ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
eaglecountryonline.com

FSSA Pilot Program Provides Support to Mental Health, Substance Use Inmates

INDIANAPOLIS – A local county jail has been selected to participate in a pilot program designed to help individuals with mental health and substance use disorders. The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction today announced the launch of a pilot program to engage incarcerated individuals with mental health and substance use disorders with certified peer professionals and wraparound services.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

811 Day Reminds Hoosiers to Call Before Digging

INDIANAPOLIS - Aug. 11 is just one day a year, but Indiana Electric Cooperatives hopes the 8/11 date on the calendar will serve as a natural reminder for residents to call 811 any day of the year before a digging project. Every six minutes, an underground utility line is damaged...
INDIANA STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

Gov. Beshear Announces Manufacturing Expansion in Boone Co.

The expansion will create 14 new jobs. (Hebron, Ky.) – A manufacturing business in northern Kentucky is expanding. Governor Andy Beshear announced this week that Skilcraft LLC plans to invest $8.4 million to expand their operation in Hebron. The $8.4 million project will see Skilcraft’s current operation expand by...
HEBRON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Batesville, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
City
Batesville, IN
Batesville, IN
Education
eaglecountryonline.com

Additional Funding Requested for Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project

The additional funding will support bridge and roadway improvements spanning eight miles near the bridge. (Frankfort, Ky.) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine have submitted a second federal funding request for the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project. The additional funding request will support bridge and...
OHIO STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

EIAC Jamboree Returns with Four-Team Scrimmages at EC, L'Burg

Both Jamborees will take place tonight at 7:00. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference Jamboree is back. With one week to go until the regular season starts, all eight EIAC football schools will get a final tune-up with scrimmages against conference rivals. The Jamboree will be split between...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

City of Lawrenceburg Announces Street Closures for Fire Truck Pull

The Fire Truck Pull to benefit Special Olympics Indiana takes place Saturday at Civic Park. The Lawrenceburg Tigers at the 2021 Fire Truck Pull. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – Street closures will be in place Saturday in downtown Lawrenceburg for the Special Olympics Indiana Fire...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Local Sports Report - August 11, 2022

Southwestern Hanover and Jac-Cen-Del did not have enough players to post a team score. *The South Ripley girls golf team completed their first match of the season after not having a team for the past five years.
VERSAILLES, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Third Grade#K12#Idoe#Data#Hispanic#English
eaglecountryonline.com

Center Street to Close Due to Water Line Repair

The closure goes into effect Friday afternoon. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Due to a water line repair, Center Street will close this afternoon in downtown Lawrenceburg. Center Street will be closed between Walnut and Short streets starting at noon until Sunday, August 14 at 8:00 a.m. The Lawrenceburg Municipal Utilities drive...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Franklin Co. Sheriff's Department Investigating Fraudulent Check & Money Order Scam

Several incidents have been reported, including the sale of vehicles. (Brookville, Ind.) - Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies would like to warn citizens of possible fraudulent transactions taking place through online sales of merchandise. Deputies are investigating several incidents of items, including vehicles, being purchased with the use of fraudulent...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Multiple Agencies Respond to House Fire Near Osgood

The fire started just before midnight Thursday. Photo by Napoleon Volunteer Fire Department. (Osgood, Ind.) – Multiple agencies responded to a house fire near Osgood late Thursday night. Napoleon Volunteer Fire Department were called just before midnight to assist Osgood Firefighters at a home on County Road 500N. Upon...
OSGOOD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy