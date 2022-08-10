Read full article on original website
Helen Jan
3d ago
The LIV golfers can do whatever they want but just don't expect the PGA to take them back! They make their choices so live with it and don't come back.
Reply(6)
29
MIL/LE ret.
3d ago
I don't think you understand the problem between both tours... example: if you're a full-time sales employee at IBM, you can't be also a full-time employee for Microsoft... common sense...
Reply(4)
16
Leave it to Beaver
3d ago
It's like, you are in the boy Scout, right, and then you want to join the girl scout, ok, but don't try to be both or come back. Got it?
Reply
10
Related
David Feherty Isn’t Scared to Admit the Honest Reason Why He Joined LIV Golf
David Feherty doesn't care if you know he joined LIV Golf for the paycheck. The post David Feherty Isn’t Scared to Admit the Honest Reason Why He Joined LIV Golf appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Golf Digest
Why Bubba Watson's PGA Tour resignation could change the fate of four aspiring tour pros
MEMPHIS — Bubba Watson publicly announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he had resigned his membership from the PGA Tour ahead of playing on the LIV Golf circuit in 2023. The seemingly innocuous decision, however, could be a significant break for four aspiring tour pros. Watson, a two-time Masters...
Golf Digest
Cameron Smith reportedly is heading to LIV Golf. Here's why the PGA Tour isn't suspending him for the FedEx Cup
Cameron Smith, the No. 2 player in the world after his victory at last month’s Open Championship, reportedly is set to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. If it happens, it arguably would be the tour’s biggest loss to the Saudi-backed circuit in the burgeoning war for professional golf. Compounding the matter is the fact the 28-year-old Australian is also the No. 2 player in the FedEx Cup standings and set to play in the tour’s three-tournament playoffs begins this week in Memphis with the FedEx St. Jude Championship. That puts Smith—who also won the tour’s flagship event, the Players Championship, in March—in great position to win the tour’s season-long competition and its $18 million reward, then head immediately to the tour’s new rival. The optics, to put it lightly, are less than ideal from the tour's perspective.
Golf.com
Rickie Fowler melted down, likely ended his season — then did the remarkable
The scorecard shows a nine. But the kid won’t remember it. This FedEx St. Jude Invitational began with a glimmer for Rickie Fowler, and, if we’re being honest, that’s more than he’s had in some time. By now, you’re no doubt well versed in Fowler’s years-long descent and the various bids to recapture the form that made him a star, but this week, this week felt different. He had snuck in to the start of this week’s playoffs on the number — Mr. 125 in the season-long standings — though he was helped by the absence of those who have left for LIV. But who’s counting; Fowler was in.
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Family News
Earlier Thursday morning, fans learned that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Initial reports suggested the hiatus was for a family issue. However, the most recent reports suggest this was a planned event and Brady is just taking some time to spend with his family before the season kicks off.
Look: Danica Patrick Original Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
Danica Patrick has quite the resume. Both on and off the track, Patrick has become a star. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver broke barriers throughout her career and has accomplished a lot since retiring. The successful business woman has ventured into several different areas, including the modeling world. In...
Look: Impressive Danica Patrick Fishing Photos Are Going Viral
Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has moved on to the next chapter of her sporting career. On Tuesday, the 40-year-old Wisconsin native posed with a 51-pound fish she caught during a recent fishing trip. "Did you know halibut have eyes on both side at first but it moves to one...
golfmagic.com
Fred Couples daggers Greg Norman: "Nobody has liked him for 25 years"
Fred Couples has previously made absolutely no secret in letting the world know how he feels about the LIV Golf players. But his most recent comments to Golf's Alan Bastable really stick the knife into Greg Norman. I mean, full marks for honesty with these words. Couples, now 62, appeared...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sports World Reacts To The Danica Patrick Hiking Photos
Danica Patrick is having quite the summer adventures this year. The 40-year-old has spent time all over the world recently. Most recently, she took a trip out to scenic Sedona to go hiking. Patrick shared a few photos of her Sedona hike on Instagram this week. She definitely had a...
Watch: Rickie Fowler's quintuple bogey on 18 at FedEx St. Jude Championship may have ended his season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Rickie Fowler, the last golfer to qualify for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, was poised to play another week in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Then he reached TPC Southwind’s No. 18 on Saturday afternoon. Fowler carded a quintuple bogey 9 on the par-4 hole, tied...
NASCAR World Reacts To Major Bubba Wallace News
On Friday afternoon, 23XI announced it signed star driver Bubba Wallace to a contract extension. “This is super cool, and I’ve felt right at home from day one,” Wallace told NASCAR.com. “So it’s nice to continue the relationship, continue the partnerships with our sponsors and keep moving forward. So thankful for the opportunity, for sure. I feel like this has been my best year yet in the Cup Series, and we’re continuing to make strides and get better and better. So I’ve definitely enjoyed the time and glad that we can keep it going.”
Golf.com
‘It’s arguably the meanest thing you’ve ever said’: Harris English breaks down his divisive tweet from 2018
As far as controversial tweets go, Harris English — a longtime PGA Tour pro who currently commands a following of more than 56,000 Twitter users — probably thought that what he posted while watching the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship on the afternoon of May 29, 2018, was fairly innocuous:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecomeback.com
Fred Couples roasts LIV Golf, Greg Norman
Among the many PGA Tour golfers and legends who have had some harsh words for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series and its players, few have been as direct as Fred Couples. The golf legend was back this week to further roast the startup league and its CEO, Greg Norman. “I’ve...
Cameron Smith admits he’s ‘ready to cop some heat’ over LIV Golf response
Aussie golf star Cameron Smith has claimed he’s ‘ready to cop some heat’ over his responses surrounding his LIV Golf status. The world number two has been committed to not letting any talk of the Saudi Arabian-backed league get in the way of his golf, denying to comment about any potential contract with LIV Golf.
Rickie Fowler starts hot with new putter, caddie and outlook at FedEx St. Jude Championship
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rickie Fowler walked off the 18th green at TPC Southwind on Thursday and, without breaking stride, tossed his glove to Logan Telle, an enamored 8-year-old. It was a fitting illustration of the way the 33-year-old is taking everything lately. Fowler sneaked into the FedEx Cup Playoffs (for the first time in two years) last week, but he wasn’t glued to the broadcast. As he teetered near the 125 cutline, he was on his home practice course Sunday, then spent time with his wife and newborn daughter.
Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend Is Ready For Training Camp
Before the real offseason practice began, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was enjoying some time away from the field. He wasn't alone, either. Jones escaped from the Patriots facility with his longtime girlfriend, Sophie Scott. The couple met at Alabama and have been together ever since. Earlier this offseason,...
NFL・
GolfWRX
Justin Thomas WITB 2022 (August)
Justin Thomas what’s in the bag accurate as of the FedEx St Jude Championship. More photos from the event here. Driver: Titleist TSR3 (10 degrees @9.25) 5-wood: Titleist 915 Fd (18 degrees @19.5) Irons: Titleist T100 (4), Titleist 620 MB (5-9) Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46-10F, 52-12F, 56-14F),...
ESPN
Judge: LIV golfers didn't show harm by PGA Tour
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The federal judge who denied temporary restraining orders to three LIV Golf players who wanted to come back to the PGA Tour to compete in the FedEx Cup playoffs said the plaintiffs failed to "even show that they have been harmed -- let alone irreparably." United States...
Golf.com
2 common left-right putting mistakes — and how to troubleshoot both
Putting. Maybe you’re really good at it, but if you’ve found your way onto this blog post, you’re probably one of the countless golfers out there trying to get a little better at the elusive skill. As we’ve written about before, one of the single most important...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
601K+
Followers
71K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 52