MSNBC

See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6

The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
Mashed

The Whole Foods CEO Has A Bizarre Government Conspiracy Theory

There are a lot of things you might expect to find at your neighborhood Whole Foods: someone in cycling gear stocking up on protein bars; aisles lined with vegetables that have been dried and seasoned, packaged into stylish bags, and labeled as "chips;" and people in Birkenstocks bogarting all the cashews in the bulk section, for example. What you probably wouldn't expect, however, is an underlying current of political conspiracy trickling down from the desk of the market chain's CEO, John Mackey.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qanon#Conspiracy Theory#Sociology
TheDailyBeast

It’s Not a ‘Hoax’—Trump’s ‘Very Fine People’ in Charlottesville Did Not Exist

It’s been five years since neo-Nazis assembled on Charlottesville, Virginia, for their deadly “Unite the Right” rally. That means it’s also been five years since then-President Donald Trump said that there were “very fine people” on both sides of the conflict that weekend—which is to say, neo-Nazis and their allies on one side, and everyone else on the other.
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
