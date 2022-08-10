Read full article on original website
Related
Maintenance to I-75 south in Lowndes County set for August 15
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Friday that repairs to Interstate 75 south in Lowndes County will begin Monday, Aug. 15.
Accidents in Gadsden, Leon counties close lanes
First responders attended to accidents in Gadsden and Leon counties Saturday afternoon.
wfxl.com
E. Broad Avenue sidewalk construction extends into school year due to weather delays
Due to weather delays SPLOST VII sidewalk construction on E. Broad Avenue will continue into the beginning of the school year. Crews have been working their way from School Street to East Road, blocking a portion of E. Broad Avenue from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. during the week, says the City of Albany.
WCTV
5 vehicles, including 2 semis crash in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a five-vehicle crash that left a 21-year-old Holiday man seriously injured. According to FHP, the crash happened Wednesday morning around 12:30 a.m. on I-75 at the 468-mile marker. A 21-year-old man was driving his Volvo north when for an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxl.com
Victim identified in West Residence Avenue homicide
The Albany Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 400 block of W. Residence Avenue Saturday morning. Around 8 a.m., police arrived and found 45-year-old Shannon Hammock deceased. Hammock will be sent to the crime lab where an autopsy would be conducted as part of the investigation. Anyone with...
WALB 10
South Ga. lightning strike fires spark concerns about safety
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgians is seeing more lightning strike incidents as the weather recently has involved a lot of thunderstorms. The most recent incident reported was a lightning bolt that struck a home in Albany which caused the home to catch fire. Albany Fire responded to the house...
Man injured in multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 75 in Hamilton County
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle accident on Interstate 75 in Hamilton County Wednesday morning.
Grady County Schools experiencing bus driver shortage
School is back in session but the battle for more bus drivers has just begun. With over 4,400 students in Grady County’s school district 50% of them rely on school bus transportation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxl.com
Estimated 15,570 gallons of sewage discharged after overflow at Lift Station 4
On yesterday evening, from 5:32 p.m. through 8:37 p.m., the City of Albany experienced a sanitary sewer overflow. According to the city, the overflow was upstream of Lift Station 4 into the stormwater detention pond at Elm Street and Gordon Avenue due to power loss at the station. An estimated...
WCTV
New York murder suspect arrested in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to a murder that happened in New York City. On Thursday, law enforcement learned that a murder suspect wanted in New York City might be in Madison County, on Oak Hill Road, according to deputies.
WCTV
One killed, another seriously injured in Gadsden Co. crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 32-year-old Quincy man was killed and a woman was sent to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash on U.S. 90 in Gadsden County Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP Troopers responded to the scene just south of Holly Circle around 4...
WALB 10
Update: Victim identified in APD homicide investigation
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is currently investigating a homicide that happened Saturday morning. Police responded to the 400 block of West Residence Avenue around 8 a.m. Shannon Hammock, 45, was found and pronounced dead at the scene. Her body will be sent to the crime...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Historical buildings bringing new life to downtown Valdosta
Two projects are forging ahead to preserve history while making way for a prosperous future in downtown Valdosta.
WALB 10
Phoebe COVID patient released after 206 days in hospital
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -On Thursday, a man who has been fighting COVID-19 for over 200 days at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital was released back home to his family. Jorge Torres was hospitalized with COVID in January, not long before his 36th birthday. He had no history of medical problems, but he suffered critical illness from COVID.
wfxl.com
Execution of search warrant leads to seizure of Crack Cocaine, Marijuana, Ecstasy pills
A 41-year-old was arrested on August 8 following the execution of a search warrant. On Monday, the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit executed a search warrant in the 1700 Block of West Oakridge Drive. According to a media release from APD, the search warrant was based on surveillance and information obtained...
southgatv.com
GSP & ADDU’s weed bust
ALBANY, GA- The Albany Dougherty Drug Unit assisted a Georgia State Patrol Trooper at the intersection of Schley Avenue and Wilmar Lane Monday, in reference to a foot pursuit and possible drugs being located. When investigators arrived on scene, contact was made with the trooper. He stated that he attempted...
wfxl.com
Albany fraudulent check investigation
Authorities in Albany are investigating a fraud case involving the circulation of company checks. On August 10, an officer with the Albany Police Department was dispatched to Jaxx Beer and Wine on S Slappey Blvd in reference to fraud. At the scene, a store employee told authorities that the black...
WCTV
Direct Auto Exchange hosts a free gas giveaway
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - While gas prices have recently dropped, the average cost for fuel locally is still about $3.75 per gallon. So when Tallahassee Direct Auto Exchange gave Gadsden County and surrounding residents a chance to get free gas Wednesday, hundreds got into line to take advantage of the deal.
southgatv.com
Worth man arrested for Tift murder
TIFTON, GA – Thursday, The Worth County Sheriff’s Office arrested Demarcus Laquan Brown (22) of Sylvester, Georgia on warrants issued by Tifton Police Detectives for the shooting death of Hannah Beth Patterson (21) of Ty Ty, Georgia. This incident stemmed from an estranged relationship between Brown and Patterson...
valdostatoday.com
Five finalists selected for Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest
HAHIRA – The Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest finalists are from Lake Park, Valdosta, Adel, Tallahassee, and Gainesville. Hahira, Georgia, August 11, 2022: Five finalists have been selected to play at the Finals of the Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest, coming from Tallahassee and Gainesville, Florida, and Lake Park, Valdosta, and Adel, Georgia.
Comments / 0