eaglecountryonline.com
Dearborn County Democrats Chairman Selected for Emerging Leaders Project
Dylan Liddle is one of 28 Hoosiers selected to participate. Dylan Liddle. File photo. (Dearborn County, Ind.) – The Chairman of Dearborn County Democrats has been selected by the Emerging Leaders Project to be involved in the 2022-23 trainings. Dylan Liddle was selected to be one of 28 participants...
eaglecountryonline.com
FSSA Pilot Program Provides Support to Mental Health, Substance Use Inmates
INDIANAPOLIS – A local county jail has been selected to participate in a pilot program designed to help individuals with mental health and substance use disorders. The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction today announced the launch of a pilot program to engage incarcerated individuals with mental health and substance use disorders with certified peer professionals and wraparound services.
eaglecountryonline.com
811 Day Reminds Hoosiers to Call Before Digging
INDIANAPOLIS - Aug. 11 is just one day a year, but Indiana Electric Cooperatives hopes the 8/11 date on the calendar will serve as a natural reminder for residents to call 811 any day of the year before a digging project. Every six minutes, an underground utility line is damaged...
eaglecountryonline.com
Gov. Beshear Announces Manufacturing Expansion in Boone Co.
The expansion will create 14 new jobs. (Hebron, Ky.) – A manufacturing business in northern Kentucky is expanding. Governor Andy Beshear announced this week that Skilcraft LLC plans to invest $8.4 million to expand their operation in Hebron. The $8.4 million project will see Skilcraft’s current operation expand by...
eaglecountryonline.com
Additional Funding Requested for Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project
The additional funding will support bridge and roadway improvements spanning eight miles near the bridge. (Frankfort, Ky.) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine have submitted a second federal funding request for the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project. The additional funding request will support bridge and...
eaglecountryonline.com
EIAC Jamboree Returns with Four-Team Scrimmages at EC, L'Burg
Both Jamborees will take place tonight at 7:00. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference Jamboree is back. With one week to go until the regular season starts, all eight EIAC football schools will get a final tune-up with scrimmages against conference rivals. The Jamboree will be split between...
eaglecountryonline.com
City of Lawrenceburg Announces Street Closures for Fire Truck Pull
The Fire Truck Pull to benefit Special Olympics Indiana takes place Saturday at Civic Park. The Lawrenceburg Tigers at the 2021 Fire Truck Pull. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – Street closures will be in place Saturday in downtown Lawrenceburg for the Special Olympics Indiana Fire...
eaglecountryonline.com
Local Sports Report - August 11, 2022
Southwestern Hanover and Jac-Cen-Del did not have enough players to post a team score. *The South Ripley girls golf team completed their first match of the season after not having a team for the past five years.
eaglecountryonline.com
Center Street to Close Due to Water Line Repair
The closure goes into effect Friday afternoon. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Due to a water line repair, Center Street will close this afternoon in downtown Lawrenceburg. Center Street will be closed between Walnut and Short streets starting at noon until Sunday, August 14 at 8:00 a.m. The Lawrenceburg Municipal Utilities drive...
eaglecountryonline.com
Franklin Co. Sheriff's Department Investigating Fraudulent Check & Money Order Scam
Several incidents have been reported, including the sale of vehicles. (Brookville, Ind.) - Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies would like to warn citizens of possible fraudulent transactions taking place through online sales of merchandise. Deputies are investigating several incidents of items, including vehicles, being purchased with the use of fraudulent...
eaglecountryonline.com
Multiple Agencies Respond to House Fire Near Osgood
The fire started just before midnight Thursday. Photo by Napoleon Volunteer Fire Department. (Osgood, Ind.) – Multiple agencies responded to a house fire near Osgood late Thursday night. Napoleon Volunteer Fire Department were called just before midnight to assist Osgood Firefighters at a home on County Road 500N. Upon...
