ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Accidents
Kalamazoo, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Oshtemo Township, MI
Oshtemo Township, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Spot#Nightclub#Violent Crime#Accident#Linus Company Walmart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
WWMTCw

Witnesses recount deadly hit and run at Oshtemo Walmart

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Witnesses recount the tragic moment a man ran into a 65-year-old woman in an Oshtemo Township Walmart parking lot, killing her. The 32-year-old driver intentionally hit the woman and did not know her, according to investigators. Previous reporting: Woman dies after being intentionally hit in...
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, MI
abc57.com

Woman reports being attacked while taking her trash out

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating an incident where a woman was jumped while taking out her trash. At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the victim said she was walking out of the common entry hallway door in the 600 block of K Lane to take out the trash when she was jumped by two unknown females.
abc57.com

Man arrested for erratic behavior following traffic crash

ELKHART, Ind. -- A man was arrested for erratic behavior following a traffic crash early Tuesday morning on CR 6, according to Elkhart Police. Police responded to CR 6 near Dexter Drive at 5 a.m. for a traffic crash with injures. When the officer arrived, they were advised by firefighters...
ELKHART, IN
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

Burton, MI
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy