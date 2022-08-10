Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen Walters
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Man shot twice in Grand Rapids while sitting inside car
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was shot twice while sitting inside his car in Grand Rapids early Saturday morning. Grand Rapids Police say it happened just before 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Eastern Avenue SE and Burton Street SE. Police say the victim was sitting in his...
Photos released of robbery suspect who shot at officers in Kalamazoo
Police called off the search for a suspect who shot at officers. The public was asked to avoid part of South Burdick Street.
Witness: Driver tried hitting people at Battle Creek Meijer
Investigators believe the man accused of hitting and killing 65-year-old Sandy Villarreal at an Oshtemo Walmart on Tuesday also tried attacking people at a Battle Creek Meijer the day before.
‘All I knew was she was gone’: Family mourns woman killed in Walmart parking lot
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Sandy Villarreal loved to walk everywhere. She loved spending time outside and walking was a good way she could do that, her granddaughter LauRee Adams said. Villarreal, 65, had walked to Walmart, 501 N. 9th St., around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. She was in...
Court doc: Suspect ‘laid in wait’ to hit, kill woman in parking lot
Thursday afternoon, a man was charged with the murder of a woman after deputies and witnesses say he ran her over in a Walmart parking lot.
Deputies: 2 men in hospital after car hydroplanes
Two men were taken to the hospital after a crash on US-31 in Holland Township, the sheriff's office said.
2 hurt in Grand Rapids shooting
Two people were hurt in an early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
Michigan State Police looks for suspect who stole from Battle Creek Dollar General
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers are looking for a suspect who stole from a Dollar General in Battle Creek. Several items were taken from the store on B Drive N around 8:30 p.m. July 30, police said. Exclusive dashcam video: 17-year-old alleged suspect leads high speed...
Court docs: Suspect who fatally struck pedestrian planned to kill someone
The driver involved in the felonious assault at a Walmart parking lot earlier this week has officially been charged.
Man armed with BB gun robs person in Target parking lot, later caught
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI -- A man used a BB gun to rob a person of $40 in the Target store parking lot on West Main Street, but was later caught. Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said the man approached a vehicle parked in a handicap space right next to the Target store, 5350 West Main St.
Family mourns woman killed by driver: ‘Why would someone do that?’
Family is demanding justice for Sandy Villarreal, a Kalamazoo woman hit and killed by a driver in a Walmart parking lot on Tuesday.
More charges filed in crash that killed 2 cyclists
A woman who has been charged for a crash that killed two cyclists participating in a Make-a-Wish bicycle ride and injured three others has had additional charges added.
Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office investigating pedestrian homicide
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. - The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is investigating the homicide of a pedestrian on Tuesday. At 12:11 p.m., deputies were called to a Walmart in the 500 block of N. 9th Street in Kalamazoo for an incident involving a vehicle and pedestrian. According to the investigation, a...
Witnesses recount deadly hit and run at Oshtemo Walmart
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Witnesses recount the tragic moment a man ran into a 65-year-old woman in an Oshtemo Township Walmart parking lot, killing her. The 32-year-old driver intentionally hit the woman and did not know her, according to investigators. Previous reporting: Woman dies after being intentionally hit in...
Woman reports being attacked while taking her trash out
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating an incident where a woman was jumped while taking out her trash. At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the victim said she was walking out of the common entry hallway door in the 600 block of K Lane to take out the trash when she was jumped by two unknown females.
Wyoming police search for bank robbery suspect
Police are looking for a bank robbery suspect in Wyoming.
MSP: Pedestrian critically injured in US-131 crash
A stretch of northbound US-131 in Grand Rapids is closed following a crash involving a pedestrian.
Woman sentenced for 2021 murder of boyfriend
A woman has been sentenced for the 2021 murder of her boyfriend in Dowagic.
Man arrested for erratic behavior following traffic crash
ELKHART, Ind. -- A man was arrested for erratic behavior following a traffic crash early Tuesday morning on CR 6, according to Elkhart Police. Police responded to CR 6 near Dexter Drive at 5 a.m. for a traffic crash with injures. When the officer arrived, they were advised by firefighters...
Mother of 13-year-old accidentally shot and killed in Grand Rapids reacts to charge against gun owner
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The grandfather of a teenager who is already charged with accidentally shooting and killing a fellow teenager in Grand Rapids is now facing charges four months later. The grandfather, George Gross Jr. is charged with involuntary manslaughter for not locking up his gun which led...
