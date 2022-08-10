ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Scott Frost provides promising update on performance of Nebraska's special teams

Scott Frost confirmed the progress of Nebraska’s punting and kicking games is heading in a positive direction. Nebraska went into the off-season needing to replace several starters on offense, defense, and special teams, that includes the kicker and punter. Nebraska used this off-season to find their full-time starters at...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Huskers offer JUCO defensive lineman

While the Nebraska football team is deeply engaged in getting ready for the 2022 season, it’s coaches are also still busy looking to add plenty of talent to the defensive side of the ball. On Thursday afternoon, those efforts included an official offer being issued to Iowa Western C.C. defensive lineman Quientrail Jamison-Travis.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Purdy pushes for Nebraska's #1 QB job

Nebraska Wesleyan holds its first practice of the 2022 season, which is a milestone for head coach Brian Keller. Buettenback looks ahead to final season of football. New Lincoln Northeast head coach Javonta Boyd leads the Rockets through a preseason practice. Malcolm wins Legion Seniors State Championship. Updated: Aug. 3,...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Exclusive: Alex Jones in Omaha

Some students in Omaha can get a taste of college while they're still in high school. Construction preventing Field of Dreams MLB game next year. MLB returns to Iowa Thursday for the highly anticipated Field of Dreams game. Burke junior competes at national track meet. Updated: 11 hours ago. Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City

LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com

Nebraska welcomes Maryland governor amid 2024 speculation

OMAHA, Neb. — Before a trip to the politically pivotal Iowa State Fair, Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) made a stop in Omaha to talk about being a Republican governor in a deep blue state. "I had the chance to meet with police and firefighters today," Hogan said. "We had...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Radio auction back in action on southeast Nebraska radio

FAIRBURY - A radio tradition of over 30 years is back and in action on Ol Red 99.5 and KWBE. Radio auction is back. “It’s an auction on the radio,” Trevor Steinmeyer said. Trevor Steinmeyer is the morning show host at Ol’ Red 99.5 in Fairbury, and talked...
FAIRBURY, NE
KETV.com

Vandals target Louisville State Recreation Area floating playground

LOUISVILLE, Neb. — Vandals have derailed some families' summer fun plans at the Louisville State Recreation Area. They say their floating playground is closed until further notice due to the damage. The playground is made up of 70 separate pieces. Nebraska Game and Parks says eight of these pieces...
LOUISVILLE, NE
KETV.com

Omaha hosts Air Force celebration of 60 years with the 'doomsday' plane

Federal and U.S. Leaders gather in Omaha Saturday to celebrate 60 years of the "Nightwatch" program. The National Airborne Operations Center is the team that supports the E-4B also known as the "doomsday" plane. The Air Force currently maintains four of the planes which are all assigned to Offutt Air...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska Supreme Court dismisses appeal by Creighton students

Omaha police are investigating the city's latest homicide. Quick work by some observant federal agents helped Omaha police capture a suspect. 6 On Your Side: Flat fee CWS parking meters bring in $76,000. Updated: 6 hours ago. First reported right before the College World Series of a huge increase in...
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Cleanup underway after oil covers west Omaha lake and waterfowl

OMAHA — Nebraska Wildlife Rehab staff and volunteers now know exactly what it means to go on a wild goose chase. They have been trying to corral several ducks and geese covered in oil after a crash near 171st Street and West Center Road last week caused mineral oil to flow into nearby Lakeside Lake.
FanSided

FanSided

