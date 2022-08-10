Read full article on original website
IN THIS ARTICLE
Raleigh family sued HOA after being fined for solar panels.
Raleigh family sued HOA after being fined for solar panels. Check details here: https://www.newsobserver.com/news/politics-government/article264285916.html. The wins don’t happen often, but man it makes them that much more enjoyable. Congrats to the family who kept fighting… and won!
