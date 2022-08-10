Read full article on original website
The longest-living animals on Earth
The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
What's the biggest group of animals ever recorded on Earth?
In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
natureworldnews.com
If Extinct Woolly Mammoths Get Resurrected, Should Humans Consume Them?
The most famous extinct creatures are being brought back thanks to genetic engineering by a Texas start-up. However, according to Tom Ough, the eventual reappearance of the woolly mammoth raises some moral dilemmas. Which supermarket will be first in line to stock certain of these, specifically?. Woolly Mammoth Going Extinct.
From 300,000 rabbits to none: a Southern Ocean island is reborn
On a world map, Macquarie Island is a speck in the Southern Ocean, but for ecologists it is a beacon, illuminating a future for grand-scale environmental recovery projects. Melissa Houghton first set foot on the 34km-long green streak as a dog handler in late 2011. Rabbits, cats, rats and mice had been introduced by sealers in the 1800s and were wreaking havoc on the world heritage site. At their peak, there were approximately 300,000 European rabbits and an untold number of black rats and house mice.
BBC
Chester Zoo: Hope for rare giraffe species as calf born in captivity
A rare baby giraffe species has been born at Chester Zoo in a boost to a special global breeding programme. The Rothschild's giraffe, named Stanley, fell on to a bed of straw at the weekend after mother Orla endured a three-hour labour. The sub-species of giraffe is one of Africa's...
Phys.org
Using a natural enemy to kill brown marmorated stink bug eggs
A study involving scientists from the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA)-CABI Joint Laboratory (Joint Lab) has highlighted the mass rearing capabilities of a natural enemy to fight the brown marmorated stink bug pest. Dr. Feng Zhang, CABI's Regional Director, East & South-East Asia, led research which shows...
Phys.org
Snapper study finds three oceanic populations in Australia
New research on snapper has revealed that there are more genetically distinct populations in the western part of its Australian range than previously understood. The research, led by the Molecular Ecology Lab at Flinders University (MELFU) as well as government fisheries agencies, used a large genomic dataset of more than 10,000 DNA markers to uncover three different oceanic snapper (Chrysophrys auratus) populations between Shark Bay in Western Australia and Ceduna in South Australia.
Several Octopuses Have Escaped From Their Aquarium Enclosures — But Why?
If we learned anything from My Octopus Teacher, it's that octopuses are much smarter creatures than we could have ever imagined. In fact, many in captivity have managed to escape from their enclosures over the years, making for hilarious videos, riveting news stories, and exciting goose chases (er, octopus chases?) across said aquariums.
Phys.org
DNA reveals history of Aotearoa's manu
Previously shrouded in mystery, the evolutionary history of kōkako, huia, and tīeke saddlebacks have been revealed by a University of Otago study. Published in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society, the research explored the origins of the wattlebirds by analyzing their mitogenomes. Lead author Pascale Lubbe, a...
Nature.com
Slow science: how I’m protecting sloth species
You have full access to this article via your institution. It’s surprisingly hard to catch a sloth. Although they’re slow — very, very slow — if you climb a tree to catch one, it will move along to the next tree. Once you climb the new tree, it will move back again.
Phys.org
Mars dust as a basis for life? No problem for certain bacteria
An international research team led by ZARM scientist Dr. Cyprien Verseux has identified a cyanobacteria subspecies that seems to be best suited for use in a biological life support system that would allow humans to survive on Mars. The results are published in the journal Applied and Environmental Microbiology. At...
Microscopic Crab-Like Creatures Discovered in Murder Cave
In two Scottish caves, one of which was said to be used by a 16th-century murderer to dump bodies, a rare species of tiny crab has potentially been found.
International Business Times
Endangered Sharks, Rays Caught In Protected Med Areas: Study
Endangered sharks, rays and skates in the Mediterranean are more frequently caught in protected than in unprotected areas, according to research published Tuesday highlighting the need for better conservation for critically threatened species. The three types of elasmobranch are among the species most threatened by overfishing. While often landed as...
Good News Network
Rare Singing Hummingbird Unexpectedly Rediscovered in Colombia Cloaked in Iridescent Blue and Green
A hummingbird species was rediscovered in Colombia after scientists had recorded no documented sightings for over 13 years. It was only the third time that a sighting of the Santa Marta sabrewing had been documented since it was first described by science in 1946. The rare sabrewing was included on...
AOL Corp
What is the fastest animal in the world? The quickest creatures on land, air and sea.
If you’re an avid nature documentary watcher like myself, you might know that there are creatures out there whose speed will make your head spin. These talented runners can escape their predators and best their prey with lightning-fast speed. Who would win in the ultimate race, though? It depends...
Phys.org
Hear it for yourself: Zoo gorillas invent new call to communicate with human handlers
A trio of researchers, two with the University of Georgia, the third with Zoo Atlanta, has found that gorillas at the zoo have created a new call for use in communicating with humans—usually those holding food. Roberta SalmiI, Monica Szczupider and Jodi Carrigan have written a paper describing their findings and published it on the open access site PLOS ONE.
Phys.org
Genetics of two bird species hardly differs, despite significant plumage variation
By Gesine Steiner, Museum für Naturkunde - Leibniz-Institut für Evolutions- und Biodiversitätsforschung. Scientists from the Museum für Naturkunde Berlin, together with colleagues from the U.S. and Australia, have succeeded in demonstrating the complexity of species evolution and evolutionary processes by studying the genomic variability of two putative swallow species in Australia. Contrary to expectations, the team of scientists was able to demonstrate that the genetic information of the two bird species hardly differs, despite significantly different coloration and pattern of the plumage. Their study is published in Molecular Ecology.
This giant isopod lives in the crater of a dinosaur-killing asteroid
Compared to most isopods, the Bathynomus yucatanensis is huge. Ming-Chih Huang, Journal of Natural HistoryMeet the newest relative of the roly-poly.
One Green Planet
Scientific Institute Receives Major Backlash After Classifying Domestic Cats as ‘Invasive Alien Species’
A Polish scientific institute has classified domestic cats as an “invasive alien species” due to the damage they cause to birds and other wildlife. The decision has come with much backlash, despite the institute insisting they are not calling for feral and other cats to be euthanized. Researcher Wojciech Solarz was not ready for the backlash that would come when he entered the common house cat into the national database run by the academy’s Institute of Nature Conservation.
Phys.org
Math error: A new study overturns 100-year-old understanding of color perception
A new study corrects an important error in the 3D mathematical space developed by the Nobel Prize-winning physicist Erwin Schrödinger and others, and used by scientists and industry for more than 100 years to describe how your eye distinguishes one color from another. The research has the potential to boost scientific data visualizations, improve TVs and recalibrate the textile and paint industries.
