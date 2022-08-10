Read full article on original website
Ex-cult member Ginni Thomas may have fallen back into old habits with QAnon-backed conspiracy theories
Her history as both a former member of Lifespring and an anti-cult activist has prompted questions about her alignment with far-right conspiracy theories.
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
Putin Will Come to 'Unpleasant End' in One of Two Ways: Former MI6 Head
Sir Richard Dearlove does not believe Putin will be able to enjoy a "luxurious retirement" despite the massive wealth some believe he has accumulated.
See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6
The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
Marjorie Taylor Greene says it's unfair to ruin Alex Jones for defaming Sandy Hook parents, claims Infowars is right 'most of the time'
The far-right congresswoman again came to the defense of the conspiracy theorist after he was ordered to pay $45 million to Sandy Hook parents.
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California
It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
The Whole Foods CEO Has A Bizarre Government Conspiracy Theory
There are a lot of things you might expect to find at your neighborhood Whole Foods: someone in cycling gear stocking up on protein bars; aisles lined with vegetables that have been dried and seasoned, packaged into stylish bags, and labeled as "chips;" and people in Birkenstocks bogarting all the cashews in the bulk section, for example. What you probably wouldn't expect, however, is an underlying current of political conspiracy trickling down from the desk of the market chain's CEO, John Mackey.
Fox News’ Bret Baier Shuts Down Trump: ‘Obama Documents Were Handled Properly’
As it becomes increasingly clear that Donald Trump may have violated the Espionage Act by storing “top secret” government documents at his private residence, the former president has turned to a familiar excuse: Obama did it too. “President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, much...
Trump once revealed that the US had a new secret nuclear weapons system that 'nobody's ever had': book
Trump once boasted about secret nuclear weapon technology, according to Bob Woodward. The president told Woodward in 2019 about the secret system, according to the 2020 book "Rage." The FBI was looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons during its search of Mar-a-Lago this week, the Washington Post reported. Donald...
Trump World hasn’t thought through its ‘planted evidence’ claim
For those outside the investigation, there’s no shortage of questions about the FBI executing a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago this week. We don’t yet know what the agents were looking for, what they found, or what they might’ve taken away. But over the last 24 hours, some...
‘He has done more to further the cause of hate in the US than almost anyone’: the rise and fall of Alex Jones
For years, the Infowars provocateur has made millions of dollars spreading lies and disinformation on social media. Last week in a Texas court, he finally saw some comeuppance. But will this be the end of him – or is it just a temporary setback?
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
Constitutional attorney on Mar-a-Lago raid: Declassifying government documents is a granted authority of any President
Constitutional attorney on Mar-a-Lago raid: Declassifying government documents is a granted authority of any President.
Ex-Clinton aide implies 'President of France' file found at Trump's home during Mar-a-Lago raid could be valuable to Putin as 'kompromat'
The FBI seized "info re: President of France" during the raid on Mar-a-Lago. Jennifer Palmieri, formerly an aide to Hillary Clinton, referred to it as "kompromat" in a tweet. Palmieri also implied in the tweet that the information could be useful to Vladimir Putin. A former Hillary Clinton aide heavily...
It’s Not a ‘Hoax’—Trump’s ‘Very Fine People’ in Charlottesville Did Not Exist
It’s been five years since neo-Nazis assembled on Charlottesville, Virginia, for their deadly “Unite the Right” rally. That means it’s also been five years since then-President Donald Trump said that there were “very fine people” on both sides of the conflict that weekend—which is to say, neo-Nazis and their allies on one side, and everyone else on the other.
Sandy Hook Lawyer: Alex Jones Sent 'Intimate Photo' of Wife to Roger Stone
Attorney Mark Bankston said the photo may not have been sent with the consent of Jones' wife, which he said might run afoul of state laws.
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
