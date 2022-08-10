ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phys.org

Using a natural enemy to kill brown marmorated stink bug eggs

A study involving scientists from the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA)-CABI Joint Laboratory (Joint Lab) has highlighted the mass rearing capabilities of a natural enemy to fight the brown marmorated stink bug pest. Dr. Feng Zhang, CABI's Regional Director, East & South-East Asia, led research which shows...
AGRICULTURE
Verywell Mind

Body Odor Similarity Improves Social Bonding and Instant Connections

A recent study found that body odor may lead to "click" friendships, where people feel an instant mutual connection. Researchers used a device designed to be an "electronic nose" to find that "click" friends have similar body odor. Friendship brings many mental health benefits, including combatting loneliness and providing encouragement...
HEALTH
Phys.org

How beavers stay wet during UK drought

As parts of the U.K. experience one of the worst droughts in a century, a little patch in the southeast of England is babbling with life. In a licensed trial, a pair of beavers have been installed on the Knepp Wildland project in Sussex, where within a matter of months they have already transformed what was once a small stream into a bustling wetland thronging with life.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Rocket launch to image supernova remnant

A Northwestern University astrophysics team is aiming for the stars—well, a dead star, that is. On Aug. 21, the NASA-funded team will launch its "Micro-X" rocket from White Sands Missile Range in southern New Mexico. The rocket will spend 15 minutes in space—just enough time to snap a quick image of supernova remnant Cassiopeia A, a star in the Cassiopeia constellation that exploded approximately 11,000 light-years away from Earth. Then, the rocket will parachute back to Earth, landing in the desert—about 45 miles from the launchpad—where the Northwestern team will recover its payload.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

How life on land learned to breathe

Scientists from the Museum für Naturkunde Berlin, together with collaborators from South Africa and the U.S., have revealed a new chapter in the history of the mammalian breastbone. Their study of a 260-million-year-old fossil shows that its breastbone was divided into a series of segments, like that of modern mammals. This discovery indicates that prerequisites of the mammalian way of walking and breathing were already present in some distantly related Permian ancestors.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

What created the continents? New evidence points to giant asteroids

Earth is the only planet we know of with continents, the giant landmasses that provide homes to humankind and most of Earth's biomass. However, we still don't have firm answers to some basic questions about continents: how did they come to be, and why did they form where they did?
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Not all streaming services create content equally

While Netflix is increasingly in the spotlight for its battle to retain subscribers, a QUT researcher says the streaming giant should not be compared to others and the notion of 'streaming wars' is out-dated. "All companies offering video aren't locked in a competitive death match and little of what we...
TV & VIDEOS
Phys.org

Cousin of crop-killing bacteria mutating rapidly

A bacterial species closely related to deadly citrus greening disease is rapidly evolving its ability to infect insect hosts, and possibly plants as well. The newly identified species belongs to Liberibacter, a family of bacteria known to infect several economically important crops. There are nine known Liberibacter species, including one that infects potatoes and three that are associated with citrus greening.
WILDLIFE
studyfinds.org

It’s not a compliment to praise a woman’s social skills at work, study suggests

ITHACA, N.Y. — Complimenting a woman for being collaborative or a social butterfly will not give the praise you think it does. Recent research by a team at Cornell University suggests compliments that reinforce gender stereotypes, including positive ones, can make co-workers actually feel frustrated and less likely to engage in these behaviors.
SOCIETY
Phys.org

How centuries of self-isolation turned Japan into one of the most sustainable societies on Earth

At the start of the 1600s, Japan's rulers feared that Christianity—which had recently been introduced to the southern parts of the country by European missionaries—would spread. In response, they effectively sealed the islands off from the outside world in 1603, with Japanese people not allowed to leave and very few foreigners allowed in. This became known as Japan's Edo period, and the borders remained closed for almost three centuries until 1868.
CHINA
Tree Hugger

A Car Ban Will Improve the State of the Climate, But Is It Ableist?

Recently, I sent an appreciative tweet about fellow Treehugger Lloyd Alter’s argument for banning cars from our cities as a means to reduce the urban heat island effect. But a minute after I sent out my tweet, I noticed a Twitter friend of mine discussing some strangely familiar language.
SOCIETY

