds Target Marin County ‘Wellness’ Gurus Accused of Fraudulent Business and $2 Million In Unpaid Taxes
The author of Skinny, Tan and Rich: Unveiling the Myth, and her husband, stand accused of dodging a $2 million tax bill, and federal prosecutors allege they set up an LLC scheme to hide their assets. Hey, anyone can fall a little behind on their taxes. But if you published...
mymotherlode.com
Chicken Ranch Tribe Wins Legal Case Against Governor Newsom
Jamestown, CA — An appeals court judge recently sided with Chicken Ranch Rancheria and four other tribes in a lawsuit aimed at Governor Gavin Newsom and the state of California. The Tribes argued that Governor Newsom was negotiating in bad faith on gaming compacts. An initial ruling, a year...
ksro.com
Vaccination Rates for Sonoma County Kindergartners Mostly Unchanged
Immunization rates among kindergartners appear mostly unchanged in Sonoma County. Sonoma County health officials released data showing no significant change in the number of kindergartners with up to date required vaccinations. Those vaccines that are required prior to entering school include DTaP, Polio, Hepatitis B, measles, mumps, and rubella, and chickenpox. The vaccination rate for new kindergartners was at 92.3-percent in 2019, 91.6 in 2020, and 92.6 in 2021. Still several school districts, especially those in West County, are likely below that average. The news comes as about half of kids return to school today, including children attending Santa Rosa City Schools.
marinmagazine.com
Marin’s Cities & Towns: Novato
Fun fact: Novato’s City Hall is located in a former Presbyterian church built in 1896. The northernmost city in Marin County, Novato offers something to appeal to every one of its residents, young and old, from history buffs to tech workers. Novato is home to a diverse group of businesses, including the U.S. headquarters of Birkenstock, the venerable Buck Institute on Aging, pharmaceutical company Ultragenyx and Novato Community Hospital.
ksro.com
Two Sonoma County Wineries Among Best New Wineries of 2022
Two wineries in Sonoma County rank among the nation’s ten best new wineries of 2022. USA Today lists Windsor’s Bricoleur Vineyards ninth best, and Healdsburg’s Orsi Family Vineyards eighth best in its readers’ choice travel awards. Nominees were picked by a panel of USA Today experts. Readers then voted on their favorites for four weeks.
Lake County News
County issues update on water advisory, cyanotoxin testing
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A drinking water advisory remains in effect for households with individual water systems which use private intakes to draw from Clear Lake along the shoreline of the Lower and Oaks arms. County officials said there is no simple remedy if you are getting your water...
Legionnaires' disease outbreak traced to two more Napa County sites
NAPA COUNTY -- An outbreak in Napa County of the bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease has been traced to two more sites, county health officials said Thursday. Legionella is a bacteria that can cause illness when inhaled and can be found in aerosolized water such as from fountains, hot tubs and air conditioning units in large buildings. Thirteen people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires' that they contracted in Napa County and one person has died from it since July 11. Currently, 10 people have recovered from the ailment and two remain in the hospital, the county said. On Aug. 3,...
vallejosun.com
Sixth person who died in Vallejo’s Project RoomKey identified
VALLEJO – A sixth participant who died during Vallejo’s Project RoomKey program, which was designed to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been identified as Pia Sorrell, according to an email obtained by the Vallejo Sun through a public records request. Shayne Kaleo of Shelter...
ksro.com
Golden Gate Meat Company to Close at San Francisco Ferry Building
San Francisco’s Golden Gate Meat Company will soon close its doors at the Ferry Building. Though the owner declined to comment on the closure, employees confirm the last day will be on August 20th. That’s nearly 20 years of business at the waterfront. Golden Gate Meat is best known for its locally raised and grass-fed meats, including their Sonoma County pork and peppered cuts of bacon. No word on whether the Santa Rosa location will be impacted by this closure.
NBC Bay Area
Drought Takes Toll on Northern California Rice Fields
A loping breeze tugged and pulled at the straw colored weeds, the only things in motion in Donald Bransford's drought-stricken fields in Colusa County, which this time of year would normally be carpeted with a verdant green blanket of rice shoots. "I’ve been farming since 1980," Bransford said surveying the...
northbaybiz.com
Sonoma Valley’s 2022 Grape Harvest Begins
Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers Alliance Continues Tradition to Ring in and Celebrate the 198th Harvest. The Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers Alliance (SVVGA), a nonprofit trade association representing more than 100 wineries and 140 grape growers in the Sonoma Valley, is excited to announce the start of the 2022 winegrape harvest in the Sonoma Valley, with multiple grape picks taking place in both the Los Carneros and Sonoma Valley AVAs (American Viticulture Areas). One of the first to begin, early this morning, was Gloria Ferrer Caves & Vineyards.
Update: Crews stop progress of vehicle and vegetation fire in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY -- Crews in the North Bay are responding to a vehicle fire that has spread to vegetation near Kelseyville Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.The Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa Unit tweeted about the fire at 1:45 p.m., saying that crews from Cal Fire and local agencies were at the scene of a vehicle fire on the 4000 block of Pharo Place in Kelseyville. Residents are being asked to avoid the area and to use caution if passing through. There were reports that the so-called Pharo Fire had grown to between one and 1.5 acres, spreading to several vehicles including boats before igniting nearby vegetation. As of about 2:47 p.m., Cal Fire said crews had stopped forward progress of the fire. Firefighters will remain in the area putting out hot spots and stopping flare-ups for the next few hours.
sonomamag.com
Beloved Food Booth Missing from This Year’s Sonoma County Fair
Camouflaged in fake grass and artificial flowers, Art Ibleto’s famous Spaghetti Palace at the Sonoma County Fair sits idle this summer, without marinara-doused polenta or its king. Once the highlight of the county fair and the foundation of “The Pasta King” Ibleto’s food empire, the age-worn booth festooned with...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Team work makes this family’s dream work in the Mendocino wine game
If you go Fathers + Daughters Cellars is based in Boonville and represents three generations of the same family — two fathers and three daughters. Tastings: Make an appointment through Guy Pacurar at dad@fanddcellars.com Where to purchase: https://fanddcellars.vinespring.com/purchase More information: 707-813-1137 or https://www.fanddcellars.com. All commercial wineries must be bonded...
Dog dies in residential fire, 200K in damages
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A residential structure fire in Santa Rosa resulted in the death of one dog early Friday morning, according to Santa Rosa Fire Department. A small, unconscious dog was found after firefighters were able to enter the home. The dog was taken outside and pronounced dead at the scene. KRON On […]
Shaking reported in Bay Area from Sierra Nevada earthquake
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near the California-Nevada border on Monday afternoon, with shaking felt as far west as the Bay Area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
