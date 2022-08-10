ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Helen Jan
3d ago

The LIV golfers can do whatever they want but just don't expect the PGA to take them back! They make their choices so live with it and don't come back.

Reply(6)
29
MIL/LE ret.
3d ago

I don't think you understand the problem between both tours... example: if you're a full-time sales employee at IBM, you can't be also a full-time employee for Microsoft... common sense...

Reply(4)
16
Leave it to Beaver
3d ago

It's like, you are in the boy Scout, right, and then you want to join the girl scout, ok, but don't try to be both or come back. Got it?

Reply
10
Golf Digest

Cameron Smith reportedly is heading to LIV Golf. Here's why the PGA Tour isn't suspending him for the FedEx Cup

Cameron Smith, the No. 2 player in the world after his victory at last month’s Open Championship, reportedly is set to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. If it happens, it arguably would be the tour’s biggest loss to the Saudi-backed circuit in the burgeoning war for professional golf. Compounding the matter is the fact the 28-year-old Australian is also the No. 2 player in the FedEx Cup standings and set to play in the tour’s three-tournament playoffs begins this week in Memphis with the FedEx St. Jude Championship. That puts Smith—who also won the tour’s flagship event, the Players Championship, in March—in great position to win the tour’s season-long competition and its $18 million reward, then head immediately to the tour’s new rival. The optics, to put it lightly, are less than ideal from the tour's perspective.
GOLF
Golf.com

Rickie Fowler melted down, likely ended his season — then did the remarkable

The scorecard shows a nine. But the kid won’t remember it. This FedEx St. Jude Invitational began with a glimmer for Rickie Fowler, and, if we’re being honest, that’s more than he’s had in some time. By now, you’re no doubt well versed in Fowler’s years-long descent and the various bids to recapture the form that made him a star, but this week, this week felt different. He had snuck in to the start of this week’s playoffs on the number — Mr. 125 in the season-long standings — though he was helped by the absence of those who have left for LIV. But who’s counting; Fowler was in.
GOLF
Tucker Carlson
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Family News

Earlier Thursday morning, fans learned that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Initial reports suggested the hiatus was for a family issue. However, the most recent reports suggest this was a planned event and Brady is just taking some time to spend with his family before the season kicks off.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Original Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Danica Patrick has quite the resume. Both on and off the track, Patrick has become a star. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver broke barriers throughout her career and has accomplished a lot since retiring. The successful business woman has ventured into several different areas, including the modeling world. In...
CELEBRITIES
golfmagic.com

Fred Couples daggers Greg Norman: "Nobody has liked him for 25 years"

Fred Couples has previously made absolutely no secret in letting the world know how he feels about the LIV Golf players. But his most recent comments to Golf's Alan Bastable really stick the knife into Greg Norman. I mean, full marks for honesty with these words. Couples, now 62, appeared...
GOLF
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Danica Patrick Hiking Photos

Danica Patrick is having quite the summer adventures this year. The 40-year-old has spent time all over the world recently. Most recently, she took a trip out to scenic Sedona to go hiking. Patrick shared a few photos of her Sedona hike on Instagram this week. She definitely had a...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Major Bubba Wallace News

On Friday afternoon, 23XI announced it signed star driver Bubba Wallace to a contract extension. “This is super cool, and I’ve felt right at home from day one,” Wallace told NASCAR.com. “So it’s nice to continue the relationship, continue the partnerships with our sponsors and keep moving forward. So thankful for the opportunity, for sure. I feel like this has been my best year yet in the Cup Series, and we’re continuing to make strides and get better and better. So I’ve definitely enjoyed the time and glad that we can keep it going.”
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

Fred Couples roasts LIV Golf, Greg Norman

Among the many PGA Tour golfers and legends who have had some harsh words for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series and its players, few have been as direct as Fred Couples. The golf legend was back this week to further roast the startup league and its CEO, Greg Norman. “I’ve...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rickie Fowler starts hot with new putter, caddie and outlook at FedEx St. Jude Championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rickie Fowler walked off the 18th green at TPC Southwind on Thursday and, without breaking stride, tossed his glove to Logan Telle, an enamored 8-year-old. It was a fitting illustration of the way the 33-year-old is taking everything lately. Fowler sneaked into the FedEx Cup Playoffs (for the first time in two years) last week, but he wasn’t glued to the broadcast. As he teetered near the 125 cutline, he was on his home practice course Sunday, then spent time with his wife and newborn daughter.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend Is Ready For Training Camp

Before the real offseason practice began, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was enjoying some time away from the field. He wasn't alone, either. Jones escaped from the Patriots facility with his longtime girlfriend, Sophie Scott. The couple met at Alabama and have been together ever since. Earlier this offseason,...
NFL
GolfWRX

Justin Thomas WITB 2022 (August)

Justin Thomas what’s in the bag accurate as of the FedEx St Jude Championship. More photos from the event here. Driver: Titleist TSR3 (10 degrees @9.25) 5-wood: Titleist 915 Fd (18 degrees @19.5) Irons: Titleist T100 (4), Titleist 620 MB (5-9) Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46-10F, 52-12F, 56-14F),...
GOLF
ESPN

Judge: LIV golfers didn't show harm by PGA Tour

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The federal judge who denied temporary restraining orders to three LIV Golf players who wanted to come back to the PGA Tour to compete in the FedEx Cup playoffs said the plaintiffs failed to "even show that they have been harmed -- let alone irreparably." United States...
U.S. POLITICS
Golf.com

2 common left-right putting mistakes — and how to troubleshoot both

Putting. Maybe you’re really good at it, but if you’ve found your way onto this blog post, you’re probably one of the countless golfers out there trying to get a little better at the elusive skill. As we’ve written about before, one of the single most important...
GOLF
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

