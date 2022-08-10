Read full article on original website
Why Instagram Is Begging Bobby Flay To Put His Shoes On
Per his website, Bobby Flay entered the professional chef game in 1991 by opening Mesa Grill NYC and in the 31 years he's been an official member of the culinary world he's starred in foodie-loved shows like Grillin & Chillin and published cookbooks, some of which have gone on to win awards. So when Flay offers advice on a mashed potato recipe or any other mouthwatering dish, many food-lovers can't help but take notes.
Beat Bobby Flay Is Celebrating A Major Throwback
For more than two decades now, Bobby Flay has been a food industry icon. His Food Network shows have included "Grillin' and Chillin'," "Hot Off the Grill," "Boy Meets Grill," "Beat Bobby Flay," "Bobby Flay's Barbecue Addiction," and "Brunch @ Bobby's." In addition to hosting his own shows, Flay has also appeared on "Food Network Star" and "Iron Chef Gauntlet."
Why The Bulk Nuts At Whole Foods Might Not Be Worth It
When it comes to buying on a budget, savvy grocery shoppers know that the bulk aisle is the way to go. Goods like dried pasta, oats, grains, legumes, and spices are not only fresher, but their lack of packaging usually makes for cheaper (and more environmentally friendly) options when broken down pound for pound. Whole Foods customers may find this tip particularly useful, as the organic market's packaged products may get you wondering, "How affordable is Whole Foods, really?"
Traditional Shrimp Étouffée Recipe
Getting a flavorful dinner, or any dinner for that matter, on the table at the end of a busy day can feel like a feat, but it doesn't have to be as hard as you think. Recipe developer Erin Johnson brings us this recipe for traditional shrimp étouffée. Étouffée is a Cajun or Creole meal, usually made with crawfish.
Instagram Is Cracking Up At Gordon Ramsay's Uncharted Showdown Guest
In Gordon Ramsay's early days of food television, he stuck to the angry chef persona on shows like "Hell's Kitchen" and "Kitchen Nightmares." Over the years, we have seen a softer side of the chef on shows like "MasterChef Junior," where he is a kind mentor to the kids instead of screaming at them. He has certainly become more of a well-rounded culinary personality, branching out from being a judge on competition shows to having his own travel show, "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted."
Trader Joe's New Lemonade Flavor Is Turning Heads
If there's anything Trader Joe's can promise its customers, it's that they will never get bored of the foods the grocery store chain has to offer. With a constant influx of new releases, limited edition treats, seasonal items, and the chain's wellness-centered products, there is always something to look forward to when you embark on your regular grocery trip, no matter the time of the year.
Brian Baumgartner's Cookbook Is So On-Brand For Office Fans
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. From 2005 to 2013, the American version of "The Office," a show about a paper company's motley Scranton, Pennsylvania staff, graced millions of television screens across the nation. Today, nearly a decade after its finale, the program still ranks among the funniest sitcoms of all time, according to sources such as IMDb and Rolling Stone — and for good reason. If you ask any true fan of the beloved sitcom to recite oddly specific scenes embedded into their memories, they'll likely have more than plenty to share. Some of the show's most iconic moments include Jim and Pam's gas station proposal, Miranda's tube top malfunction, Dwight's fire drill, and Michael's "roast," just to name a few.
Chobani Jumped On The Returning Pumpkin Spiced Bandwagon
With fall only six weeks away, people are beginning to transition away from hosting backyard barbecues and donning white pants. As Americans begin to look forward to this festive time of year, it's hard not to think about one of the biggest stars of spooky season: pumpkin spice. Even though we are still in the midst of the dog days of summer, brands across the country have already begun announcing their fall menu updates, and unsurprisingly, many of them feature this fall-favorite flavor. Pumpkin spice season is returning to Krispy Kreme early this year, while Dunkin's fall lineup also includes a new pumpkin treat.
What Happened To Ka-Pop! After Shark Tank?
All packaged snack foods are filled with artificial flavors, high fructose corn syrup, and sodium. Right? Not so, according to Dustin Finkel. The founder of Ka-Pop!, as featured on "Shark Tank," is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist who loves to snack but found other "healthy" snacks on the market to be bland, so he decided to take matters into his own hands.
Ritz Crackers Just Brought Back A Long-Awaited Summer Snack
It's hard to believe that the humble cracker we love today — for its versatility with a range of dips, cheeses, and hors d'oeuvre — may have originated as a staple food for sailors in the 1700s, according to Today I found Out. Crackers have come a long way since that time and some brands have lasted the test of time such as Ritz Crackers.
Guy Fieri's Heartfelt Tribute To His Late Friend
One of the last people you would expect to see on "Shark Week" would probably be the Mayor of Flavortown, Guy Fieri. In 2018, the spiky-haired star shocked the world when he dove with sharks in the Bahamas with his son Hunter for a "Shark Week" special aptly named "Guy Fieri's Feeding Frenzy" (via Eater). Fieri is usually the one having a seafood feast, so this was a bit of a role switch when the celebrity chef watched sharks have a feeding frenzy feet away from him. Since this is not a typical day at the office for the "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives" host, he had plenty of professional help to make sure he and his son were safe in the water. They had several dive instructors with them as well as paramedic and dive safety consultant Mike Hudson at the surface (via EMS World).
Instagram Can't Get Enough Of Ree Drummond's Pancake ASMR
The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond is normally something of a chatterbox, which is par for the course for most television personalities. She's also used to narrating her culinary creations step-by-step on her hit show "The Pioneer Woman," whether she's whipping up a batch of funeral potatoes, Hawaiian chicken skewers, or one of her beloved Southern-style creations.
Why You Should Add Dried Flowers To Your Tea
Drinking a piping hot cup of tea in the morning, right before bed, or curled up with a good book on a chilly day can be one of life's small and simple luxuries. Most tea-lovers have perfected their brewing methods to get the most flavor from their favorite types of tea. However, if you aren't much of a tea drinker, there are various tasty additions like honey or vanilla extract you can mix into your tea to improve the taste. Infusing your brew with dried flowers such as dandelion root and hibiscus is another refreshing way to add a burst of floral flavor to your tea while experiencing its numerous health benefits. Plus, it will make you feel downright fancy.
Why Subway Is Selling A Stephen Curry Jersey Stained With Meatballs
Elite athletes like Stephen Curry have to be very particular about their diets, but when your wife is a celebrity chef, it can be tough to stick to a diet as strict as Tom Brady's, for example (via Insider). While Brady has sworn off pasta for years now, Ayesha Curry told Page Six in 2017 that the Warriors star ate pasta before every game. "I've made it for eight years and we've been going strong," Curry told Page Six. "I sneak eggplant, spinach and all sorts of goodies into the sauce. I make it before every single game."
NBA・
Gwyneth Paltrow's New Pizza Venture Has A Nod To Marvel On The Menu
Gwyneth Paltrow is no stranger to good eats. The Academy Award-winning actor penned an essay in 2011 for Self, revealing that her enjoyment of food and cooking was a gift from her father, director/producer Bruce Paltrow. Paltrow wrote, "I have always loved food—being around it, preparing it and, of course, eating it. This adoration was instilled in me by my incredible father, a supreme gourmand who had a deep love of great food and wine." She went on to explain that it is when she is in the kitchen that she feels closest to him. Paltrow took that love and founded the popular wellness and lifestyle site Goop in 2008. Over the years, she has had the opportunity to make ricotta with Ina Garten (via Boston.com) and shared many a recipe with her fans and followers, including her go-to cocktail inspired by her grandfather, a whiskey drink she dubbed Buster Paltrow.
Jamba Is Unleashing Fall Early With A Pumpkin Smoothie
When it comes to releasing seasonal flavors, Jamba Juice is one of the companies that has the smoothie section of specialty tastes covered. This year the popular brand launched an electric blueberry and lemonade-infused smoothie in honor of spring. And, in the depths of a hot summer Jamba brought its fans some cool relief with its newest watermelon-inspired drink, Plant-Based Watermelon Breeze (per Instagram).
Sweet And Tart Cranberry Sauce Recipe
If you do a word association test with just about anyone who grew up in the U.S. and you say "cranberry sauce," you're probably going to get a lot of answers referencing Thanksgiving. Cranberry sauce, for as long as any of us can remember, has had one real starring role in the pantheon of holiday foods: playing sidekick to roast turkey. While fans of the stuff can easily obtain their cranberry sauce from a can, you may prefer to make it from scratch, as in this recipe that developer Catherine Brookes calls a "perfect balance of sweet and sour."
Classic Mimosa Recipe
Are you team mimosa or team Bloody Mary? While both brunch cocktails are delightful, there is nothing quite as festive and celebratory as a mimosa. Not to mention, mimosas are incredibly easy to make, requiring only two ingredients. Registered dietitian and recipe developer Jaime Shelbert brings us this recipe for a classic mimosa. "Mimosas are the quintessential brunch drink but they also make for a festive party drink for baby and wedding showers," Shelbert says of the classic cocktail.
How Eric Ripert Is Responsible For Anthony Bourdain Meeting His Wife
By now, just about everyone knows that the late Anthony Bourdain and the award-winning, French-born chef Eric Ripert were friends for 20 years – make that "great friends." They had a friendship, in Ripert's words, "on television and off television” (per "CBS This Morning" on YouTube) that some might call a bromance.
The Sweet Story Behind Top Chef Winner Buddha Lo's 'Marry Me' Pasta
"Top Chef" Season 19 winner Buddha Lo was a clear frontrunner throughout the whole competition because of his technique and understanding of flavor (via Distractify). He has also been a fan of the show since he was a teenager and binge-watched eight seasons during quarantine, taking notes along the way to inform his strategy (per Food & Wine). In the end, his preparation, technique, and inspiration from his family created the perfect storm to lead him to victory. Family played an especially important role for Lo, whose father passed away right before he found out he was on the show (via E! News).
