Chicago, IL

NBC Sports Chicago

Eddie Olczyk added to Seattle Kraken broadcast team

The Seattle Kraken officially introduced Eddie Olczyk as the new color commentator for the Kraken's broadcast. "The Kraken have made an immediate impact since entering the league and I'm very excited to be joining the organization and getting to know their amazing fans," Olczyk said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to bringing my experience, passion and love for the game of hockey to Seattle and to the ROOT SPORTS broadcasts."
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Meet the New Blackhawks: Petr Mrázek

Entering the offseason, the Chicago Blackhawks weren’t in a position to win, but they had to address their goaltending after both Kevin Lankinen and Collin Delia hit the open market. They filled that void on July 7, by acquiring Petr Mrázek from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Mrázek, 30,...
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Hockey Rumors

San Jose Sharks announce coaching staff for 2022-23 season

The San Jose Sharks announced their full coaching staff for the 2022-23 season, via a team release. In addition to the previously announced or reported hirings of David Quinn as head coach and Ryan Warsofsky as an assistant coach, the Sharks hired Scott Gordon as an assistant coach, Thomas Speer as their NHL goaltending coach and Nick Gialdini as video coach.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Sports

Hershey Bears hire Todd Nelson as head coach

The Hershey Bears and Washington Capitals announced Thursday that the Bears have hired Todd Nelson to be the franchise’s 28th head coach. He will replace Scott Allen, who was hired by the Capitals as an assistant coach earlier this summer. "I am extremely excited about working with the Hershey...
HERSHEY, PA
Yardbarker

Blackhawks’ Prospect Landon Slaggert Turns in Huge Game at World Juniors

Chicago Blackhawks’ prospect Landon Slaggert was all over the ice and the score sheet Thursday in Team USA’s 7-1 win over Switzerland at World Juniors. The 2020 third-round draft pick recorded two points (one goal, one asist) and opened up several looks for his teammates in the Americans’ second win at the rescheduled tournament. It was also Slaggert’s second two-point effort in as many games.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBA, NBPA to retire Bill Russell's No. 6 across league

The National Basketball Association and National Basketball Players Association will honor the late Bill Russell by permanently retiring his No. 6 across the league, making the Hall of Famer and civil rights activist to be the first player so honored. Russell, an 11-time NBA champion and first Black head coach...
NBA
NHL

Red Wings Reset: 2022-23 defensemen breakdown

After welcoming new head coach Derek Lalonde and his coaching staff, adding foundational pieces through the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and making a flurry of free-agency signings, all the changes that Detroit Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman executed over the past five months will be on display when the team hits the ice for the first time for Training Camp next month.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS FANS SEEM TO BE TAKING THE TANK WELL

The Chicago Blackhawks are undergoing one of the most obvious tank jobs in recent memory. Only the Pittsburgh Penguins' legendary tank of '04 really comes close. They have stripped their team down to its skeleton, and they hired a first time NHL coach to lead their group through its transition. And with Connor Bedard, projected #1 overall pick in next summer's entry draft, lighting up the World Juniors right now, fans of the club don't seem to mind it one bit:
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

Windsor Spitfires Announce 2022-23 Training Camp Schedule

The countdown to Fall is underway as one of the shortest summers in Windsor Spitfires’ history is about to come to an end. On Wednesday afternoon, the club announced their 2022-23 Training Camp schedule and it’s a bit different than last season. In most seasons, the Spitfires would...
HOCKEY
NBC Sports Chicago

2022 NFL preseason: 10 breakout stars to watch out for

NFL training camp is the perfect time for players to make an early impression with their head coach. That goes for rookies getting their first taste of the pros, emerging players looking to climb the depth chart and players coming off disappointing or injury-riddled seasons. And, of course, for fringe players hoping to secure the 53rd and final roster spot.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks sign back Caleb Jones and Philipp Kurashev

The Blackhawks announced Caleb Jones and Philipp Kurashev will re-sign with the team. Jones, 25, played his first season with the Hawks last season after spending the first three of his career with the Edmonton Oilers. He scored 21 points (6 goals, 15 assists) in 67 games played, averaging just under 13 minutes on the ice per game.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox look for better times back home vs. Tigers

Chicago White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech sputtered in his most recent outing while pitching in his native Texas. Now back in his home ballpark, Kopech hopes to help the inconsistent White Sox finally find their footing Friday as the team opens a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers to kick off a seven-game homestand.
CHICAGO, IL
