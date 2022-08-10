ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas County, GA

WCTV

5 vehicles, including 2 semis crash in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a five-vehicle crash that left a 21-year-old Holiday man seriously injured. According to FHP, the crash happened Wednesday morning around 12:30 a.m. on I-75 at the 468-mile marker. A 21-year-old man was driving his Volvo north when for an...
HAMILTON COUNTY, FL
wfxl.com

Victim identified in West Residence Avenue homicide

The Albany Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 400 block of W. Residence Avenue Saturday morning. Around 8 a.m., police arrived and found 45-year-old Shannon Hammock deceased. Hammock will be sent to the crime lab where an autopsy would be conducted as part of the investigation. Anyone with...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

South Ga. lightning strike fires spark concerns about safety

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgians is seeing more lightning strike incidents as the weather recently has involved a lot of thunderstorms. The most recent incident reported was a lightning bolt that struck a home in Albany which caused the home to catch fire. Albany Fire responded to the house...
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

New York murder suspect arrested in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to a murder that happened in New York City. On Thursday, law enforcement learned that a murder suspect wanted in New York City might be in Madison County, on Oak Hill Road, according to deputies.
MADISON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

One killed, another seriously injured in Gadsden Co. crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 32-year-old Quincy man was killed and a woman was sent to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash on U.S. 90 in Gadsden County Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP Troopers responded to the scene just south of Holly Circle around 4...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Update: Victim identified in APD homicide investigation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is currently investigating a homicide that happened Saturday morning. Police responded to the 400 block of West Residence Avenue around 8 a.m. Shannon Hammock, 45, was found and pronounced dead at the scene. Her body will be sent to the crime...
WALB 10

Phoebe COVID patient released after 206 days in hospital

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -On Thursday, a man who has been fighting COVID-19 for over 200 days at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital was released back home to his family. Jorge Torres was hospitalized with COVID in January, not long before his 36th birthday. He had no history of medical problems, but he suffered critical illness from COVID.
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

GSP & ADDU’s weed bust

ALBANY, GA- The Albany Dougherty Drug Unit assisted a Georgia State Patrol Trooper at the intersection of Schley Avenue and Wilmar Lane Monday, in reference to a foot pursuit and possible drugs being located. When investigators arrived on scene, contact was made with the trooper. He stated that he attempted...
wfxl.com

Albany fraudulent check investigation

Authorities in Albany are investigating a fraud case involving the circulation of company checks. On August 10, an officer with the Albany Police Department was dispatched to Jaxx Beer and Wine on S Slappey Blvd in reference to fraud. At the scene, a store employee told authorities that the black...
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

Direct Auto Exchange hosts a free gas giveaway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - While gas prices have recently dropped, the average cost for fuel locally is still about $3.75 per gallon. So when Tallahassee Direct Auto Exchange gave Gadsden County and surrounding residents a chance to get free gas Wednesday, hundreds got into line to take advantage of the deal.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
southgatv.com

Worth man arrested for Tift murder

TIFTON, GA – Thursday, The Worth County Sheriff’s Office arrested Demarcus Laquan Brown (22) of Sylvester, Georgia on warrants issued by Tifton Police Detectives for the shooting death of Hannah Beth Patterson (21) of Ty Ty, Georgia. This incident stemmed from an estranged relationship between Brown and Patterson...
valdostatoday.com

Five finalists selected for Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest

HAHIRA – The Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest finalists are from Lake Park, Valdosta, Adel, Tallahassee, and Gainesville. Hahira, Georgia, August 11, 2022: Five finalists have been selected to play at the Finals of the Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest, coming from Tallahassee and Gainesville, Florida, and Lake Park, Valdosta, and Adel, Georgia.
VALDOSTA, GA

