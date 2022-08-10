Read full article on original website
Remembering Nebraska football’s 70-31 Big Ten title game loss from 2012
Based on the state of the program, 10 years probably feels like a long time ago for many Nebraska football fans. The 2012 football season marks the most recent occasion in which the Huskers reached double-digit wins in a season and the last time that they reached a conference title game.
Nebraska football got at least one AP Top 25 vote heading into 2022
The Nebraska football team is coming off a 3-9 campaign. It was the fifth straight losing season for the Huskers in what has been a run that hasn’t been seen in Lincoln for decades. When trying to figure out what to expect this season, most people are talking about...
Scott Frost provides promising update on performance of Nebraska's special teams
Scott Frost confirmed the progress of Nebraska’s punting and kicking games is heading in a positive direction. Nebraska went into the off-season needing to replace several starters on offense, defense, and special teams, that includes the kicker and punter. Nebraska used this off-season to find their full-time starters at...
Nebraska Football: Huskers offer JUCO defensive lineman
While the Nebraska football team is deeply engaged in getting ready for the 2022 season, it’s coaches are also still busy looking to add plenty of talent to the defensive side of the ball. On Thursday afternoon, those efforts included an official offer being issued to Iowa Western C.C. defensive lineman Quientrail Jamison-Travis.
Purdy pushes for Nebraska's #1 QB job
Nebraska Wesleyan holds its first practice of the 2022 season, which is a milestone for head coach Brian Keller. Buettenback looks ahead to final season of football. New Lincoln Northeast head coach Javonta Boyd leads the Rockets through a preseason practice. Malcolm wins Legion Seniors State Championship. Updated: Aug. 3,...
Neville alum, Ajay Allen, impresses in Nebraska football’s camp, “… That guy is going to be special player … “
Anytime we get a chance to shine a light on any and all athletes from our area, at the next level, we’ll do it. We’ve been checking in on several football stars from the 2021 Louisiana prep football season, in their respective college camps. Neville alum, Ajay Allen is turning heads so far at Nebraska’s […]
Watch: Lincoln running back Roderick Robinson previews senior season, updates UCLA commitment
EL CAJON, Calif. -- The high school football regular season is one week away in the San Diego Section. On Thursday night, Lincoln High running back Roderick Robinson and several teammates and coaches from Lincoln were at Granite Hills High School checking out the four-team scrimmage between Mission ...
BREAKING: Exclusive: Alex Jones in Omaha
Some students in Omaha can get a taste of college while they're still in high school. Construction preventing Field of Dreams MLB game next year. MLB returns to Iowa Thursday for the highly anticipated Field of Dreams game. Burke junior competes at national track meet. Updated: 11 hours ago. Omaha...
With help from UNK history professor, actor Bradley Whitford uncovers Nebraska connection
KEARNEY, Neb. -- Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor...
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Nebraska welcomes Maryland governor amid 2024 speculation
OMAHA, Neb. — Before a trip to the politically pivotal Iowa State Fair, Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) made a stop in Omaha to talk about being a Republican governor in a deep blue state. "I had the chance to meet with police and firefighters today," Hogan said. "We had...
Radio auction back in action on southeast Nebraska radio
FAIRBURY - A radio tradition of over 30 years is back and in action on Ol Red 99.5 and KWBE. Radio auction is back. “It’s an auction on the radio,” Trevor Steinmeyer said. Trevor Steinmeyer is the morning show host at Ol’ Red 99.5 in Fairbury, and talked...
Vandals target Louisville State Recreation Area floating playground
LOUISVILLE, Neb. — Vandals have derailed some families' summer fun plans at the Louisville State Recreation Area. They say their floating playground is closed until further notice due to the damage. The playground is made up of 70 separate pieces. Nebraska Game and Parks says eight of these pieces...
Metro Community College offers free tuition for Nebraska high school students
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Community college just became even more affordable. Now, at Metropolitan Community College, it’s free. But only for current Nebraska high school students. That means nearly 100,000 kids in Nebraska are eligible for free college credits at MCC. The no-cost tuition is effective now, and high...
Omaha hosts Air Force celebration of 60 years with the 'doomsday' plane
Federal and U.S. Leaders gather in Omaha Saturday to celebrate 60 years of the "Nightwatch" program. The National Airborne Operations Center is the team that supports the E-4B also known as the "doomsday" plane. The Air Force currently maintains four of the planes which are all assigned to Offutt Air...
Nebraska Supreme Court dismisses appeal by Creighton students
Omaha police are investigating the city's latest homicide. Quick work by some observant federal agents helped Omaha police capture a suspect. 6 On Your Side: Flat fee CWS parking meters bring in $76,000. Updated: 6 hours ago. First reported right before the College World Series of a huge increase in...
Warhorse officials hope to set up Lincoln casino in mid-September, delays in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Slot machines in Lincoln could start spinning in about a month. Warhorse Casino officials are hoping to set up around 400 slot machines around mid-September for a temporary setup while construction continues. But things won’t happen as fast. Casino gambling in Omaha will have to wait...
Cleanup underway after oil covers west Omaha lake and waterfowl
OMAHA — Nebraska Wildlife Rehab staff and volunteers now know exactly what it means to go on a wild goose chase. They have been trying to corral several ducks and geese covered in oil after a crash near 171st Street and West Center Road last week caused mineral oil to flow into nearby Lakeside Lake.
